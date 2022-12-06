Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Takes Another Shot At Kenny Omega
A WWE star has taken another opportunity to throw shade at AEW star, Kenny Omega tonight (December 6) or perhaps just his superfans. Last week, WWE NXT star Edris Enofe threw shade at AEW star Kenny Omega while celebrating Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship reign. Enofe tweeted that...
wrestletalk.com
Where Was Roman Reigns During December 5 WWE Raw Show?
An update has emerged regarding where Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was during yesterday’s (December 5) WWE Raw. While the rest of the Bloodline – the Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn – helped to open the show in a confrontation with Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens, the Tribal Chief did not accompany the rest of his stable to the ring.
wrestletalk.com
Injured WWE Star ‘Wanted To Wrestle’, Still Pulled From Match
It has been revealed that Drew McIntyre wanted to wrestle in the scheduled championship match which he has been medically disqualified from. The Usos successfully defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship during the December 5 episode of Raw against Kevin Owens (who replaced Elias) and Matt Riddle. The winners...
wrestletalk.com
Former AEW Star Currently At WWE Tryout
When Triple H gained control of WWE creative following the retirement of Vince McMahon back in July, the policy regarding WWE signings was also softened. In the last year of the McMahon regime, WWE opted against signing independent wrestling stars, instead targeting college athletes. The change in regime has once...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Dynamite Preview (12/7): Two Title Matches, AEW World Champion MJF To Speak, Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale, More
Two high-stakes championship matches and a lucrative Battle Royale form part of tonight's stacked "AEW Dynamite" line-up in Cedar Park, Texas. Reigning AEW TNT and Ring of Honor Television Champion Samoa Joe will put the AEW TNT belt on the line against Darby Allin, and Max Caster and Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR, with the latter looking to add a fourth tag team title to their championship haul alongside the IWGP, ROH, and AAA tag belts. Additionally, the "Dynamite" Diamond Ring Battle Royale returns for a fourth consecutive year, with the co-winners advancing to next week's "Dynamite: Winter Is Coming" episode to battle in a one-on-one match for the "Dynamite" Diamond Ring; Maxwell Jacob Friedman won the ring last year for a third straight year.
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Says William Regal Can’t Appear On-Screen For WWE When He Returns
William Regal seems set to return to WWE at the beginning of the new year. Regal recently requested to not have his contract renewed by the company due to wanting to return to WWE. Tony Khan stated that Regal wanted to work with his son, Charlie Dempsey, in the company,...
wrestlinginc.com
Dustin Rhodes Confirms When His AEW Contract Is Up
The end of his in-ring days is in sight for AEW's Dustin Rhodes. The long-time veteran of the squared circle made that clear recently when he announced that 2023 would be his last year in the ring. And, at least a few days removed from the announcement, Rhodes is sticking to that statement.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Not Medically Cleared & Match Canceled As Precaution Ahead Of Very Important Show
Veer Mahaan is not medically cleared for NXT Deadline as a precaution ahead of WWE’s major live event in India in January. The Creed Brothers (Brutus and Julius Creed) were set to take on Indus-Sher (Mahaan and Sanga) at NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10. This match was pulled...
wrestletalk.com
Here’s What NXT’s Shawn Michaels Had To Say About William Regal
Shawn Michaels was asked about William Regal during the December 8 pre- NXT Deadline conference call, following recent news about Regal’s status. During Wednesday’s (December 7) ROH Final Battle call, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that Regal is on his way out of AEW, noting that Regal wanted to return to WWE to work alongside his son, Charlie Dempsey.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Addresses Criticism Towards New In-Ring Style
An AEW star has addressed the criticism towards their new in-ring style. Over the past several weeks, Athena has started to transform before the fans’ eyes with a slow burn heel turn that has seen her working more aggressively and hard hitting. The shift started on AEW Dark, but...
wrestletalk.com
Details Of AEW Star’s Contract Revealed
AEW officially announced that Renee Paquette was All Elite during their debut show in Canada on October 12. Since then, Renee has taken part in many interview segments with the company, including most recently with the Blackpool Combat Club and Jericho Appreciation Society. Renee recently spoke to Richard Deitsch on...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Addresses Crowd After Raw Goes Off Air
Becky Lynch addressed the crowd when last night’s December 5 edition of WWE Raw wrapped up and went off the air. A fan caught the moment at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC and shared the footage. In the clip, Lynch thanks the fans for supporting her. She...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE World Champion Set For Title Match At NXT Deadline
On tonight’s edition of WWE NXT (December 6) multiple main roster stars appeared, including issuing a challenge for NXT Deadline!. During a match between Charlie Dempsey and Hank Walker, Dempsey seemed to have someone scouting him on the ramp. SmackDown star Drew Gulak appeared to observe the match and...
wrestletalk.com
Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal Winner Crowned On AEW Dynamite
Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite (December 7) kicked off with the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal. The winner of the Battle Royal will earn a match with AEW World Champion MJF, the current holder of the Diamond Ring, at a later date. Ricky Starks, Jack Perry, Orange Cassidy, Kip Sabian,...
wrestletalk.com
Winners Of ‘Wildcard’ Qualifiers For NXT Iron Survivor Challenge Revealed
Tonight’s edition of NXT (December 6) will see the developmental brand get wild as there are set to be two big wildcard matches. Settling the question of who will be the fifth entrant in both the inaugural edition of both the Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star ‘Very Apologetic’ After Botch During Raw
A backstage update has been provided on the botched spot from WWE Raw. On the December 5 edition of Raw, United States Champion Austin Theory defended his title against Mustafa Ali. During their bout, there was a botched spot on a top rope frankensteiner by Ali on Theory. Fightful Select...
wrestletalk.com
Returning AEW Star Reveals He Did Not Want To Take Hiatus
House of Black member Brody King has revealed that he did not originally want to go on a hiatus. The House of Black appeared to fall like a house of cards post-All Out. Following the September 4 pay-per-view, Malakai Black took some time away from TV, confirming that he asked for his release from AEW after the event, but it was not granted.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Becomes First To Hit 100 Losses
Serpentico has hit a huge milestone at AEW. He has become the first wrestler to hit 100 losses for the promotion. Serpentico first wrestled for AEW in March 2020 and has also performed under the name Jon Cruz. He hit the milestone during AEW Dark: Elevation that aired on December...
wrestletalk.com
Shawn Michaels Names NXT Stars Who Are Ready For WWE Main Roster
WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels has named several NXT stars that are ready for the main roster. The WWE developmental brand has underwent a lot of change since its reboot in September 2021. Shawn Michaels has been overseeing NXT operations since the brand’s relaunch, but...
wrestletalk.com
Another Top WWE Star Pulled From Upcoming Shows
In addition to the already known Drew McIntyre, it’s being reported that Matt Riddle has been pulled from this weekend’s WWE Live house shows. On Raw this past Monday (December 5), Riddle was attacked by Solo Sikoa and taken out on a stretcher. It’s still unconfirmed whether there’s...
Comments / 0