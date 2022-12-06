ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Expert: How to deal with coyote sightings

By Liam Healy
 2 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As more and more of Western and Central New York becomes developed, whether for residential, commercial, or even agriculture, it’s likely we’re going to see more and more unwanted wildlife in our towns and cities. These can range from nuisances like squirrels, and deer to even predators like coyotes according to Nick Pallo, the owner of Frogger Wildlife Management .

“As we encroach on that and clear more land to build more homes and buildings they’re having to learn to adapt you know to the new habitat which is in and around where we are,” said Pallo.

While simply seeing a coyote is concerning, there are warning signs that you can look out for that could mean the difference between one just passing through and one that is dangerous.

“[Coyotes] not being phased by you yelling at him, or banging on the on the trash can lid, completely unphased in that situation it’s probably to that point where that animal should be removed from that area,” said Pallo.

Video shows coyote attack toddler in broad daylight

On the off chance you end up in a one-on-one confrontation with a coyote, he said there are a few things you can do to keep yourself safe.

“I always tell people, try to make yourself big, and that sounds silly but you know raise your arms in the air kind of make yourself see bigger than what you are. Make a lot of noise bang on stuff but ultimately kind of slowly back away,” said Pallo.

One of the key points is to make sure you’re not turning your back on the coyote, in that situation having eyes on it can help you react. In the interest of avoiding this situation in the first place, there are a few things you can do around your property to make it less attractive to these predators.

“Leaving the bird feeder out and all that seed that’s laying on the ground draws the small animals. Your mice and your squirrels and stuff over and the larger animals like a coyote know that that’s the hotspot to come in and do their hunting,” he said. “Feeding cats outside same thing you know you’re leaving food dishes out.”

Making sure you’re not leaving food out and avoiding enticing prey are two key ways to keep unwanted animals away if they’ve been spotted in your neighborhood. One last thing Pallo recommends is making sure you report any sightings, to the DEC , and if necessary contact local authorities or the DEC for options on removing and relocating the animals. One of which may be to contact a licensed Nuisance Wildlife Control Operator like Pallo.

