Top NXT Star Reacts To William Regal’s WWE Return
William Regal is on his way out of All Elite Wrestling, per Tony Khan himself at the recent ROH Final Battle media call. Regal’s AEW departure will see him return to WWE in the new year, with him reportedly unable to appear on screen for the company. Regal’s return...
Roman Reigns Injury Details Revealed
Roman Reigns is unlikely to appear on WWE television for the short term after details of a recent injury have been revealed. In the current Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer clarifies the situation for both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, stating:. “Both Reigns and McIntyre are out of...
MJF Teases Continuing Rivalry With Major Combat Star?
MJF is heading to Vegas to watch Paddy Pimblett fight at UFC 282. Recently, MJF and Pimblett were engaged in a war of words through social media. MJF called Pimblett a “dollar store Connor McGregor,” amongst many other things. The MMA fighter urged Maxwell Jacob Friedman to face...
Shocking Update On Miro Being Absent From AEW TV
With Miro continuing to be absent from AEW television as of late, most fans may assume there is some sort of reason. However according to a new report from Fighful Select, the reason is actually rather shocking. After having checked around, numerous sources have informed that Miro is now and...
Top WWE Star Admits Injury ‘Still Isn’t Feeling Right’ Despite Return
Former Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has admitted that her injury ‘still isn’t feeling right’ despite returning to WWE. The Man was out of action after suffering a separated shoulder during her match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam in July. Lynch returned to WWE TV during...
WWE Hall Of Famer To Return To The Ring In NXT?
Hints have been made that a WWE Hall of Famer could make his return to the ring on NXT. On the November 29 edition of NXT, Shawn Michaels assembled a group of WWE Hall of Famers to pick the participants for the Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline.
How Long Ago William Regal Asked AEW To Not Renew His Contract
William Regal appears to be on his way out of All Elite Wrestling and on his way back to WWE at the start of the new year. Regal’s seemingly last appearance on AEW television took place on the November 30 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he was laid out with a shot from MJF.
Returning AEW Star Reveals He Did Not Want To Take Hiatus
House of Black member Brody King has revealed that he did not originally want to go on a hiatus. The House of Black appeared to fall like a house of cards post-All Out. Following the September 4 pay-per-view, Malakai Black took some time away from TV, confirming that he asked for his release from AEW after the event, but it was not granted.
WWE Star Debuts Absolutely Insane New Finisher
A WWE star debuted an insane new finisher to end a match tonight that you absolutely have to see to believe!. On tonight’s edition of NXT Level Up, a star debuted an insane new finisher to end her match that you have to see. In a move that you...
Potential Spoiler For WWE Royal Rumble Return
A potential spoiler has emerged on a return possibly planned for the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. With the highly anticipated premium live event just around the corner, rumors have been swirling about potential returns planned for the upcoming show. It has now been indicated that Logan Paul could...
WWE Star Wants To Apply For Great British Bake Off
WWE SmackDown star Sami Zayn has now indicated that he wants to host the Great British Bake Off (The Great British Baking Show) series. The Bloodline member previously noted that he wanted to be a contestant on the show. It now appears that Zayn has his eyes on a different...
Another Top WWE Star Pulled From Upcoming Shows
In addition to the already known Drew McIntyre, it’s being reported that Matt Riddle has been pulled from this weekend’s WWE Live house shows. On Raw this past Monday (December 5), Riddle was attacked by Solo Sikoa and taken out on a stretcher. It’s still unconfirmed whether there’s...
Former WWE Star Set To Return To MLW
A former WWE star is set to make their debut in MLW. John Morrison was released from WWE in November 2021. Since then, the former Intercontinental Champion has appeared for AEW, AAA and various independent promotions. Major League Wrestling announced today that former WWE star John Morrison will make his...
Raw Star Reveals WWE Wanted Him To Be A Commentator
Raw star The Miz has recalled WWE wanting him to become a commentator early in his wrestling career. The Miz is one of WWE’s most decorated stars, notably earning all of the accolades needed to become a Grand Slam Champion at least two times each. Speaking with Brian Baumgartner...
WWE Star Set For Rare In-Ring Appearance
Scarlett is set to make a rare in-ring appearance. The High Priestess hasn’t performed in the ring since returning to WWE in August 2022. As per PWInsider, she will make her WWE in-ring return during the upcoming WWE live events this weekend. Scarlett will team with Karrion Kross in...
Reason Multiple Top WWE Stars Spotted In Los Angeles Revealed
Numerous top WWE stars have been spotted out and about around Los Angeles this week, find out what they’ve been up to in Hollywood!. According to a report from Mike Johnson at PWInsider states that per multiple sources, numerous WWE stars were in town to film a commercial for the WWE 2K video game series.
WWE Star Feels Like There Were Plans For Him In NXT, But It All Worked Out
A WWE star feels like there were plans for him in NXT, but it all worked out. At NXT Halloween Havoc 2021, Solo Sikoa made his WWE debut and quickly became a popular star for the brand. In September, Sikoa made the jump to the main roster by making his...
Shawn Michaels Names NXT Stars Who Are Ready For WWE Main Roster
WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels has named several NXT stars that are ready for the main roster. The WWE developmental brand has underwent a lot of change since its reboot in September 2021. Shawn Michaels has been overseeing NXT operations since the brand’s relaunch, but...
WWE Star Not Medically Cleared & Match Canceled As Precaution Ahead Of Very Important Show
Veer Mahaan is not medically cleared for NXT Deadline as a precaution ahead of WWE’s major live event in India in January. The Creed Brothers (Brutus and Julius Creed) were set to take on Indus-Sher (Mahaan and Sanga) at NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10. This match was pulled...
Major AEW Stars Announced For ‘Very Rare’ Non-AEW Appearance
Former AEW World Tag Team Champions Matt and Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks have been announced for their ‘first signing in years’. The Bucks, alongside Elite partner Kenny Omega, were suspended from AEW following the AEW All Out media scrum and the situations surrounding it. All three...
