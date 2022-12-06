ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

New Castle woman Lisa Detweiler’s life honored at branch library

Merle Detweiler always knew his wife impacted the community. But he really didn’t know just how much until that same community showed up in droves to the New Castle Branch Library on Saturday for one final goodbye. “She loved working at the library,” Merle said, trying to compose his...
NEW CASTLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood Springs city manager search narrows to three, again

The city of Glenwood Springs on Wednesday announced three new finalists in its city manager search, with another community meet up slated for early January. Doug Gerber, Beverli Marshall and Rachel Oys are the three finalists named in this round of searches, according to a news release from the city.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Parachute’s Shop with a Cop event helps more children this year

Local law enforcers and firefighters placed their regular duties on hold to take kids in need shopping Saturday. Each holiday season, police departments across the country use local donations to bring kids shopping at retail stores like Walmart. Known as Shop with a Cop, these kids don’t pay a dime for anything they want to put in their carts.
PARACHUTE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Aspen Choral Society ready for 46th performance of Handel’s ‘Messiah’; Saturday concert in Glenwood Springs

The Aspen Choral Society will present its 46th-annual performance of the Baroque-era, English-language oratorio composed in 1741 by George Frideric Handel, Messiah, on Friday through Sunday. This year’s ensemble will include 48 singers, 16 instrumentalists, and one director and will be performed live in Aspen, Glenwood Springs and Basalt.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Wednesday letters: Still unified, winning back CD3, Re-1 mission, remembering Mr. Grandstaff

Once again, it is time to rally in support of protecting the Thompson Divide. As a grassroots community, we have been working for over a decade to protect our beloved public lands from oil and gas drilling. We have made progress with the White River National Forest and BLM management plans, but we are not done yet and must again make our voices heard.
CARBONDALE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Tree-thinning work aimed at forest health resumes along Fourmile Road this month

White River National Forest officials advise that winter recreationists using Fourmile Road above Glenwood Springs may encounter logging traffic Monday through Friday starting this month, as two projects aimed at improving forest health begin. An aspen-regeneration project across four areas, totaling 109 acres, is underway east and south of Fourmile...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

16 single-family units, 19 townhomes proposed for land near CMC Spring Valley

A local developer is proposing to use existing infrastructure left behind from an old residential project abandoned in the early 1980s to build a new subdivision near Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley. Glenwood Springs-based Eagle Ridge Homes, LLC wants to build 16 single-family units and 19 townhomes northwest of Auburn...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Krabloonik sues town of Snowmass over eviction

The owners of Krabloonik Dog Sledding aren’t rolling overfor the town of Snowmass Village’s eviction demands. Citing pressure on town leaders from “out-of-town activists (including people from out of the country) who believe dog-sledding is inherently evil and Krabloonik should be shut down,” a lawsuit is seeking a court order that would effectively thwart the town’s push to evict the business. The suit was filed Dec. 2 in Pitkin County District by lawyer John Mallonee on behalf of Krabloonik Inc. The town was served with the complaint Tuesday, according to Town Manager Clint Kinney.
SNOWMASS VILLAGE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Frank Cesark

Frank Cesark, 91 of Carbondale/Glenwood Springs CO passed away peacefully with family by his side. Born of Slovenian immigrants Frank was raised in Queens New York. He was the oldest of 5 children. After the early death of his father; Frank 17 years old, had to help provide for his family. He was hardworking and driven and earned his bachelor’s degree from Brooklyn College by night while tirelessly working for a butcher during the day. Frank went on to earn his PhD in Organic Chemistry from Northwestern University. He then become a successful research chemist for American Cyanamid Co. in New Jersey. Frank’s dedication to his career awarded him the 1976 Scientific Achievement Award in the Chemical Research Division. Frank’s greatest accomplishments were not only in science, but his 59-year marriage to his beloved wife Mary (D. 2014). Together they raised three sons in New Jersey. Frank was an avid outdoorsman that shared his passion for National Parks and hiking with his family. They spent summers travelling throughout the US in their camper visiting National Parks and hiking. After his retirement the lure of nature and the mountains brought them to Glenwood Springs area, where they built their dream home.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Patricia Nolen

Patricia Wolff Nolen, age 93, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2022, at her home in Glenwood Springs, CO. She was born November 2, 1929 to Dr. John Powers Wolff and Mabel Daniels Wolff in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She had a great interest in modern dance from a young age through college, also enjoyed skiing, hiking, swimming and tennis, and became proficient at sewing and embroidery. Growing up, Patricia enjoyed frequent family trips to California. When she was 12, her father, a surgeon, left for WWII to the Solomon Islands. These were difficult years for all, including her family.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Another 12 inches expected on some Colorado peaks

According to the National Weather Service, another 12 inches of snow (or more) is expected to land on some Colorado peaks. Expected snowfall between 5 AM on Wednesday and 5 PM on Thursday is forecasted to hit southwestern peaks the hardest, as well as those in the west (near Grand Junction) and those in the Aspen and Glenwood Springs area. A small cluster of mountains north of Glenwood Springs may get up to 18 inches in the 'most likely' snowfall scenario. ...
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Young Silt boxer punches his way to first victory

Everything went silent when Irving Munoz approached the ring. People may have been yelling, but the 19-year-old Silt fighter didn’t hear much. “It was just me and him,” Munoz said of his opponent. “That was the experience.”. It was Nov. 19, Aurora. The fight, officially sanctioned by...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO

