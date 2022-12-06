Read full article on original website
Man charged with statutory rape in Scotland County, larceny by employee in Richmond
ROCKINGHAM — A man with prior convictions in five counties is being held in the Richmond County Jail on charges from both Richmond and Scotland counties. Investigators with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office allege that 38-year-old Jason Alexander Quick sexually assaulted a child from ages 10-12, however they’re not yet sure how many times.
Lexington man charged with 10 counts of illegally possessing catalytic converter: warrants
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man is facing several felony charges related to the unlawful possession of catalytic converters, according to Davidson County court records. Oliver Hernadez, 20, is accused in court records of “knowingly” possessing catalytic converters that were removed from a motor vehicle as “a person not authorized to possess a […]
Man convicted in car crash death of Lexington asst. principal skips out on last few days of court
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from previous coverage about the Lexington City Schools principal killed in a crash in April 2020. A man is charged with a felony for killing a Triad principal in a car crash, according to District Attorney Jim O'Neill. A Forsyth...
richmondobserver
Richmond County deputies charge teens in robbery attempt
ELLERBE — Two teens are accused of trying to rob a woman outside her home late Tuesday night. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home on Main Street in Ellerbe around 10:50 p.m. Dec. 6 in response to an attempted armed robbery.
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Sheriff’s Department Spokeswoman Arrested For DWI
Guilford County Sheriff’s Department Communications Specialist Bria Evans was arrested by Greensboro police officers in the very early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 2 and charged with driving while impaired. Evans is the point of contact of the Sheriff’s Department for media inquiries and is the department official who...
Wells Fargo robbed in Winston-Salem; suspect at large
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery on Thursday morning. At around 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 701 North Martin Luther King Jr Drive after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect entered the bank and demanded from […]
Marijuana, bottle of vodka found in pickup truck at NC charter school, teens arrested, deputies say
DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three teens were arrested Wednesday after marijuana, THC vape cartridges and a bottle of vodka were found in a pickup truck parked at a charter school in Lincoln County, according to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said a deputy was approached on Wednesday by someone who said something was […]
4 teens arrested after drive-by shooting in High Point on Bridges Drive face additional charges
Authorities search for man accused of killing his father in Lee County
The Lee County Sheriff's Office is looking for Joseph Kelly, who is accused of killing his father in November.
WXII 12
Fatal hit-and-run suspect charged, 1 dead, officers say
VSP Investigating Shooting In Henry County
At the request of Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Salem Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday (Dec. 2, 2022). Shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, a white 1999 Buick LeSabre stopped on the northbound Rte. 220 on-ramp and its driver exited the vehicle armed with a hunting rifle. The driver, Donald W. Hodges, 57, of Bassett, Va., then began shooting at a vehicle as it drove past him. The vehicle was struck, but the driver escaped injury. Hodges then fired at a pickup truck as it approached him. The driver...
WXII 12
Halloween night drive-by shooting suspects face additional charges, police say
1 charged with felony hit-and-run in fatal Greensboro crash that killed 67-year-old man
WRAL
Warrants issued in Moore County power grid attack
North Carolina mother charged after 10-month-old boy overdoses on fentanyl; 2nd child OD in a week
An Erwin mother has been charged after her infant was sent to a hospital for a fentanyl overdose.
Man dies in Kannapolis shooting; police investigating homicide
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Kannapolis Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed Wednesday evening. Police initially said they had opened a death investigation after the man was found around 5 p.m. that day, at a home on South Little Texas Road, off Dale Earnhardt Boulevard.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Defining the layers of the drug epidemic in Alamance County
After 18 years in active addiction, Todd Perry surrendered. Numerous arrests, a Driving While Impaired charge, and an overdose all led him to Residential Treatment Services of Alamance in 2018. The decision to seek treatment came after Perry was arrested for a DWI when his court-appointed attorney’s son — who...
WBTV
29-year-old found dead at Kannapolis home, homicide investigation underway
abccolumbia.com
$75,000 reward offered in NC power plant shooting
WXII 12
$75,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest of those responsible for power grid attack in Moore Co.
