ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washingtonian.com

DC’s Caleb Williams Wins Heisman Trophy

Caleb Williams is the first player from the Washington, DC, area to receive the Heisman Trophy, the prestigious award given to the most outstanding college football player each year. The prize was first presented in 1935. A 2021 graduate of Gonzaga College High School, Williams went on to play one...
WASHINGTON, DC
hubison.com

Bison Drop Hard Fought Battle Against the Tigers

Washington, DC (December 10,2022) - Senior Iyanna Warren scored a game-high 18 points and Aziah Hudson added 11, but it was not enough as Howard fell 68-58 to Towson University in a women's non-conference game at Burr Gymnasium. The loss snapped a two-game win streak for the Bison (3-6). The...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Bye Bye RFK: A Ceremonial Farewell For The Iconic Stadium

As a part of their “Farewell RFK Stadium” campaign, on Thursday Events DC held a gathering inside the stadium so well-wishers could say a final good-bye. There was everything from teary remembrances to comical stories as athletes, sports team owners, and politicians gathered to share their fondest memories of RFK, and also what’s in store for the future of the site.
WASHINGTON, DC
Travel Maven

This Buffet has Been Named the Best in Maryland

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Maryland is home to dozens of different buffets but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest. They put together a list of some of the best and most delicious buffets in the country and Baltimore's Nepal House made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

'Shark Tank'-featured Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Maryland

A fast-growing lobster roll franchise with food trucks and storefronts in 20 states is coming to the region. Cousins Maine Lobster, which got its start as a single food truck in Los Angeles a decade ago, has struck a deal with one of its existing franchisees to bring six food trucks to Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia over the next 18 months. It is the first multiunit franchise agreement for the company since it began franchising its food truck concept in 2014.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Hospital Employee is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire

Prince George’s County man wins second-tier Mega Millions. Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerballjackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win? For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Annapolis Lottery Player Wins $50,000 On Gold Rush Scratch-Off

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A Maryland Lottery player from Anne Arundel County picked up a second-tier prize on a $30 scratch-off that was an exciting $50,000. He bought a $2,000,000 Gold Rush instant ticket, scratched off the latex and realized he had matched numbers for the big win. The 57-year-old...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

Maryland GOP taps Congressman’s wife as new chair

Maryland Republicans, still stinging from big statewide losses in the midterm elections, have chosen Nicole Beus Harris as its new statewide chair, The Washington Post reported Saturday. Wife of Congressman Andy Harris, the only Republican in Maryland’s congressional delegation, Beus Harris was selected over Gordana Schifanelli, this year’s Republican nominee...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

MoCo Resident Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize

A Silver Spring man purchased a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket this week at the Old World Favorites Beer & Wine at 3854 International Drive in Leisure Plaza. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Lucky $2 quick-pick ticket delivers big win. A Silver Spring man and his wife are...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

Longer winter break for Montgomery County students next year

Winter break is getting a little longer for students in Maryland’s Montgomery County. The new calendar for Montgomery County Public Schools for the 2023-2024 school year includes an 11-day winter break, which is one day longer than the current calendar, and five early release days, which is three fewer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Weekend snow risk waning, focusing on White Christmas potential for Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Snow chances are on the wane this weekend, but our focus now turns to the White Christmas potential for Maryland. Although computer models have come into better agreement that snow will now not fall Friday night into Saturday morning, there still could be some hope for winter weather lovers over the weekend. There is still a shot at wet flakes. The short-range North American Computer Model still hones in on some wet snowflakes well north and west of Baltimore as showers move through during Sunday morning.
MARYLAND STATE
Shore News Network

Baltimore mom wins $250k on lottery scratch off ticket

BALTIMORE, MD – Isabel Sandoval, 35, of Baltimore, was rewarded by Lady Luck after she went shopping for her husband and walked away with a prize for herself. Isabel purchased beer for her husband at 6400 Eastern Liquors in Baltimore about three weeks ago. While there, she purchased three scratch-off tickets for Lady Luck. As a result of a recommendation from a friend, she began playing the $10 game recently. “I actually stopped playing it for a bit because I wasn’t winning much,” she said. “I told my friend, “It’s not for me.” Isabel, however, decided to try her luck The post Baltimore mom wins $250k on lottery scratch off ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy