At the regular meeting of the Rock Falls City Council held last Tuesday night, the newest member of the Rock Falls Police Department made his first official appearance. “Fahgo” a Belgian Sheperd mix along with his partner and handler Officer Dustin Sugars will make an immediate impact in the narcotics division. Both completed an extensive training program and are now ready for duty. Police Chief David Pilgrim said that he’s confident that they will make a good team.

ROCK FALLS, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO