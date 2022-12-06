OR Lottery
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ These Oregon lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Lucky Lines
02-06-09-13-17-22-25-30
(two, six, nine, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $11,000
Mega Millions
15-16-19-28-47, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-seven; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $379,000,000
Pick 4 10PM
5-8-6-1
(five, eight, six, one)
Pick 4 1PM
5-8-6-4
(five, eight, six, four)
Pick 4 4PM
7-3-9-7
(seven, three, nine, seven)
Pick 4 7PM
1-3-6-3
(one, three, six, three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 100,000,000
