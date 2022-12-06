Two high-stakes championship matches and a lucrative Battle Royale form part of tonight's stacked "AEW Dynamite" line-up in Cedar Park, Texas. Reigning AEW TNT and Ring of Honor Television Champion Samoa Joe will put the AEW TNT belt on the line against Darby Allin, and Max Caster and Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR, with the latter looking to add a fourth tag team title to their championship haul alongside the IWGP, ROH, and AAA tag belts. Additionally, the "Dynamite" Diamond Ring Battle Royale returns for a fourth consecutive year, with the co-winners advancing to next week's "Dynamite: Winter Is Coming" episode to battle in a one-on-one match for the "Dynamite" Diamond Ring; Maxwell Jacob Friedman won the ring last year for a third straight year.

