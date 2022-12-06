On November 30, 2022, Danil Deng was sentenced in Polk County Criminal Number FECR3352018. Deng earlier pleaded guilty to Murder in the First Degree for the August 30, 2021, shooting death of Frederick McCuller, II, on E. 17th St. in Des Moines. Deng was a juvenile (17 years old) at the time he committed the offense. As a result, the District Court held an individualized sentencing hearing as required by the United States Supreme Court and Iowa Supreme Court. After hearing, the Court sentenced Deng to serve the remainder of his life in prison with the possibility of parole after serving a mandatory minimum 50 years. This sentence was ordered to be served consecutively to a sentence previously imposed in Polk County Criminal Number FECR353211 for Robbery in the First Degree. Deng had been sentenced to serve an indeterminate term not to exceed 25 years and ordered to serve a mandatory minimum sentence of 12 ½ years for the robbery. Deng was prosecuted by the Polk County Attorney’s Office Drug and Gang Bureau.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO