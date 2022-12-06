Read full article on original website
Iowa Gov. Reynolds Announces $9.6 Million In New Grants And Projects For Davenport
Today it was announced by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds that $9.6 million will be invested in Davenport through the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Destination Iowa Creative Placemaking Fund for a series of signature projects along the Davenport riverfront to enhance the experience for residents and visitors. The City of...
City Of Davenport Invests In Local Businesses For DREAM Project
The City of Davenport invested $900,000 in seven local businesses through the Commercial DREAM Project. 2022 saw these transformations take place, enhancing the exterior of each commercial property through the repair and rehabilitation of the façade. Graverts Auto Sales LLC. Nico’s Tire. Tappa’s Steak House. Total Cluster...
nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling Council Gives Green Light to 3 Phase Riverfront Development for $9.3 Million
Things are getting serious in Sterling when it comes to their Riverfront Park Developments. During the recent Sterling City Council meeting, the council was asked to approve the recommendations from the Riverfront Commission and contractor Gorman and Company. They broke the project into three phases. This due to the overall...
Illinois Housing Assistance Is Available To People In Need
Individuals and families who are at risk of eviction or homelessness are encouraged to apply for emergency rental assistance through SAL Community Services. Until December 31, 2022, applications for back rent and advance rent are open to qualified residents of Henry, Mercer, or Rock Island Counties. “Our focus is on...
East Iowa Pork Producer Sells To Global Food Giant
The global food company JBS USA has recently announced it will be buying “certain assets” of an Iowa-based pork producer. TriOak Foods and JBS USA have enjoyed a long-standing business relationship. According to a release, JBS has been an exclusive customer of TriOak market hogs since 2017. In...
Sioux City Journal
Razor thin: Stoltenberg wins House District 81 recount by 11 votes
Nearly a month after Election Day, voters in Scott County may finally have an answer to who won a back-and-forth Davenport House race with a razor-thin margin. Democrat Craig Cooper congratulated Republican Luana Stoltenberg on winning House District 81 Wednesday after a candidate-picked recount board finished with Stoltenberg ahead by 11 votes.
nrgmediadixon.com
Fahgo is Introduced to the Rock Falls City Council Members
At the regular meeting of the Rock Falls City Council held last Tuesday night, the newest member of the Rock Falls Police Department made his first official appearance. “Fahgo” a Belgian Sheperd mix along with his partner and handler Officer Dustin Sugars will make an immediate impact in the narcotics division. Both completed an extensive training program and are now ready for duty. Police Chief David Pilgrim said that he’s confident that they will make a good team.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport School Board discusses potential closings
Davenport Community School District held an open forum at their school board meeting December 5. Buchanan, Monroe and Washington elementary schools could be on the chopping block within the district. There are plans to shut the three elementary schools down. The district is trying to cut down on finances by...
wvik.org
Moline School District Shares Joy
The annual "Share Joys" campaign is being held this week, including today's signature event, the donut eating contest. Students and faculty form teams and raise $500 to participate, and then compete to see who can eat a dozen donuts the fastest. Co-director of student activities Lanae Harding says Share Joys...
nrgmediadixon.com
Lee County States Attorney Working Hard and Fast So as Not to be Blindsided Come January 1
In less than a month, the controversial Safe-T Act will go into effect. The new law reforms take effect on January 1 and States Attorneys around the state are getting everything in place to deal with them. One of the most contentious aspects of the bill is the No Cash Bail.
Genesis Closes West Davenport Emergency Room Today
Genesis Medical Center's West Campus will no longer serve the area with an emergency department. For decades, the hospital has served the west half of Davenport, but as the Genesis East campus has expanded in recent years, the West Campus has shifted its focus. The remainder of the campus will remain open.
ourquadcities.com
Junkin’ Market Days at Fairgrounds this weekend
If you’re in the holiday market for repurposed products, rustic, shabby chic, farmhouse, vintage, and one-of-a-kind local items, this weekend’s Junkin’ Market Days is for you. The collection of local small businesses and vendors will be on display indoors at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St.,...
iheart.com
Some needed rain is on the way...some snow, too!
Doug here...when I talked with WQAD's Andrew Stutzke about weather this morning he said there is a 30 percent chance of a White Christmas around here. (sad face here) But, some good news is we're expecting some rain in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service in Davenport...
aroundptown.com
Prophetstown Elementary Christmas Program Plays To Packed House (video)
Kindergarten through Third graders did not disappoint as they performed their annual Christmas program to several hundred enthusiastic fans in the Prophetstown High School Gym on Tuesday night. The program was directed by PLT#3 District music teacher, Madison Fouts with support from the PES staff and Principal, Kara Kullerstrand. Each...
‘There’s nothing like it in Galesburg’: Selfie Museum a place to create visual memories
Don’t forget your camera if you visit Galesburg’s newest museum. The Galesburg Selfie Museum is a new business being brought forward by local residents GoGo Kupa and her husband Yannick Kapita. Located in the former National Guard Armory at 149 S. Broad St., the Selfie Museum is a destination type activity where patrons pay admission to a facility that hosts a number of staged sets. The patrons can then take fun selfie photos with their friends in these sets.
ourquadcities.com
Galesburg visitors bureau wins Illinois tourism award
The Galesburg Tourism & Visitors Bureau won an award this week as part of the 2022 Illinois Governor’s Conference on Travel & Tourism. Kicking off Monday, Dec. 5, at Navy Pier in Chicago, Gov. JB Pritzker attended the event to address conference attendees prior to the awards ceremony. “It...
KWQC
Fire crews respond to overnight house fire in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Firefighters responded to an overnight house fire in Rock Island Wednesday. The fire happened at a home on 5th Street near 23rd Avenue. A TV6 crew on the scene saw smoke coming from the house and firefighters breaking windows from the upper story. Details are...
ourquadcities.com
Customers told to stay inside as police arrive at Rock Island store
UPDATE, Dec. 6, 2022, 11:35 a.m. — Rock Island police announced Tuesday that they responded to the parking lot of Hy-Vee Monday night for what turned out to be some erroneous reports of shots being fired. Upon investigation, it was determined no shots were fired, police said. The entire...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf police
QUAD CITIES, Ill. and Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Greyson Killinger, 36, is wanted by Moline police for two counts of felony retail theft and three counts of burglary to a building. He also has warrants for his arrest in Bettendorf and Davenport. According to Quad Cities Crime...
wvik.org
Augustana Announces Film Program
The program will offer a film major and minor and Professor Stacy Barton will be its director. The new director says that Quad Citizens should be on the lookout for the film students on the streets, and encourages them to get involved with productions, too. Barton says the program will...
