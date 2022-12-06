Read full article on original website
Student caught with gun at Des Moines middle school is suspected of attempted murder
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police say a 13-year-old who was caught with a gun and drugs at a Des Moines middle school Tuesday is accused of attempted murder in a shooting from November. The teen had been under investigation in connection with a robbery attempt that happened in the 600 block of Cutler on November […]
Traffic accident leads to shooting in Des Moines on Thursday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are working to sort out how a traffic accident resulted in one person suffering a gunshot wound on Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:20pm at the intersection of Hickman Road and 30th Street. Police say it appears one vehicle ran a red light at the intersection and hit […]
Des Moines man sentenced to 16 years in prison in connection to drug deal
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 22-year-old Des Moines man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for his role in a 2021 drug deal that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy. According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Brett Dobberke was sentenced for discharging a firearm during a drug deal as well as possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.
Lawsuit: Black Waukee students forced to sit in back of bus after dispute on band trip
Three Black Waukee high school students were told to ride home from a 2021 band trip in the back of a school bus after a white parent chaperone allegedly instigated an altercation with them that turned physical, according to a recently filed lawsuit and other documents. The incident with the Northwest High School students followed […] The post Lawsuit: Black Waukee students forced to sit in back of bus after dispute on band trip appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Student arrested with gun at Des Moines middle school
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Brody Middle School student has been arrested with a loaded gun and marijuana, according to the Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Public Schools. According to DMPS, officers were actively searching for the student before the arrest. The student was wanted for attempted...
Des Moines teenager arrested after bringing loaded gun to bus station
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 17-year-old is facing charges for bringing a loaded gun to the downtown Des Moines bus station. Police say the teenager had caused some issues at DART Central Station previously and was asked not to return. But he did return Tuesday afternoon and quickly ran...
Parents of victim shot, killed in Des Moines drive-by shooting speak out
US Dept. of Education investigates Ottumwa school district over civil rights violation. The Ottumwa Community School district violated federal law regarding civil rights, according to the U.S. Department of Education. Excited dog accidentally pulls fire alarm at Iowa day care. Updated: 9 hours ago. An Iowa dog apologized to the...
Creston man arrested for choking woman, brandishing firearm
A Creston man was arrested Monday morning after allegedly choking a Waukee woman and pointing a pistol at her male friend. Kevin Lee Davis, 30, of 208 N. Maple St., Creston, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding flow of air/blood, first-degree burglary and violation of a no-contact order. The incident...
Waukee woman resigned to further abuse by Waukee man
A Waukee man was arrested Sunday for threatening violence against a Waukee woman with whom he lives. Sean Michael Dorrian, 61, of 395 Fourth St., Waukee, was charged with second-degree harassment and two counts of violation of a no-contact order. The incident began about 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 300...
Woman who caused deadly motorcycle crash to stay out of prison
JOHNSTON, Iowa — An Iowa woman, who investigators say caused a deadly motorcycle crash last summer, will not go to prison. Makenna Streff's driver's license will be suspended for 180 days and she will pay a $1,000 fine for the crash that killed Landon Crabtree in Johnston in June.
Parents of victim speak out after driver involved in 2020 drive-by shooting doesn't get jail time
DES MOINES, Iowa — Rachel Lyons says it's still an everyday struggle coping with the loss of her son,Josiah Woods. Woods was killed in a drive-by shooting early New Year's Day in 2020 when he was 14 years old. The driver, Eliza Sackie, was 17 years old at the...
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report December 7
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Corey Casady, 35, of Des Moines was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of assault on persons in certain occupations. Casey Scott, 46, of 2336 Amherst St., Des Moines, was arrested on a...
Iowa social workers accused of improper relationships with clients
A social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges are pending. (Photo by the Iowa Capital Dispatch) An Iowa social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges against...
Court Records Say Boone County K-9 Officer Died After Being Left In Vehicle
(Boone County, IA) — A Boone County K-9 officer died after being left in a patrol vehicle for nearly 24 hours. Court documents say Bear, the K-9 Officer, was found in Sgt. Dallas Wingate’s truck in September. They say he was in the truck from around 10 p.m. September 1st to 8 p.m. September 2nd. Wingate resigned from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office on September 8th. The Story County Attorney’s Office will determine whether or not to file charges.
Creston man arrested after allegedly stabbing Urbandale man
A Creston man was arrested Monday morning after allegedly stabbing an Urbandale man in the parking lot of a West Des Moines Hy-Vee. Dakota Ray Nordstrom, 30, of 1106 W. Montgomery St, Creston, was charged with attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, going armed with intent and first-degree burglary.
Creston Man arrested on Warrant
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 58-year-old James Chandler Sash of Creston at his residence on Monday afternoon on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of indecent exposure (a serious misdemeanor). Officer transported Sash to the Union County Jail and held him on no bond.
Deng Convicted of Murder in the First Degree
On November 30, 2022, Danil Deng was sentenced in Polk County Criminal Number FECR3352018. Deng earlier pleaded guilty to Murder in the First Degree for the August 30, 2021, shooting death of Frederick McCuller, II, on E. 17th St. in Des Moines. Deng was a juvenile (17 years old) at the time he committed the offense. As a result, the District Court held an individualized sentencing hearing as required by the United States Supreme Court and Iowa Supreme Court. After hearing, the Court sentenced Deng to serve the remainder of his life in prison with the possibility of parole after serving a mandatory minimum 50 years. This sentence was ordered to be served consecutively to a sentence previously imposed in Polk County Criminal Number FECR353211 for Robbery in the First Degree. Deng had been sentenced to serve an indeterminate term not to exceed 25 years and ordered to serve a mandatory minimum sentence of 12 ½ years for the robbery. Deng was prosecuted by the Polk County Attorney’s Office Drug and Gang Bureau.
