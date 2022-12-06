Read full article on original website
Sean McVay breaks silence on Rams adding QB Baker Mayfield
Head coach Sean McVay seems hyped to have quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Los Angeles Rams, if only for a month. "What I can say in all sincerity is that there's an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks," McVay said about Mayfield on Wednesday, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "And whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined. But I'm excited about that."
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Here's What Number Baker Mayfield Is Wearing With Rams
The Los Angeles Rams picked up Baker Mayfield off waivers after the Carolina Panthers waived him on Monday. Mayfield could make his first start for the Rams as early as Thursday night in a primetime matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. On Tuesday, the Rams revealed that Mayfield will wear...
Baker Mayfield claimed by Rams, doesn’t make it to 49ers on waivers (report)
FOXBOROUGH — Baker Mayfield didn’t make it to the 49ers on the waiver wire. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Mayfield was claimed by the Rams, who were just the fourth team in the wire order. Now on his third team in less than a year, Mayfield will look to resuscitate his career under Sean McVay.
Football World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa's Recruiting Admission
Before he became a college football legend, Tua Tagovailoa was a five-star prospect with offers from the most iconic programs in the country. But he recently made a surprise admission about how his recruiting could have gone. In a recent interview, Tua revealed that he initially thought that he would...
LeBron James congratulates Glenville football team on state championship: 'It just brings so much awareness'
CLEVELAND — LeBron James knows a thing or two about bringing a championship to the city of Cleveland. And now, so does the Glenville High School football team. And while James currently resides in Los Angeles as a member of the Lakers, the four-time NBA MVP was well aware of the Tarblooders' 26-6 victory over Wyoming in the Ohio Division IV state championship game this past weekend. Making his return to Northeast Ohio for the Lakers' 116-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, James gave a shoutout to Glenville for becoming the first Cleveland Metropolitan School District football team to win a state championship in the playoff era.
NFL Analyst Rips The Rams Bringing In Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield’s roller coaster ride of 2022 continued this week as the Carolina Panthers released him. It seemed to be an amicable decision between both sides as the Panthers were moving forward with Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback and P.J. Walker as his backup. That left Mayfield in no man’s land, so it makes sense that he would want to move on.
Cleveland Browns name Joel Bitonio 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year
CLEVELAND — Two days after their 27-14 win over the Houston Texans, the Cleveland Browns honored one of their franchise's best players. On Tuesday, the Browns announced that they have selected left guard Joel Bitonio as their 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year. Established in 1970, the Walter...
Impressions from California | Schad
LOS ANGELES − One of the themes following Miami's loss at San Francisco was that the team will benefit from the experience of a road game, against a top opponent, in a playoff-type environment. Another part of that theme is that some or many players may have been, according...
NFL Power Rankings for Week 14: Cowboys, Bengals trending up; 49ers fall despite win
DALLAS — We've got a change at the top in the Locked On NFL Power Rankings this week as our previous No. 1 team, the Kansas City Chiefs, fell to the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday. While the Chiefs, Dolphins and Titans all took losses on Sunday, the top...
Cleveland Browns: Nick Chubb among finalists for 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
CLEVELAND — The NFL announced the eight finalists for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award on Thursday. Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is among the eight finalists chosen by a panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community. Chubb, who has been nominated for the award for...
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland releases 'Darius' Crunchland Chips'
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland has a brand new chip line that will be sold exclusively in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. On Wednesday, PLB Sports and Entertainment announced that "Darius'...
Watch: Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns players, congratulate Glenville football team on state championship
CLEVELAND — Praise poured in during a celebration of the Glenville High School football team's Division IV state championship at Cleveland's Public Hall on Thursday morning. Among those to congratulate the Tarblooders on becoming the first football team from the Cleveland Metropolitan School District to win a state championship in the playoff era were members of the Cleveland Browns -- including quarterback Deshaun Watson -- who recorded messages that were played for those in attendance at the rally that followed Thursday morning's parade.
Watch: Cleveland Glenville players give emotional speeches during state championship celebration
CLEVELAND — The Glenville High School football team's state championship has meant a lot of things to a lot of people in Cleveland. That includes the players, themselves, who were honored on Thursday with a parade and celebration at Public Hall. While local officials -- including Cleveland Mayor Justin...
