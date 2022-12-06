ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ScienceAlert

Wild Female Octopuses Caught on Camera Chucking Shells at Males

Typically solitary creatures, octopuses aren't exactly neighborly when fellow cephalopods encroach on their personal space, even if it means turning just about anything in reach into a weapon. In a recently published study by a team of researchers in Australia, the US, and Canada, observations of wild octopuses casting shells...
CNET

Underneath Antarctica's Sea Ice, Scientists Find Life Thriving in the Dark

Winters in the frigid depths of Antarctica are desolate. The sun disappears for months on end, and the continent becomes surrounded by a ring of sea ice, extending out into the Southern Ocean. But even these extreme conditions, scientists are learning, are no match for life. In a new study,...
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother

In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
CBS Minnesota

The female bald eagle who has lived in the nest since the spring of 2019 has "accepted a new mate into her territory." The previous resident female lived in the nest for at least a decade.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Ready to binge watch the 10th season of EagleCam?The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the beloved livestream will return Thursday for its 10th year, which coincides with Give to the Max Day.The female bald eagle who has lived in the nest since the spring of 2019 has "accepted a new mate into her territory." The previous resident female lived in the nest for at least a decade.  Government agencies like the DNR can't participate in Give to the Max Day, but you can still donate to help fund EagleCam and help wildlife management and research in the state. Click here to help.The Reinvest in Minnesota fund will double-match all donations.
MINNESOTA STATE
Richard Scott

Scientists found a sci-fi-like creature that surprised them by devouring a full-grown alligator. 

Alien creature foundMing-Chih Huang, Tadashi Kawai, Neil Bruce via Journal of Natural History. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers recently discovered the most dangerous giant bug-like creature that can eat a fully grown alligator. This creature looks like some friction creature from sci-fi, but it isn't easy to believe that it is located inside the deep sea.
natureworldnews.com

Black Sprinkles on Yellowstone Snow Not Poppy Seeds, National Park Explains

Snow in Yellowstone has black sprinkles, according to witnesses. The National Park's representatives clarify that these are not poppy seeds. But they certainly look the part!. On Facebook, Yellowstone National Park shared a photo that looks like someone dropped all the poppy seeds from their bagel on top of a snowy patch. Others compared the minute black flecks that were dispersed throughout the snow to pepper.
Whiskey Riff

Whitetail Buck Tries To Shake Off Attacking Coyote Clamped Down On Its Legs

That was certainly an unexpected ending to this encounter. Whitetail deer have a rough go of it. Everything wants to eat them from the time they are born, until the day they die, whether its hawks and bobcats to bears and people. Every single meat-eating being on Earth would love to get their teeth into some of that delicious venison.

