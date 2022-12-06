Read full article on original website
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Republicans plan to add $25 million to budget for stadium improvements
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Dutchess County Legislature has held two public hearings on the 2023 county budget and the lawmakers will vote on it Thursday evening. Prior to voting on the spending plan, Republican members are expected to offer, and pass, a $25 million dollar amendment for improvements at Dutchess Stadium, a county park.
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
Senators introduce bipartisan truck parking bill
Washington — Bipartisan legislation recently introduced in the Senate would help address a nationwide shortage of safe truck parking by authorizing funding to increase parking capacity and improve existing infrastructure. Federal hours-of-service regulations require truck drivers to park and rest after being on duty for long periods. A lack...
Ethics Commission says Legislature not subject to open meetings law
The eight-member Mississippi Ethics Commission voted 5-3 Friday that the state Legislature is not bound by the state’s open meetings law. The Mississippi Constitution states that “the doors of each house, when in session, or in the committee of the whole, shall be kept open, except in cases which may require secrecy.” The Constitution also […]
statenews.org
Senate adds amendment to bill that changes leasing laws to frack under state public lands
The Ohio Senate added an amendment to a bill that would change Ohio law to say state agencies “shall” lease, in good faith, public land for oil and gas development. Opponents of the change argued that the new language would become an automatic approval for qualifying oil and gas companies to horizontally drill under public lands and produce natural gas through the process known as hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.
Comments / 0