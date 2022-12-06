Read full article on original website
Bald Eagle Handed Rude Awakening Trying To Eat A Tiny Crab, Gets A Big Claw To The Face
We all know Bald Eagles as the kings of the skies here in North America. They’re relentless hunters, yet also graceful, majestic birds that are willing to do whatever they can to provide for both themselves and their eaglets. We’ve seen a number of wild videos featuring Bald Eagles,...
Locked in Ice for 100 Years, Melting Glaciers Are Revealing Lost Artifacts
Stone age items, human remains and long-lost mountaineering equipment have all been uncovered as the world's glaciers are in danger of disappearing by 2050.
Wild Female Octopuses Caught on Camera Chucking Shells at Males
Typically solitary creatures, octopuses aren't exactly neighborly when fellow cephalopods encroach on their personal space, even if it means turning just about anything in reach into a weapon. In a recently published study by a team of researchers in Australia, the US, and Canada, observations of wild octopuses casting shells...
CNET
Underneath Antarctica's Sea Ice, Scientists Find Life Thriving in the Dark
Winters in the frigid depths of Antarctica are desolate. The sun disappears for months on end, and the continent becomes surrounded by a ring of sea ice, extending out into the Southern Ocean. But even these extreme conditions, scientists are learning, are no match for life. In a new study,...
Discovered in the deep: the extraordinary sawshark with a weapon-like snout
With the help of fishers in Madagascar and Tanzania, scientists named two new species of rare sixgill sawsharks
Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother
In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
Two Fisherman Reel In The Catch Of A Lifetime With 110-Year Old, 700-Pound Sturgeon
This is what dreams are made of in the fishing world… it just can’t get much better. A massive fish, an amazing fight and all your buddies around to enjoy it with you. That’s what we all chase after when we hit any water with a rod in hand.
Goat born with 'human face' looks like it's wearing glasses and resembles Santa Claus
A goat was born with a deformed human face that appears to have glasses, making it look like a demonic Santa Claus. The malformed goat has been born with a human face, with thick white tufts on its head and chin that Santa Claus would be proud of, and dark circles around its eyes that look similar to glasses.
The female bald eagle who has lived in the nest since the spring of 2019 has "accepted a new mate into her territory." The previous resident female lived in the nest for at least a decade.
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Ready to binge watch the 10th season of EagleCam?The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the beloved livestream will return Thursday for its 10th year, which coincides with Give to the Max Day.The female bald eagle who has lived in the nest since the spring of 2019 has "accepted a new mate into her territory." The previous resident female lived in the nest for at least a decade. Government agencies like the DNR can't participate in Give to the Max Day, but you can still donate to help fund EagleCam and help wildlife management and research in the state. Click here to help.The Reinvest in Minnesota fund will double-match all donations.
Good News Network
Three Mermaids Save a Scuba Diver From Drowning: ‘Not Just Pretty Tails And Smiles’
A fairytale rescue saved an experienced diver from drowning when a trio of mermaids suddenly showed up off Catalina Island in California. Pablo Avila lost consciousness while scuba diving with his son and a friend on Oct. 23, which coincided with the second day of a mermaid training course nearby.
WATCH: Huge Monster Lobster Caught in Maine is Pushing 100 Years Old
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Look at the size of this Maine lobster. It's wicked huge!. Giant Maine Lobster. That is one old, scary, enormous, and slightly beaten-up lobster. Jacob Knowles,...
Scientists found a sci-fi-like creature that surprised them by devouring a full-grown alligator.
Alien creature foundMing-Chih Huang, Tadashi Kawai, Neil Bruce via Journal of Natural History. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers recently discovered the most dangerous giant bug-like creature that can eat a fully grown alligator. This creature looks like some friction creature from sci-fi, but it isn't easy to believe that it is located inside the deep sea.
The 'human size' monstrous bird one looks of bird terrified everyone
The most terrifying bird on the planet/Photo byReddit. As we all know, millions of large birds have been roaming the earth for thousands of years. However, most people are unaware that such large species are still living around us, and today, we will discuss one bird called the shoebill stork.
Woman Forgot Carrots She Planted 7 Months Ago, and Her Discovery Is Massive
Maybe we can do this with more crops?
natureworldnews.com
Black Sprinkles on Yellowstone Snow Not Poppy Seeds, National Park Explains
Snow in Yellowstone has black sprinkles, according to witnesses. The National Park's representatives clarify that these are not poppy seeds. But they certainly look the part!. On Facebook, Yellowstone National Park shared a photo that looks like someone dropped all the poppy seeds from their bagel on top of a snowy patch. Others compared the minute black flecks that were dispersed throughout the snow to pepper.
Whitetail Buck Tries To Shake Off Attacking Coyote Clamped Down On Its Legs
That was certainly an unexpected ending to this encounter. Whitetail deer have a rough go of it. Everything wants to eat them from the time they are born, until the day they die, whether its hawks and bobcats to bears and people. Every single meat-eating being on Earth would love to get their teeth into some of that delicious venison.
Fossilized Teeth of Giant Hominid Led Scientists to Speculate That Humans May Have Had Giant Ancestors
Gigantopithecus was a massive gorilla-like creature that stood 10 feet tall and weighed upwards of 1,100 pounds making it the largest primate that ever lived. It thrived in the tropical forests of Southern China during the Pleistocene Epoch between 2.6 million to 11,700 years ago.
