Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Related
Attorneys for Lyoya family claim excessive force & gross negligence in civil lawsuit against ex-officer, City of Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Eight months after a former Grand Rapids Police officer shot and killed Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop, attorneys representing his family filed a civil lawsuit in U.S. District Court. The lawsuit seeks two counts of excessive force against ex-GRPD Officer Christopher Schurr in Patrick...
SURVEILLANCE: shopper sucker-punches worker inside Muskegon business, police investigating
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A bizarre attack, in which a customer lashed out at a store clerk seemingly at random, had police investigating in Muskegon Thursday. The incident played out around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening and involved a customer at Psycle Sam's Heady Glass. Security footage taken from inside the...
Estranged father-in-law heading to trial in Muskegon woman's death
MUSKEGON, Mich — The estranged former father-in-law of a Muskegon County wife and mother is heading to trial in her shooting death. Phillip Smith, 62, was bound over to circuit court on Tuesday, Dec. 6 and will head to trial on several charges. Smith is accused of shooting and...
$4 million dedicated to domestic violence court creation in Kent County
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Millions of dollars in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act will go towards supporting survivors of domestic violence in Kent County. The award comes as domestic violence-related homicides are on track to double this year compared to last year. The Domestic Violence Community Coordinated...
Kent County Adopt Day, 21 adoptions finalized
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was all smiles for the 26th annual Adoption Day at the Kent County 17th Circuit Court on Thursday. Adoption Day is filled with tears of joy, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and dog cuddles. It’s a sight Sam and Leah Moerdyk are very...
Ottawa County using $1 million of ARPA money to create crime victim assistance fund
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A West Michigan county will put a chunk of its ARPA funding towards crime victim assistance. Nearly two years after the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law, we are getting a better idea of how the money will be spent. In Ottawa County, they've come up with a new idea for the cash.
Donations create 'Christmas miracles' for Kent County foster kids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During Wendy Wheeler's favorite time of the year, she and other Kent County Health and Human Services Department employees were shopping. That year, they had crossed almost everything off the list of things that local foster children wanted for Christmas. Except for one thing for...
Grand Rapids police to debut more mobile surveillance camera trailers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You may have seen mobile surveillance camera trailers with blue flashing lights around the city of Grand Rapids. Chief of Police Eric Winstrom says their presence has been very valuable, especially over the summer, so they're getting more to help deter crime. They're a way...
Grand Rapids committee approves new agreement with police union
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A collective bargaining agreement between the City of Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids Police Officers Association was approved 6-0 by the city’s Committee of the Whole Tuesday morning. Two other resolutions directly related to the agreement were also passed. But in order to...
Newaygo police warn residents about check scam
NEWAYGO, Mich. — Newaygo police are warning Michiganders about a fraudulent check scam circulating through the Newaygo area. Police say residents have reported receiving unexpected checks, sometimes for large amounts of money. When victims cash or deposit the checks, the defrauder gains access to your account information. In a...
Michigan woman tells story of 'mother's intuition' that saved son from golf ball-sized tumor
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kole Scarrow, 5, was just like all the other boys his age. He loves his stuffed dinosaur and squishmallows, eating birthday cupcakes with frosting and his favorite TV show, Mighty Pups. When his mother started picking up on signs that something was amiss with Kole,...
State Board of Canvassers approves partial statewide recount for Proposals 2, 3
LANSING, Mich. — On Monday afternoon, Michigan Board of Canvassers Chair, Republican Tony Daunt, expressed his frustrations to attorney Daniel Hartman, who is representing Jerome Allen. Allen, from Oakland County, filed a challenge to the election results last week, alleging "fraud or error" happened in the voting process during...
City Commission to discuss quality of life concerns in downtown GR
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids City Commission on Tuesday will discuss how they will respond to calls for help made by downtown Grand Rapids businesses. This comes after the city received several calls of concern, noting unacceptable behavior in the downtown area. The Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to city officials in July asking them to address concerns from business owners who reported having issues like harassment and drug use.
Kendall College makes hard decision to close the UICA
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After more than 40 years, university leaders have decided to cease operations at the Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts (UICA) in downtown Grand Rapids. Kendall College of Art and Design President, Tara McCrackin, made the announcement in a press release Thursday. The UICA will officially...
Dates announced for ArtPrize 2.0
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The dates for ArtPrize 2.0 have been set! From Sept. 14 through Oct. 1, visitors can see artwork from hundreds of artists in downtown Grand Rapids. This comes after the organization and ownership changed back in October. No longer run by the ArtPrize Board of Directors, a partnership between the City of Grand Rapids, Kendall College of Art and Design and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. is now hosting the iconic event.
'Lights On Creston' shows off neighborhood businesses during holidays
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the clock struck 6 p.m. Thursday, Creston Brewery was popping -- both downstairs in its restaurant area and upstairs inside a space known as the Golden Age. That's where the brewery hosted an artisan market that saw hundreds of visitors, in what ended up being one of the highlights of a neighborhood-wide event.
MSP need help in locating missing man from Ionia County
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police (MSP) need help in locating a missing man from Portland, in Ionia County. 42-year-old James Gary Haislip Jr. went missing on Friday and has not been seen since. Haislip, who goes by the name "Lucky", is 5'11", 190 lbs. and suffers...
Downtown Grand Rapids traffic signals to be reactivated
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the City of Grand Rapids turned six downtown intersections into all-way stops. Instead of cycling through green, yellow and red, the lights were turned to "flash" mode. This was a Mobile GR Department idea to test the impact on safety, walkability and traffic slow in these areas.
Grand Rapids businesses push for safety downtown, others worry about criminalization of poverty
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At a Tuesday night meeting, Grand Rapids city leaders responded to a letter from the Chamber of Commerce. The letter was signed by more than 100 business owners and community members concerned for the health and safety of everyone downtown. They're pushing for the adoption...
GRPD release footage of the Dec. 1 deadly shootout with police
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Shortly after a press conference with Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom, the department released footage from yesterday's deadly shootout with police. The suspect, Patrick Jones, was accused of murdering 30-year-old Tamiqua Wright in October and has been evading police ever since. Jones was spotted...
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 0