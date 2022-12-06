Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Not Medically Cleared & Match Canceled As Precaution Ahead Of Very Important Show
Veer Mahaan is not medically cleared for NXT Deadline as a precaution ahead of WWE’s major live event in India in January. The Creed Brothers (Brutus and Julius Creed) were set to take on Indus-Sher (Mahaan and Sanga) at NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10. This match was pulled...
wrestletalk.com
Roman Reigns Injury Details Revealed
Roman Reigns is unlikely to appear on WWE television for the short term after details of a recent injury have been revealed. In the current Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer clarifies the situation for both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, stating:. “Both Reigns and McIntyre are out of...
wrestletalk.com
Raw Star Reveals WWE Wanted Him To Be A Commentator
Raw star The Miz has recalled WWE wanting him to become a commentator early in his wrestling career. The Miz is one of WWE’s most decorated stars, notably earning all of the accolades needed to become a Grand Slam Champion at least two times each. Speaking with Brian Baumgartner...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Main Roster Star Addresses NXT Future
Apollo Crews has shared his thoughts on his move from the WWE main roster to NXT. Crews started out on the NXT roster, making his television debut for the brand in 2015. He was moved to the main roster in 2016 and had an eventful run, winning the US and Intercontinental titles during his Raw and SmackDown stints.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Debuts Absolutely Insane New Finisher
A WWE star debuted an insane new finisher to end a match tonight that you absolutely have to see to believe!. On tonight’s edition of NXT Level Up, a star debuted an insane new finisher to end her match that you have to see. In a move that you...
wrestletalk.com
Returning AEW Star Reveals He Did Not Want To Take Hiatus
House of Black member Brody King has revealed that he did not originally want to go on a hiatus. The House of Black appeared to fall like a house of cards post-All Out. Following the September 4 pay-per-view, Malakai Black took some time away from TV, confirming that he asked for his release from AEW after the event, but it was not granted.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Set For Rare In-Ring Appearance
Scarlett is set to make a rare in-ring appearance. The High Priestess hasn’t performed in the ring since returning to WWE in August 2022. As per PWInsider, she will make her WWE in-ring return during the upcoming WWE live events this weekend. Scarlett will team with Karrion Kross in...
wrestletalk.com
Shawn Michaels Names NXT Stars Who Are Ready For WWE Main Roster
WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels has named several NXT stars that are ready for the main roster. The WWE developmental brand has underwent a lot of change since its reboot in September 2021. Shawn Michaels has been overseeing NXT operations since the brand’s relaunch, but...
wrestletalk.com
How Long Ago William Regal Asked AEW To Not Renew His Contract
William Regal appears to be on his way out of All Elite Wrestling and on his way back to WWE at the start of the new year. Regal’s seemingly last appearance on AEW television took place on the November 30 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he was laid out with a shot from MJF.
wrestletalk.com
Major AEW Stars Announced For ‘Very Rare’ Non-AEW Appearance
Former AEW World Tag Team Champions Matt and Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks have been announced for their ‘first signing in years’. The Bucks, alongside Elite partner Kenny Omega, were suspended from AEW following the AEW All Out media scrum and the situations surrounding it. All three...
wrestletalk.com
Another Top WWE Star Pulled From Upcoming Shows
In addition to the already known Drew McIntyre, it’s being reported that Matt Riddle has been pulled from this weekend’s WWE Live house shows. On Raw this past Monday (December 5), Riddle was attacked by Solo Sikoa and taken out on a stretcher. It’s still unconfirmed whether there’s...
wrestletalk.com
Popular Star Decided Against Signing With AEW
A popular star admitted that they decided against signing with All Elite Wrestling. In 2022, Josh Alexander defeated Moose to become the IMPACT World Champion at Rebellion and has crafted an impressive reign so far. “The Walking Weapon” has delivered some of the best matches of 2022 for the promotion...
wrestletalk.com
New WWE Signings Potentially Revealed, Plans For Reality Show
Details on plans for a new WWE reality show featuring new signings have possibly been revealed, ahead of two stars’ potential returns. Since Triple H took over creative in July, a number of WWE stars have returned to the company, including Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Mia Yim, Johnny Gargano and most recently Tegan Nox.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Reveals The Advice The Rock Gave Him
The Miz has shared the acting advice that The Rock, Dwayne Johnson, gave to him before his Hollywood debut. Outside of the ring, The Miz (Michael Mizanin) has played the lead role of Jake Carter in three films from ‘The Marine’ franchise. He’s also made appearances in the...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Feels Like There Were Plans For Him In NXT, But It All Worked Out
A WWE star feels like there were plans for him in NXT, but it all worked out. At NXT Halloween Havoc 2021, Solo Sikoa made his WWE debut and quickly became a popular star for the brand. In September, Sikoa made the jump to the main roster by making his...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Set To Return To MLW
A former WWE star is set to make their debut in MLW. John Morrison was released from WWE in November 2021. Since then, the former Intercontinental Champion has appeared for AEW, AAA and various independent promotions. Major League Wrestling announced today that former WWE star John Morrison will make his...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Says Company Is ‘Sick And Dying’
One AEW star has described the company as being “sick and dying”. On tonight’s AEW Dynamite (December 7) a foreboding warning from the House of Black as Malakai Black says that the company is “sick and dying.”. In a dark vignette featuring all of the members...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Shares Creative Details Behind Highly Praised AEW Promo
Ricky Starks has detailed the creative process behind his recent promo with MJF. During the December 7 edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF and Ricky Starks exchanged words during an in-ring segment. The promo was been praised by fans and critics alike, with one WWE Hall of Famer comparing it to...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Revealed To Be Out Of Action For 6 Weeks
On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown, commentary shared that one WWE star would be out of action for the next “six weeks”. As SmackDown kicked off with the Brawling Brutes (represented by Sheamus and Butch) taking on the Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team championships. Before...
wrestletalk.com
Reason Multiple Top WWE Stars Spotted In Los Angeles Revealed
Numerous top WWE stars have been spotted out and about around Los Angeles this week, find out what they’ve been up to in Hollywood!. According to a report from Mike Johnson at PWInsider states that per multiple sources, numerous WWE stars were in town to film a commercial for the WWE 2K video game series.
