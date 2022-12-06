ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria Police to expand technology

Peoria City Council approved a budget amendment for nearly $300,000 to expand certain technology the police department uses, such as Tasers and body worn cameras.

The company that the police department contracts with for a number of its technology needs, Axon Enterprise Inc., is raising their prices in 2023, so city officials said they wanted to lock down prices before then.

The department’s current pricing term is set to expire in May of 2023.

The new agreement is a 10-year contract that will pay Axon an additional $296,000 a year over that span and will cover a number of services. Officials said this will take total annual payments to Axon to about $600,000.

Current forecasts show the city can accommodate this increase in spending, but it will reduce the capacity for the upcoming fiscal year 2024 budget process, documents say.

Officials said the Axon Service Agreement will significantly affect technology in several areas of the police department, including body worn cameras, Tasers, interview rooms, evidence storage, administrative services and training.

The new agreement will add unlimited 3rd party storage for evidence.

Officials said that with data storage continuing to grow and some evidence needing to be maintained for up to 99 years for felony cases, the IT and police departments agree that adding additional storage through Axon is more efficient compared to adding an expensive on-site storage array requiring additional hardware and maintenance by IT staff.

This will also include support to ingest legacy data into Evidence.com which will free up multiple terabytes of city storage.

The Peoria Police Department began using Axon products in 2003 when officers were issued Axon Tasers. The police department expanded its relationship with Axon with the development of its body worn camera program in 2014 and further with the use of Axon interview rooms. As a result, all video evidence collected through BWC and interview rooms are stored in Axon’s cloud based evidence storage, Evidence.com.

According to city documents, additional benefits and efficiencies from the new contract include:

• Maintains BWC replacement every 2.5 years.

• Moves the department to the latest Taser technology and includes all consumable items for these devices (cartridges and batteries). Also includes a refresh of equipment at five years.

• Includes unlimited auto transcription of digital evidence. Officers can instantly transcribe video for use in police reports or transcribe interview room footage instead of outsourcing to a separate transcription vendor. This should increase officer efficiency and reduce the need for outside transcription services.

• Dictation features in Evidence.com so officers can use speech to text functionality. This will allow officers to dictate reports again affecting officer efficiency.

• Video translation software; there are currently hundreds of proprietary video systems used by private entities for security/surveillance. Adding this tool will eliminate the lengthy time officers spend to decode videos prior to being able to view the evidence.

• Enhanced connectivity to BWC functionality; video can be viewed live in the field on demand for critical incidents. GPS location will be activated as an additional safety feature for tracking of officers once outside their vehicle. This feature will greatly increase officer safety.

• Performance related tools to help with enhanced auditing functions ensuring officers are activating cameras on appropriate calls for service and tagging video evidence appropriately.

• Virtual reality training and equipment. This includes two refreshes of virtual reality training equipment during the established term.

Scottsdale-based Axon Enterprise is a publicly traded manufacturer of electrical weapons and technological solutions for the military, law enforcement, private security and civilians.

Philip Haldiman can be reached at phaldiman@iniusa.org, or on Twitter @philiphaldiman.

