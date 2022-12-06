ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huber Heights, OH

Huber Heights man arrested, drugs found in home

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have arrested a man in Huber Heights after authorities say he was allegedly involved in drug sales.

According to the Huber Heights Police Department, officers received a tip concerning a suspect believed to be involved in drug sales.

Possible overdose victim collides with ambulance in Dayton

Officers arrested the man as he attempted to enter his home and then obtained a search warrant for the home itself and the man’s vehicles, Huber Heights police said. During the search, officers found a loaded handgun as well as what officers suspect to be methamphetamines.

The suspect was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Comments / 1

t.a.h.
2d ago

Sounds a little shady on the reasonable cause. Accusations shouldn’t be the lone reason for a search warrant.

Reply
3
 

