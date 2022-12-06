ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Drive

NASA’s Orion Is Taking These Amazing Photos During Its Mission to the Moon

By Nico DeMattia
The Drive
The Drive
 2 days ago

The majesty of space will never cease to confuse and amaze mankind. Its inky blackness is a beautiful, terrifying void of infinite emptiness but somehow also full of answers to all of our questions about the universe. NASA has been trying to study that horrifying majesty for decades, to try and understand it so we can better understand our own planet. In its latest attempt to do so—the Artemis I mission—the Orion spacecraft snapped some photos from around 80 miles off the surface of the moon, and they’re nothing short of breathtaking.

One of the photos buzzing around social media was taken at just 79 miles away from the moon’s surface. It’s a gorgeous shot, taken from one of Orion’s many modified GoPros, and gets us up close and personal with the silver dollar we see in the sky every night. Perhaps even more mind-blowing than that is what’s in the background.

Floating in the distance behind the moon is the earth, looking like a thin sliver of light. That sliver represents all eight billion of us; everything we’ve built and everything we’ve ever known. It’s home. Our pale blue dot. And in this photo, it’s about 238,000 miles away, with only nothingness in between. It’s almost impossible to look at that and feel anything but incredibly small. All of our troubles, our petty squabbles, are right there, in a tiny sliver you could block out with your fingernail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38EscL_0jZZOjl500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sh7Zw_0jZZOjl500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12jU4O_0jZZOjl500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ozAyY_0jZZOjl500

And yet, it also makes me feel incredibly special to know that we’re a part of something so vast. Carl Sagan once said that we’re star stuff, made from the same material that makes up the stars. So the vast emptiness that you see in Orion’s photo isn’t just emptiness, it’s also our past. It’s a part of us. It’s where we came from.

It’s also a testament to human achievement. Being that this is The Drive dot com , transportation is sort of our thing. And there’s no form of transportation more unfathomably cool than space travel . In just a couple of generations’ time, we went from horseback as our main form of getting around to sending selfies back from the moon. As dumb as social media makes humans seem, we’re pretty freakin’ awesome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=064cBA_0jZZOjl500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38bBpq_0jZZOjl500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mV5X4_0jZZOjl500

One day, NASA hopes to build Gateway, a lunar-orbiting space base to shuttle astronauts back and forth from the moon. Once that happens, humans will gain a far better understanding of our moon and potentially our own planet. But it will also be the ultimate step in human transportation. Not only will we get to the moon again, but we’ll also be able to Uber to it.

Got tips? Send them over to tips@thedrive.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars

An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
BGR.com

This is when the Sun and Earth will die, according to scientists

The Sun is one of the most important parts of our little circle of life. In fact, you could say that pretty much all known life on Earth relies on the Sun in some shape, form, or fashion. But the Sun won’t exist forever, and scientists now say they figured out when the Sun and Earth will die. Spoiler alert: It isn’t happening anytime soon.
DOPE Quick Reads

65 years ago, Russia launched a dog into space knowing she would die- The Husky was the 1st animal to orbit Earth

Laika the Husky was the "first living creature in orbit." She was a Moscow street dog who became the "first creature to orbit Earth," but tragically dying in space. On Nov. 3, 1957, the Soviet Union launched Laika aboard the Sputnik 2. Originally named Kudrayavka, Little Curly, Laika was not the first dog to enter space but was the first to orbit Earth. The Soviets previously sent 36 other dogs into space. [i] [ii]
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Gizmodo

Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit

The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
FLORIDA STATE
DIY Photography

NASA’s Orion spacecraft sends back first detailed photos of the moon

NASA’s Artemis I mission has been under the spotlight lately, and we recently saw Orion’s stunning video of the Earth “setting” behind the moon. On its sixth flight day, the spacecraft took detailed shots of the moon’s surface. NASA shared it with the public so that you can look up close at our home planet’s natural satellite.
Richard Scott

Scientists found a sci-fi-like creature that surprised them by devouring a full-grown alligator. 

Alien creature foundMing-Chih Huang, Tadashi Kawai, Neil Bruce via Journal of Natural History. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers recently discovered the most dangerous giant bug-like creature that can eat a fully grown alligator. This creature looks like some friction creature from sci-fi, but it isn't easy to believe that it is located inside the deep sea.
Daily Beast

NASA Has a Theory for Why We Might Be Alone in the Universe

More and more astronomers are coming around to the idea that we’re not alone in the universe. To them, it’s a matter of math, and humility. With potentially trillions of life-supporting planets out there, why would ours be the only one to evolve a high-tech civilization?. But if...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

A Mars Probe Spotted Something Weird During a Dust Storm

The European Space Agency just spotted some Earth-like clouds more than 53 million miles away from our planet.In a study published on Nov. 15 in the journal Icarus, the ESA’s Mars Express probe observed two 2019 dust storms on the Red Planet that produced cloud patterns eerily reminiscent of those on Earth. Despite the fact that the two planets have incredibly different atmospheres—Mars being dry and cold while Earth is dense, wet, and warm—the dust clouds would spiral and move much like those during extratropical cyclones on Earth.The observation gives researchers more insight into the natural processes of cloud formation,...
Outsider.com

WATCH: NASA’s Artemis Rocket Captures Breathtaking Footage of Earth

After a month of delays and two historic hurricanes, NASA was finally able to launch its Artemis I moon rocket. The launch took place on Wednesday, November 16th. Even though the rocket has just begun its journey, it has already started to record some incredible views. Artemis I captured breathtaking footage of our Earth during liftoff. See some of the craft’s earliest footage below.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Discovery of 10,000 Years Old Underwater Pyramids

For many years, the discovery of some underwater pyramids found next to the coast of Japan has been thought to be false until more recent expeditions at the bottom of the Pacific ocean. Although the discovery was made in 1986 while a tourist business representative was scuba diving, the presence of the Japanese pyramids was only officially confirmed in 1995, when an in-depth investigation had just begun and was not yet complete. The fact that the pyramids are thirty meters under the surface off the island of Okinawa is one of the reasons why the inquiry has taken so long.
The Independent

World’s deepest hole digger could unlock enough geothermal energy to power the world

A machine capable of digging the world’s deepest hole could potentially unlock enough renewable energy to power the entire planet, according to its creators.US-based Quaise Energy is developing a drilling rig that it hopes will reach 16km (10 miles) beneath the Earth’s surface in order to tap “inexhaustible clean energy” from geothermal heat in the crust.“The total energy content of the heat stored underground exceeds our annual energy demand as a planet by a factor of a billion,” Matt Houde, co-founder of Quaise Energy, said at TedX Boston last week.“Tapping into a fraction of that is more than enough to...
Maya Devi

A 1973 computer that made chillingly accurate apocalyptic predictions claims ‘civilization could cease to exist by 2050’

A computer from 1973 accurately predicted an apocalypse and showed that the civilization we know might cease to exist by 2050. Professors at MIT University made a strangely precise model to predict how human civilization would be by 2060, and their findings are accurate! The program, which is called ‘World One’, models how long humans can sustain its then growth trajectory.
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
79K+
Followers
12K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy