ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Brownsville attempts to break world record during free pet clinic

By Mia Morales
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L2Iw9_0jZZOOPw00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville is hosting a free pet vaccination service to support Rio Grande Valley pets and their health later this week.

The event will also bring awareness to Brownsville’s attempt to break the world record on most pledges received for a pet-vaccination campaign in 24 hours.

Pet owners and pet lovers can sign the pledge online starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 through 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, according to a Facebook post by the City of Brownsville.

There will also be a in-person pledge drive during the free pet clinic at 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Dec. 10. Families can bring their furry friends to the event for vaccination and micro-chipping services from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Brownsville Sports Park, at 100 Sports Park Blvd.

Quinta Mazatlán prepares for Illumina Fest

The clinic will provide up to 2,500 vaccines and about 5,000 microchips on a first-come, first-serve bases.

Cameron County begins recount of Texas’ Senate District 27 election

The free vaccinations that will be provided during the event will include parvovirus, distemper, and rabies. Free microchipping services will be provided as well. For situations where a pet wanders off, the digital tag helps pets get returned to their owners.

“We have many pet lovers in the Rio Grande Valley, and our goal is to support them with resources and information,” said Mia Navedo Williams, speaking for Best Friends Animal Society.

After BISD recount, Denise Garza remains victorious

Both cats and dogs are welcome to the clinic as long as they are leashed or in a kennel, the release states.

The event is held by the City of Brownsville, Best Friends Animal Society, 24 Pet, Petco Love, Operation Kindness and Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center.

The link to sign the pledge can be found on the City of Brownsville Facebook page or BTXGuinnessRecord.evenbrite.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Harlingen to fine drivers who create damaging wakes on flooded roads

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen City Commission is taking action to fine drivers who plow through flooded streets, creating wakes that threaten damage to property owners. On Wednesday, the commission discussed and approved the first reading of a new ordinance that would allow fines for drivers whose vehicles create wakes on flooded streets, whenever water […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Quinta Mazatlán prepares for Illumina Fest

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Quinta Mazatlán will spotlight more than 40 community performers during its week-long Illumina Fest in McAllen. The festival of lights is scheduled to take place Dec. 13-17 at Quinta Mazatlán, at 300 Sunset Drive, where children and adults can come together to share their light. Entertainment for the Illumina Fest is […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: South Texas Owls

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Peering out from a secretive hollow in an ancient mesquite tree, this eastern screech owl is perfectly camouflaged as it perches on the edge of a cavity waiting for dusk when it will take flight for its nocturnal hunt. With its mottled grayish feathering, the small owl blends in […]
TEXAS STATE
The Daily South

The Last Texas Lighthouse Open To The Public Will Be Relit For The First Time In 117 Years

The last Texas lighthouse still open to the public will glow again for the first time in more than a century this week. The Texas Historical Commission (THC) and the Port Isabel Lighthouse State Historic Site recently funded and coordinated the reproduction of a new lens for the lantern room at the top of the historic Port Isabel Lighthouse. The new installation will offer visitors a peek at the working past of the lighthouse and the service it provided to the Gulf Coast.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Harlingen to host inaugural Christmas tree lighting

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Harlingen is partnering with the Harlingen Convention Center to bring residents an inaugural Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m., Dec. 9 at the Harlingen Convention Center located on 701 Harlingen Heights Drive. Norma Sepulveda, Mayor of Harlingen will commence the tree lighting at […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Family of Edinburg child with cancer struggling to make ends meet

An Edinburg 10-year-old continues his fight against a rare form of cancer. Medical bills are piling up for the family as they struggle to make ends meet this holiday season. Jose Rodrigo San Vicente, also known as 'Super Rodrigo', is one of the strongest people you'll ever meet. "I've had...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

‘Share Your Christmas’ initiative underway for families in need

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Earlier today, CBS 4 and NBC 23 partnered with H-E-B, The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley and Blue Sunday Child Abuse Prevention for the “Share Your Christmas” initiative. Although the annual initiative was put on hold for a few years due to the pandemic, the initiative was reinstated just […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Animal rescue group in Palmhurst overwhelmed with pets

An animal rescue group in Palmhurst is overwhelmed. They say they are having to take in a lot of stray dogs. Jesus Meave, the founder of Franklin All Animal Rescue Team, says he wants to educate the community and city officials about this problem. He says many people have shared their stories about stray dogs found in horrible conditions or found abandoned.
PALMHURST, TX
ValleyCentral

‘Share Your Christmas’ collects smiles, food and toys: photos

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral joined the fight against hunger Tuesday, participating in our annual “Share Your Christmas” drive at two H-E-B locations in the Rio Grande Valley. We collected non-perishable food and Christmas toys at H-E-B Plus on Parades Line Road in Brownsville and the H-E-B location at Expressway 83 and 2nd Street in […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville PD: Snow cone stand burglarized

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a a person of interest after a snow cone stand was burglarized in Brownsville. Police on Monday released a photo of a man they identified as “a person of interest for the offense of burglary of a building.” Police said the alleged burglary happened […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Ringing for Hope: Salvation Army asks community for support

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Salvation Army’s red kettle program is back across the nation and what sounds like a bell is the sound of hope for others.    The program provides the gift of joy during the holiday season through various programs and the donations collected in the red kettles helps pay for the army’s programs […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Pay It 4ward: Local man serves the homeless community

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It is the season of giving and one Valley man knows all about that. In this week’s Pay It 4ward, CBS 4 introduces Steve Muniz, with Loaves & Fishes, who has made it his mission to ensure no one goes hungry in his community. Every day Muniz heads to the streets […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Missing cat reunited with family after five years

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After five years of searching for their lost kitten, a Harlingen family got the gift of a lifetime. In 2017, Ollie had escaped through the front door of Stephanie Garza’s home. It wasn’t until last Wednesday the Humane Society of Harlingen, a non-profit animal shelter, received Ollie through the help of […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Law enforcement activity seen at Brownsville home

Multiple FBI agents were spotted at a home in Brownsville Thursday. Nearly 10 unmarked vehicles were seen on the property, located along Charmaine Lane. When reached for comment, an FBI spokesperson confirmed that “court-authorized law enforcement activity” was being conducted in Brownsville, adding that no other information is being released at this time.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Alton Police “R U OK?” program serves senior citizens

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alton Police Department implemented a new program geared toward ensuring the senior community is safe. The “R U OK?” program was started after researching a way to enhance Alton’s senior community, according to Alton’s police chief and assistant city manager, Jonathan Flores. “We wanted to make sure that their families […]
ALTON, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy