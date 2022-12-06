Read full article on original website
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Holocaust survivor Henry Slucki to talk at Los Angeles museum about retracing route taken to flee Nazi-controlled FranceD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Spending Christmas Time In Los AngelesNick DaviesLos Angeles, CA
Washingtonian.com
DC’s Caleb Williams Wins Heisman Trophy
Caleb Williams is the first player from the Washington, DC, area to receive the Heisman Trophy, the prestigious award given to the most outstanding college football player each year. The prize was first presented in 1935. A 2021 graduate of Gonzaga College High School, Williams went on to play one...
hubison.com
Bison Drop Hard Fought Battle Against the Tigers
Washington, DC (December 10,2022) - Senior Iyanna Warren scored a game-high 18 points and Aziah Hudson added 11, but it was not enough as Howard fell 68-58 to Towson University in a women's non-conference game at Burr Gymnasium. The loss snapped a two-game win streak for the Bison (3-6). The...
Bye Bye RFK: A Ceremonial Farewell For The Iconic Stadium
As a part of their “Farewell RFK Stadium” campaign, on Thursday Events DC held a gathering inside the stadium so well-wishers could say a final good-bye. There was everything from teary remembrances to comical stories as athletes, sports team owners, and politicians gathered to share their fondest memories of RFK, and also what’s in store for the future of the site.
Inside Nova
Dec. 10 high school basketball roundup: Unbeaten Potomac boys rally past Edison in second half
POTOMAC 76, EDISON 61: Kenny DuGuzman turned in his second 30-point scoring performance of the season Saturday as the host Panthers (4-0) won at their inaugural Kyle Honore Tip-Off Tournament with a second-half surge. DeGuzman finished with 30 points. He was 14 of 20 from the field and 1 for...
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in Maryland
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Maryland is home to dozens of different buffets but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest. They put together a list of some of the best and most delicious buffets in the country and Baltimore's Nepal House made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
Wbaltv.com
'Shark Tank'-featured Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Maryland
A fast-growing lobster roll franchise with food trucks and storefronts in 20 states is coming to the region. Cousins Maine Lobster, which got its start as a single food truck in Los Angeles a decade ago, has struck a deal with one of its existing franchisees to bring six food trucks to Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia over the next 18 months. It is the first multiunit franchise agreement for the company since it began franchising its food truck concept in 2014.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Hospital Employee is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire
Prince George’s County man wins second-tier Mega Millions. Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerballjackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win? For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
Bay Net
Annapolis Lottery Player Wins $50,000 On Gold Rush Scratch-Off
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A Maryland Lottery player from Anne Arundel County picked up a second-tier prize on a $30 scratch-off that was an exciting $50,000. He bought a $2,000,000 Gold Rush instant ticket, scratched off the latex and realized he had matched numbers for the big win. The 57-year-old...
NBC Washington
‘We're All Hoyas': Georgetown Students Hold Sit-In After Student Reports Racism on Campus
A Georgetown University student who said she experienced a hate crime on campus held a sit-in with classmates on Saturday. LaHannah Giles was among a group of friends sitting outside of Healey Family Student Center in April when she said a white student began yelling racial slurs from a window of one of the residence halls.
Final farewell for RFK Stadium: Orange wooden seats on sale
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It’s the end of an era. D.C. is saying a final goodbye to the iconic RFK Stadium. The stadium will be demolished and used for future projects such as housing. It opened back in 1961 as the D.C. stadium and was later renamed to honor Senator Robert F. Kennedy in […]
WTOP
Maryland GOP taps Congressman’s wife as new chair
Maryland Republicans, still stinging from big statewide losses in the midterm elections, have chosen Nicole Beus Harris as its new statewide chair, The Washington Post reported Saturday. Wife of Congressman Andy Harris, the only Republican in Maryland’s congressional delegation, Beus Harris was selected over Gordana Schifanelli, this year’s Republican nominee...
mocoshow.com
MoCo Resident Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize
A Silver Spring man purchased a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket this week at the Old World Favorites Beer & Wine at 3854 International Drive in Leisure Plaza. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Lucky $2 quick-pick ticket delivers big win. A Silver Spring man and his wife are...
bethesdamagazine.com
Former state’s attorney candidate eyeing vacant District 14 delegate seat in Annapolis
Bernice Mireku-North, who finished second in a four-candidate race in the Democratic primary for the county’s state’s attorney earlier this year, is now running again — this time, to fill a vacancy in the House of Delegates’ 14th District. The seat will be vacated by Eric...
cnsmaryland.org
Almanac predicts Maryland winter forecast as snowy and cold. Do climatologists agree?
The Old Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a colder, snowier winter than normal in the Atlantic Corridor region, which includes parts of Maryland. Last year, the almanac predicted similar temperature and snow levels, and the year before had predicted higher temperatures and precipitation. Did previous winter seasons in Maryland match...
Tupac Shakur’s Baltimore Home is For Sale
Tupac Shakur lived in Baltimore during his teenage years. He praised the city and his experiences for helping mold him into a great performer.
Political notes: Alsobrooks’ party, Black Caucus’ new leader, Brown’s town hall and personnel news
Other county executives had parties this week, but none was as packed or as fancy as Alsobrooks' black-tie affair. The post Political notes: Alsobrooks’ party, Black Caucus’ new leader, Brown’s town hall and personnel news appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WTOP
Longer winter break for Montgomery County students next year
Winter break is getting a little longer for students in Maryland’s Montgomery County. The new calendar for Montgomery County Public Schools for the 2023-2024 school year includes an 11-day winter break, which is one day longer than the current calendar, and five early release days, which is three fewer.
foxbaltimore.com
Weekend snow risk waning, focusing on White Christmas potential for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Snow chances are on the wane this weekend, but our focus now turns to the White Christmas potential for Maryland. Although computer models have come into better agreement that snow will now not fall Friday night into Saturday morning, there still could be some hope for winter weather lovers over the weekend. There is still a shot at wet flakes. The short-range North American Computer Model still hones in on some wet snowflakes well north and west of Baltimore as showers move through during Sunday morning.
Baltimore mom wins $250k on lottery scratch off ticket
BALTIMORE, MD – Isabel Sandoval, 35, of Baltimore, was rewarded by Lady Luck after she went shopping for her husband and walked away with a prize for herself. Isabel purchased beer for her husband at 6400 Eastern Liquors in Baltimore about three weeks ago. While there, she purchased three scratch-off tickets for Lady Luck. As a result of a recommendation from a friend, she began playing the $10 game recently. “I actually stopped playing it for a bit because I wasn’t winning much,” she said. “I told my friend, “It’s not for me.” Isabel, however, decided to try her luck The post Baltimore mom wins $250k on lottery scratch off ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
WUSA
'Treat your elf!' | Here are the holiday treats that ranked the highest across the DMV
WASHINGTON — December is here and it is that time of year to treat yourself, indulge really, in guilt free sweets. From gingerbread to snickerdoodles cookies, sampling Christmas favorites has begun and you won't believe what treats are the most popular across the DMV. Wisevoter, a bipartisan educational platform,...
