Huber Heights man arrested, drugs found in home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have arrested a man in Huber Heights after authorities say he was allegedly involved in drug sales.

According to the Huber Heights Police Department, officers received a tip concerning a suspect believed to be involved in drug sales.

Officers arrested the man as he attempted to enter his home and then obtained a search warrant for the home itself and the man’s vehicles, Huber Heights police said. During the search, officers found a loaded handgun as well as what officers suspect to be methamphetamines.

The suspect was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

