ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springville, AL

Ex-boyfriend of Cassie Carli indicted on abuse of corpse charge in Alabama

By Monica Nakashima
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lD7OS_0jZZMgBK00

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A man has been indicted in connection to the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend, who was later found dead in Alabama earlier this year.

St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon confirmed Marcus Spanevelo that a grand jury formally indicted him on abuse of a corpse charges in connection with the disappearance and death of Cassie Carli.

Stallworth, Brown set to be sentenced for Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney kidnapping in 2023

Carli, 37, disappeared on March 27 after authorities said she reportedly met with Spanevelo at a restaurant parking lot in Navarre, Florida to exchange custody of their daughter. A week later, Carli’s body was discovered in a shallow grave in Springville, Alabama.

Spanevelo was previously facing charges in Florida for tampering with evidence, giving false information regarding a missing persons investigation and destruction of evidence. On Oct. 14, Florida prosecutors dropped their case against Spanevello, who was subsequently extradited back to Alabama on Oct. 17.

Spanevelo remains in the St. Clair County Jail on no bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Mississippi State Trooper charged with domestic violence in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Mississippi State Trooper faces domestic violence and harassment charges in Tuscaloosa after allegedly threatening his child’s life. MHP Trooper Steven Jones turned himself in at the Tuscaloosa Police Department Thursday morning. Jones is accused of threatening to kill his infant child, whom he shares custody with a Tuscaloosa woman. Leslie Garrett […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Florida man discovers ex-wife allegedly stole thousands from his elderly parents

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment woman is behind bars after allegedly taking advantage of her ex-husband’s parents and stealing thousands of dollars by opening fraudulent credit accounts, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Samantha Ariel Perea, 36, was charged with grand theft, uttering a false instrument, criminal use of personal ID information […]
CANTONMENT, FL
CBS 42

Birmingham Police investigating double homicide on 1st Avenue North

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating the scene of a double homicide at a gas station on 1st Avenue North Thursday night. According to BPD Public Information Officer Monica Law, officers responded to the scene of a homicide in the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North at around 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Judge allows Mississippi execution amid inmates’ lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that he will not block Mississippi from carrying out with next week’s scheduled execution of an inmate who is suing the state over its use of three drugs for lethal injections. Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., 58, faces a Dec. 14 execution date, which was recently set by the Mississippi […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS 42

Teenager injured in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured Wednesday afternoon. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 300 block of Martin Luther King Dr. around 1:55 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a woman who said a teenage […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Falkville woman dead following crash on U.S. 31 in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Falkville woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, was injured when her vehicle was hit by another car while driving on U.S. 31 around 4:50 p.m. Vinson and the driver of the other vehicle were transported […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Judge dismisses groping case against former Alabama lawmaker Perry Hooper

MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — A judge on Tuesday dismissed a criminal charge against a former Alabama legislator accused of groping a restaurant hostess after the woman requested the case be dropped. Circuit Judge J.R Gaines entered the order dismissing a sexual abuse charge against Perry Hooper Jr. at the request of prosecutors. Prosecutor wrote in […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Grants awarded to keep Alabama highways safe

ALABAMA (WDHN) — Four grants, which total over a million dollars, have been awarded to state law enforcement in the hopes Alabama’s highways will become safer for the average driver and officer. According to a release from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, the grants total around $1.73 million, with $1.54 million going […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

72K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy