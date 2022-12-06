ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Attorneys for Lyoya family claim excessive force & gross negligence in civil lawsuit against ex-officer, City of Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Eight months after a former Grand Rapids Police officer shot and killed Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop, attorneys representing his family filed a civil lawsuit in U.S. District Court. The lawsuit seeks two counts of excessive force against ex-GRPD Officer Christopher Schurr in Patrick...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Newaygo police warn residents about check scam

NEWAYGO, Mich. — Newaygo police are warning Michiganders about a fraudulent check scam circulating through the Newaygo area. Police say residents have reported receiving unexpected checks, sometimes for large amounts of money. When victims cash or deposit the checks, the defrauder gains access to your account information. In a...
NEWAYGO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

City Commission to discuss quality of life concerns in downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids City Commission on Tuesday will discuss how they will respond to calls for help made by downtown Grand Rapids businesses. This comes after the city received several calls of concern, noting unacceptable behavior in the downtown area. The Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to city officials in July asking them to address concerns from business owners who reported having issues like harassment and drug use.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Kendall College makes hard decision to close the UICA

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After more than 40 years, university leaders have decided to cease operations at the Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts (UICA) in downtown Grand Rapids. Kendall College of Art and Design President, Tara McCrackin, made the announcement in a press release Thursday. The UICA will officially...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Dates announced for ArtPrize 2.0

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The dates for ArtPrize 2.0 have been set! From Sept. 14 through Oct. 1, visitors can see artwork from hundreds of artists in downtown Grand Rapids. This comes after the organization and ownership changed back in October. No longer run by the ArtPrize Board of Directors, a partnership between the City of Grand Rapids, Kendall College of Art and Design and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. is now hosting the iconic event.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Downtown Grand Rapids traffic signals to be reactivated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the City of Grand Rapids turned six downtown intersections into all-way stops. Instead of cycling through green, yellow and red, the lights were turned to "flash" mode. This was a Mobile GR Department idea to test the impact on safety, walkability and traffic slow in these areas.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
