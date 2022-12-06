ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud, financial crimes

By Rafi Schwartz
The Week
The Week
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pmwh2_0jZZOGM800

Former President Donald Trump's eponymous business was found guilty on multiple counts of tax fraud and other financial crimes on Tuesday, jurors in state Supreme Court in Manhattan announced. After more than a day of deliberations, the court declared that both the Trump Organization and the Trump Payroll Corporation broke the law as part of an expansive scheme to shelter top executives from income taxes, convicting the companies on all 17 counts.

Neither the former president nor his family were indicted as part of the case and have all denied any wrongdoing, although prosecutors have alleged Trump "knew exactly what was going on" at his namesake company.

In a statement released shortly after the verdicts were announced, the Trump Organization blamed former CFO Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty to tax fraud charges this summer , claiming "Mr. Weisselberg testified under oath that he 'betrayed' the trust the company had placed in him. The notion that a company could be held responsible for an employee's actions, to benefit themselves, on their own personal tax returns is simply preposterous."

While the Trump Organization is now required to pay just $1.62 million in fines, The New York Times reports that the reputational damage to the former president's business could limit its ability to find potential lenders, while also giving the Trump Organization diminished leverage to negotiate favorable deals.

"The former president's companies now stand convicted of crimes," Manhattan District Attorney Alvan Bragg announced following the verdict. "That is consequential. It underscores that in Manhattan we have one standard of justice for all."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Donald Trump's Tax Returns Show Ex-Prez Lost Nearly $1B In Two Years, Former Accountant Testifies

Donald Trump’s former accountant testified this week that the former president once reported losing upwards of $1 billion in two years on his taxes, RadarOnline.com has learned.Donald Bender, the former accountant for the Trump Organization, testified under oath on Tuesday before the Manhattan Supreme Court in connection to the criminal tax fraud case against the ex-president’s organization.According to the New York Post, Bender confirmed Trump reported losing a whopping $900 million between 2009 and 2010.“Do you recall in 2010 Donald Trump had losses of almost $200 million on his personal tax returns?” Susan Hoffinger, the Manhattan Assistant District Attorney, asked...
NEW YORK STATE
SheKnows

One Former Donald Trump Aide Speculates That Ivanka & Jared Kushner Were the 'FBI Informants' for Mar-a-Lago Documents

Ivanka Trump’s absence on the campaign trail is a tough one for Donald Trump, who reportedly has been trying to get his favorite daughter to change her mind. However, there is one former Trump administration adviser who thinks the reasons for her, and husband Jared Kushner’s political exit go much deeper than wanting to focus on their young family.  Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s attorney from 2006-2018, alleged that the couple is in an alliance with the FBI and were likely the ones who gave them information on the classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. “I believe Jared and Ivanka potentially were the moles...
FLORIDA STATE
prestigeonline.com

Donald Trump: Net worth and all the properties he owns

It is widely known that former US President Donald Trump is a rich man and has a net worth of a few billions. However, media reports have often hinted at Trump exaggerating his wealth. On 15 November, the Republican leader announced that he will contest the US presidential elections in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Trump Org's ex-CFO says Eric Trump will decide if he'll get his annual $500,000 bonus after his testimony in the criminal trial

Ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg said he's still on the Trump payroll. Weisselberg testified in court that Eric Trump will decide if he gets his annual $500,000 bonus. He is the prosecutors' key witness in the criminal tax-fraud trial of Donald Trump's company. The Trump Organization's former top money man...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Judge warns Trump he needs to lawyer up days before E Jean Carroll expected to file rape case

A federal judge warned Donald Trump to decide on his lawyers, and fast, ahead of a coming suit from writer E Jean Carroll accusing Mr Trump of raping her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s.The warning came on Tuesday, during a conference in a defamation suit Ms Carroll filed after Mr Trump called the writer’s allegations, first aired in an excerpt of her memoir published in New York magazine, false and an attempt to drum up publicity.“Your client has known this is coming for months, and he would be well-advised to decide who’s representing him in it,”...
msn.com

Trump demands taxpayers pay his legal fees days before rumored campaign announcement

Former President Donald Trump has demanded Americans pay his legal fees for his suit against the congressional committee investigating the January 6 attacks on Capitol Hill. Delivered by the ex-commander-in-chief on Monday, the declaration came in the form of a new filing that seeks to block a committee subpoena requiring him to testify as to his role in the unrest next week.
GEORGIA STATE
Law & Crime

Rudy Giuliani Dealt Another Setback in Multi-Billion Dollar Legal Brawl with Smartmatic, as Judge Revives Once-Dismissed Count

Rudy Giuliani has been dealt another setback on Wednesday in a multi-billion dollar legal battle accusing him of defaming the Smartmatic voting machine company to propagate 2020 election conspiracy theories. In March, a Manhattan judge advanced Smartmatic’s lawsuit against the Fox Corporation, Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs, and Giuliani, who succeeded...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The List

Former Federal Prosecutor Tells Us How Trump's Candidacy May Have Removed His Legal Troubles

While former President Donald Trump's recent announcement for a third presidential campaign came as a surprise to very few, there might be an underlying motive for his actions. Trump, who is the subject of both civil and criminal investigations (per ABC News), enters the Republican primary with surprisingly good chances of winning their nomination. This is despite the numerous legal issues he's currently facing. Trump — or his businesses — face numerous lawsuits that allege financial fraud, attempts to illegally remain in power, and that he took classified documents from the White House. In August 2022, FBI agents raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of a Justice Department investigation against the former president.
The Week

Former Florida GOP congressman arrested, charged with secret lobbying on behalf of Venezuela

Federal agents arrested former Rep. David Rivera (R-Fla.) at Atlanta's international airport on Monday and charged him with money laundering and working on behalf of Venezuela as an unregistered foreign agent. Rivera and his former political consultant Esther Nuhfer, also charged Monday, signed a $50 million contract with Venezuelan state oil company Petróleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) in early 2017 to lobby on behalf of Venezuela's authoritarian government and try to convince Congress and the new Trump administration to normalize relations and end U.S. sanctions, according to an eight-count indictment handed down by a Miami federal grand jury.  "Rivera, who served...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy