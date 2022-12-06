Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Michigan Lands Big Time Commitment In 2024 Class
Tight ends Erick All and Louis Hansen might not want to be at Michigan, but Bellevue (Wash.) High four-star tight end Hogan Hansen sure does. The 6-6, 220-pounder picked Michigan over schools like Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee and Washington among others. Hansen, the...
Average Georgia QB Stetson Bennett throws shade at Michigan
If you have followed the Michigan football team during the 2022 season, you are well aware that they have an absolutely dominant offensive line. In fact, this is the second season in a row that they have had the best offensive line in college football. Another program that had a great offensive line in 2022 is the University of Georgia, whose offensive line was so good that they got the average QB Stetson Bennett an invite to the Heisman Trophy ceremony. On Wednesday, it was announced that the Wolverines and Bulldogs are the two finalists for the Joe Moore Award.
McNamara Opens Up About Michigan Experience
Although former University of Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has found a new home in Iowa, it's clear that there's still some bitterness about the way things transpired during his time in Ann Arbor. Losing your starting role to a younger guy is never an easy pill to swallow, but McNamara...
Fox47News
Michigan's Jaelin Llewellyn out for season with knee injury
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP/WXYZ) — Michigan point guard Jaelin Llewellyn is out for the rest of the season with an injured left knee and is expected to have surgery next month. "Although this is not how I imagined my season here at Michigan would end, the support and love from everyone in the program will help me get through the rehab process," Llewellyn said. "I'm looking forward to being my teammates' biggest supporter for the rest of the season. Go Blue!"
Fox47News
'Bring it on.' Could Michigan play Ohio State in the College Football Playoff?
(WXYZ) — The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines took care of business and solidified their spot in the College Football Playoff on Saturday night. They beat the Purdue Boilermakers 43-22 in the Big Ten Championship. Both Georgia and Michigan finalized their spots in the College Football Playoffs at No. 1...
Cleveland.com
Ohio State football vs. Michigan national championship game odds are already up. Who is favored?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sports books are already taking bets on a potential Ohio State football vs. Michigan national championship game — and you might be surprised by who is favored. Max Meyer of Caesars Sportsbook said the site has already posted spreads on all four possible national championship...
Huskies Offer Scholarship to No. 1-Rated QB for Class of 2025
Bryce Underwood, a quarterback who stands so tall and poised in the pocket, might remind some people of Michael Penix Jr. At 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, he bears a physical resemblance to the University of Washington standout, needing just eight more pounds to match the other guy's dimensions exactly. Yet...
Michigan set to go in-home with OL commit
The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Michigan will be having an in-home visit with Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth 2023 offensive lineman and Wolverine commit, Nathan Efobi on Thursday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore are expected to be making the trip down. The Wolverines offered...
Michigan basketball suffers huge blow on eve of Big Ten opener
On Thursday night, the Michigan Wolverines will open up their 2022-23 Big Ten Basketball schedule when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. So far this season, the Wolverines have had some ups and downs, as they are currently sitting at 5-3 after tough losses to No. 3 Virginia and No. 19 Kentucky. Now, Michigan basketball has learned that they will be without one of their key players for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
Michigan Football Assistant Interviews For Head Coaching Position
According to a report by Tony Paul of the Detroit News, Michigan Football assistant coach Mike Hart interviewed for the head coaching position at Western Michigan shortly after the Big Ten Championship game. According to Paul, it doesn't appear that Hart will be taking the position and will remain at U-M for the time being.
MLive.com
Emoni Bates having bounce-back year despite EMU basketball’s team struggles
YPSILANTI -- Though it was a struggle last night, Emoni Bates has shown improvement this season following a roller coaster freshman year. And it could end up being a memorable sophomore season for the once top high school basketball recruit. The Eastern Michigan star wing is off to a strong...
willistonian.org
Brawl Follows High-Tension Michigan v. Michigan State Game
Despite the hostile, die-hard Ohio State fanbase and talented team of players, the Michigan Wolverines emerged victorious in their annual post-Thanksgiving weekend football game, defeating the Buckeyes despite unfavorable odds. Following the game, both teams exited the field peacefully, a change from the shocking fight that broke out after a Michigan game weeks earlier.
WILX-TV
Spartans Lose Another Running Back
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State running back Jarek Broussard has declared for the NFL draft. He played four seasons at Colorado before transferring to Michigan State and playing this last season only. He had one more year of eligibility if he wanted it. Broussard was the 2020 Pac 12 offensive player of the year. He ran for 298 yards this past season for the Spartans, third on the team. He also scored four touchdowns, two against Akron in the season’s second game.
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
4 Great Burger Places in Michigan
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and your favorite comfort food is a nice burger then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Michigan that are well-known for their service and food.
MLive.com
Former Pioneer baseball standout Sean Knorr headed to Division I level
After spending the past season at Kellogg Community College, Sean Knorr is headed to the Division I ranks. The former Ann Arbor Pioneer baseball standout committed to play for Central Michigan University following a successful season with KCC last spring. The 6-foot-5 right-hander went 6-2 with 58 strikeouts and a 2.42 earned run average last season.
Michigan football's Mazi Smith pleads guilty to misdemeanor in exchange for dismissal of felony weapons charge
University of Michigan football player and co-captain Mazi Smith entered a plea deal in a Washtenaw County court on Thursday, pleading guilty to a misdemeanor while his felony weapons charge was dropped.
Fox47News
Former Lansing Catholic standout Jake Bullock is back as the team's basketball coach
LANSING, Mich. — After a trip to the regional finals last year, the Lansing Catholic boy's basketball team brings a lot back. This year's team will be led by first-year head coach and former Cougar standout Jake Bullock. "Not a lot of guys get to come back home and...
wcsx.com
Michigan is Losing Residents, and They’re Moving to This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
Thousands Of Detroit Residents Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Michiganders are moving.
Comments / 0