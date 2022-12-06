ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Top House Democrat Considering Leaving To Become Senator

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has decided not to run for a House Democratic leadership post, instead looking to “focus” on potentially running for Senate, according to Politico. Schiff has reportedly been thinking about his political future in recent months, “meeting with Democratic colleagues to gauge support for a potential House leadership bid,” according to Politico.
WAFB

House Republicans choose Steve Scalise for majority leader

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The House Republican conference on Tuesday (Nov. 15) elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to serve as majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. “I’ve served as the Whip now for the last eight years and it’s been a great honor, but...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Hill

McCarthy vows to remove three Dems from committee posts

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) reiterated his pledge to remove Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell (Calif.), Adam Schiff (Calif.) and Ilhan Omar (Minn.) from their committee posts if he becomes Speaker in the next Congress. McCarthy told Fox News “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo that he would remove Swalwell...
POLITICO

The House Ethics Committee is investigating Carolyn Maloney for allegedly asking for an invitation to the Met Gala.

The outgoing New York Democrat said she doesn't remember the phone call at issue. An investigation: The House Ethics Committee is probing allegations that Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) may have violated House rules and federal law related to seeking an invite to the Met Gala, according to an Office of Congressional Ethics report released Monday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Law & Crime

Oath Keepers Member Accused in Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Opts Out of Having a Lawyer, Tells Judge He Will Represent Himself

On the heels of a high-profile Jan. 6 trial that ended in the convictions of five members of the anti-government Oath Keepers group, including the group’s leader Stewart Rhodes, a defendant in a separate but related case has opted to represent himself, signaling an apparent reliance on so-called “sovereign citizen” talking points.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy