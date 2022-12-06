ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

FOX8 News

Lexington man charged with 10 counts of illegally possessing catalytic converter: warrants

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man is facing several felony charges related to the unlawful possession of catalytic converters, according to Davidson County court records. Oliver Hernadez, 20, is accused in court records of “knowingly” possessing catalytic converters that were removed from a motor vehicle as “a person not authorized to possess a […]
LEXINGTON, NC
richmondobserver

Richmond County deputies charge teens in robbery attempt

ELLERBE — Two teens are accused of trying to rob a woman outside her home late Tuesday night. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home on Main Street in Ellerbe around 10:50 p.m. Dec. 6 in response to an attempted armed robbery.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Guilford County Sheriff’s Department Spokeswoman Arrested For DWI

Guilford County Sheriff’s Department Communications Specialist Bria Evans was arrested by Greensboro police officers in the very early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 2 and charged with driving while impaired. Evans is the point of contact of the Sheriff’s Department for media inquiries and is the department official who...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Wells Fargo robbed in Winston-Salem; suspect at large

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery on Thursday morning. At around 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 701 North Martin Luther King Jr Drive after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect entered the bank and demanded from […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Queen City News

Marijuana, bottle of vodka found in pickup truck at NC charter school, teens arrested, deputies say

DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three teens were arrested Wednesday after marijuana, THC vape cartridges and a bottle of vodka were found in a pickup truck parked at a charter school in Lincoln County, according to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said a deputy was approached on Wednesday by someone who said something was […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Fatal hit-and-run suspect charged, 1 dead, officers say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police identified the driver in a fatal hit-and-run that left one man dead. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. On the evening of Nov 25, police responded to North Church Street after receiving reports of a hit-and-run. Officers arrived...
GREENSBORO, NC
Virginian Review

VSP Investigating Shooting In Henry County

At the request of Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Salem Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday (Dec. 2, 2022). Shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, a white 1999 Buick LeSabre stopped on the northbound Rte. 220 on-ramp and its driver exited the vehicle armed with a hunting rifle. The driver, Donald W. Hodges, 57, of Bassett, Va., then began shooting at a vehicle as it drove past him. The vehicle was struck, but the driver escaped injury. Hodges then fired at a pickup truck as it approached him. The driver...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WRAL

Warrants issued in Moore County power grid attack

Multiple search warrants have been issued on the state level, and the FBI applied for a federal order to retrieve cell phone records to identify people in the area of the substations on Saturday. Investigators have not filed any charges and no arrests have been made at this point. Multiple...
elonnewsnetwork.com

Defining the layers of the drug epidemic in Alamance County

After 18 years in active addiction, Todd Perry surrendered. Numerous arrests, a Driving While Impaired charge, and an overdose all led him to Residential Treatment Services of Alamance in 2018. The decision to seek treatment came after Perry was arrested for a DWI when his court-appointed attorney’s son — who...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

29-year-old found dead at Kannapolis home, homicide investigation underway

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Kannapolis are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Wednesday evening. According to local officials, officers responded to South Little Texas Road, which is near Living Water Church of God, around 5 p.m. When they arrived, officers said 29-year-old Claude Anthony Williams was...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
abccolumbia.com

$75,000 reward offered in NC power plant shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A shooting at two power substations in North Carolina over the weekend sparked more than 45,000 customers to lose power. Almost all households in Moore County now have their lights back on, as of Wednesday evening. Governor Roy Cooper announced a reward of up to $75,000 for...
MOORE COUNTY, NC

