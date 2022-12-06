Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
‘With big love comes big grief’ — but even bigger gains: Immediate success of inaugural 5K honoring Rifle’s Christy Walters means more kits
Taylor Walters kept it cool the day of the race. She said what she needed to say about her mother, Christy, and that was that. It was the next day that grief inevitably poked its head in. “What I’ve learned is, with big love comes big grief, and I’m super...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Joyce Rankin resigns Colorado Board of Education seat following husband Bob’s state Senate resignation
Colorado Board of Education Member Joyce Rankin, a Republican from Carbondale, has announced that she will resign her position, effective Jan. 10, 2023. The decision comes on the heels of husband Bob Rankin’s announcement last week that he will be resigning from the state Senate, also in early January.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
New Castle woman Lisa Detweiler’s life honored at branch library
Merle Detweiler always knew his wife impacted the community. But he really didn’t know just how much until that same community showed up in droves to the New Castle Branch Library on Saturday for one final goodbye. “She loved working at the library,” Merle said, trying to compose his...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs city manager search narrows to three, again
The city of Glenwood Springs on Wednesday announced three new finalists in its city manager search, with another community meet up slated for early January. Doug Gerber, Beverli Marshall and Rachel Oys are the three finalists named in this round of searches, according to a news release from the city.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Parachute’s Shop with a Cop event helps more children this year
Local law enforcers and firefighters placed their regular duties on hold to take kids in need shopping Saturday. Each holiday season, police departments across the country use local donations to bring kids shopping at retail stores like Walmart. Known as Shop with a Cop, these kids don’t pay a dime for anything they want to put in their carts.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Aspen Choral Society ready for 46th performance of Handel’s ‘Messiah’; Saturday concert in Glenwood Springs
The Aspen Choral Society will present its 46th-annual performance of the Baroque-era, English-language oratorio composed in 1741 by George Frideric Handel, Messiah, on Friday through Sunday. This year’s ensemble will include 48 singers, 16 instrumentalists, and one director and will be performed live in Aspen, Glenwood Springs and Basalt.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Wednesday letters: Still unified, winning back CD3, Re-1 mission, remembering Mr. Grandstaff
Once again, it is time to rally in support of protecting the Thompson Divide. As a grassroots community, we have been working for over a decade to protect our beloved public lands from oil and gas drilling. We have made progress with the White River National Forest and BLM management plans, but we are not done yet and must again make our voices heard.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Tree-thinning work aimed at forest health resumes along Fourmile Road this month
White River National Forest officials advise that winter recreationists using Fourmile Road above Glenwood Springs may encounter logging traffic Monday through Friday starting this month, as two projects aimed at improving forest health begin. An aspen-regeneration project across four areas, totaling 109 acres, is underway east and south of Fourmile...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
16 single-family units, 19 townhomes proposed for land near CMC Spring Valley
A local developer is proposing to use existing infrastructure left behind from an old residential project abandoned in the early 1980s to build a new subdivision near Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley. Glenwood Springs-based Eagle Ridge Homes, LLC wants to build 16 single-family units and 19 townhomes northwest of Auburn...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Krabloonik sues town of Snowmass over eviction
The owners of Krabloonik Dog Sledding aren’t rolling overfor the town of Snowmass Village’s eviction demands. Citing pressure on town leaders from “out-of-town activists (including people from out of the country) who believe dog-sledding is inherently evil and Krabloonik should be shut down,” a lawsuit is seeking a court order that would effectively thwart the town’s push to evict the business. The suit was filed Dec. 2 in Pitkin County District by lawyer John Mallonee on behalf of Krabloonik Inc. The town was served with the complaint Tuesday, according to Town Manager Clint Kinney.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Downtown Rifle’s revitalization project recognized with two major awards for concrete work
A major construction project aimed at bolstering infrastructure and beautifying the downtown Rifle area recently captured two regional awards. In addition to the city, MSG Ready Mix and Martinez Western Constructors were also awards recipients. “We were so proud to have been a part of the project,” MSG Vice President...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Frank Cesark
Frank Cesark, 91 of Carbondale/Glenwood Springs CO passed away peacefully with family by his side. Born of Slovenian immigrants Frank was raised in Queens New York. He was the oldest of 5 children. After the early death of his father; Frank 17 years old, had to help provide for his family. He was hardworking and driven and earned his bachelor’s degree from Brooklyn College by night while tirelessly working for a butcher during the day. Frank went on to earn his PhD in Organic Chemistry from Northwestern University. He then become a successful research chemist for American Cyanamid Co. in New Jersey. Frank’s dedication to his career awarded him the 1976 Scientific Achievement Award in the Chemical Research Division. Frank’s greatest accomplishments were not only in science, but his 59-year marriage to his beloved wife Mary (D. 2014). Together they raised three sons in New Jersey. Frank was an avid outdoorsman that shared his passion for National Parks and hiking with his family. They spent summers travelling throughout the US in their camper visiting National Parks and hiking. After his retirement the lure of nature and the mountains brought them to Glenwood Springs area, where they built their dream home.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Protest planned Saturday in Glenwood Springs over Forest Service Uinta Railway decision
A planned protest in front of the U.S. Forest Service offices in downtown Glenwood Springs Saturday is aimed at convincing the Biden Administration and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to cancel a permit for the proposed Uinta Basin Railway for transporting hot crude oil. The Forest Service in July rejected objections...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
New Alpine Slide bike trail to break ground in spring at South Canyon
The area where the old alpine slide used to sit on city land in South Canyon just west of Glenwood Springs is on track to be turned into a new mountain-bike trail by next summer. “There’s going to be a lot of sculpting and features,” said Mike Pritchard, the executive...
Summit Daily News
Bob Rankin, a key Republican state senator, resigns halfway through his four-year term
State Sen. Bob Rankin, a Carbondale Republican and member of the Colorado legislature’s powerful Joint Budget Committee, will resign from his seat Jan. 10, halfway through his four-year term. Rankin, 80, who represents Senate District 5, announced his resignation Thursday. A vacancy committee will select a replacement to serve...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Patricia Nolen
Patricia Wolff Nolen, age 93, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2022, at her home in Glenwood Springs, CO. She was born November 2, 1929 to Dr. John Powers Wolff and Mabel Daniels Wolff in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She had a great interest in modern dance from a young age through college, also enjoyed skiing, hiking, swimming and tennis, and became proficient at sewing and embroidery. Growing up, Patricia enjoyed frequent family trips to California. When she was 12, her father, a surgeon, left for WWII to the Solomon Islands. These were difficult years for all, including her family.
Another 12 inches expected on some Colorado peaks
According to the National Weather Service, another 12 inches of snow (or more) is expected to land on some Colorado peaks. Expected snowfall between 5 AM on Wednesday and 5 PM on Thursday is forecasted to hit southwestern peaks the hardest, as well as those in the west (near Grand Junction) and those in the Aspen and Glenwood Springs area. A small cluster of mountains north of Glenwood Springs may get up to 18 inches in the 'most likely' snowfall scenario. ...
Dense fog limiting visibility on roads to less than a quarter-mile in western Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, a 'dense fog advisory' is underway in the central Gunnison and Uncompahgre river basins until noon on Thursday, with hazardous driving conditions on many roads due to low visibility. Drivers can see less than a quarter-mile due to dense fog, with Highway 50 between...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Young Silt boxer punches his way to first victory
Everything went silent when Irving Munoz approached the ring. People may have been yelling, but the 19-year-old Silt fighter didn’t hear much. “It was just me and him,” Munoz said of his opponent. “That was the experience.”. It was Nov. 19, Aurora. The fight, officially sanctioned by...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Coal Ridge girls basketball wins Cowboy Shootout, cracks top 10 in state rankings
The Coal Ridge High School girls basketball team swept the Meeker Cowboy Shootout girls basketball tournament over the weekend, going 3-0 and securing a spot in the state 4A rankings in the process. All three Lady Titans’ wins came in convincing fashion, as they downed Soroco 67-13 on Thursday, Mancos...
