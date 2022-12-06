Read full article on original website
Related
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County First Responders Escort Fallen Heroes Back to Lehigh County
Dozens of Schuylkill County fire apparatus gathered Thursday afternoon to escort two fallen firefighters that died in the line of duty back to Lehigh County. On Wednesday, New Tripoli firefighters Marvin Gruber and Assistant Chief Zachary Paris died from injuries they suffered while fighting a fire on Clamtown Road, West Penn Township, Schuylkill County.
skooknews.com
Pennsylvania DEP: Schuylkill County Remains on Drought Watch
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced Thursday after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that drought watch has been lifted for 15 counties and remains for five counties. Carbon, Luzerne, Northampton, Potter, and Schuylkill counties remain on drought watch. Drought watch has been lifted for Cameron,...
PennDOT wraps up 2022 construction season in East Central PA
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering District 5 executives met today in Kutztown to announce the completion of a successful 2022 construction season that included over 100 projects worth an estimated $700 million to repair, reconstruct and improve state highways and bridges across Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton and Schuylkill counties.
Kudos for flood control in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A trophy and an award ceremony was held at the Schuylkill County courthouse in Pottsville Wednesday. The honorees are people who spearheaded a flood mitigation project in the Pine Grove area. "We took this approach of creating an area that would absorb these waters. To...
WFMZ-TV Online
Tractor-trailers create double trouble on Route 222
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. — A pair of mishaps involving tractor-trailers made a mess of travel along Route 222 between Reading and Allentown on Wednesday. One of the tractor-trailers jackknifed on the ramp from Route 222 North to the Allentown Pike in Ontelaunee Township. That happened around 10 a.m. The truck was reported to be leaking fuel.
Sendoff for two firefighters killed in Schuylkill County house fire
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Three people are dead after a house fire in Schuylkill County Wednesday night. Two of them are firefighters. Early Thursday morning outside St. Luke's Miners Campus in Coaldale, fire companies from around the area showed up for a send-off for those two firefighters. They are...
Lane restriction Thursday in Bradford County
Lane restrictions will be in place Thursday, Dec. 8 on Route 1068 (Lockhart Street) in Sayre Borough, Bradford County, for paving project. The contractor, Kriger Pipeline, Inc., will be paving between Franklin Street and Route 199. Drivers can expect single lane closures while work is being performed. Drivers should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.
Deadly West Penn Twp. fire ruled ‘suspicious’
WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New details emerge Thursday night about a fire that led to the deaths of two firefighters in Schuylkill County. And the man whose body was found in the woods near the property. The intense fire occurred on Clamtown Road you can see the destruction caused by the inferno. […]
skooknews.com
Identities of Firefighters from Schuylkill County Fatal Fire Released
The identities of the two firefighters that died from their injuries suffered in a fire in West Penn Township has been released. According to the Schuylkill County Coroner's Office, Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Chief Zachary Paris, 36, both of New Tripoli and members of the New Tripoli Fire Company in Lehigh County, have been identified as the victims.
Pa. Turnpike shut down in Lancaster, Berks counties
UPDATE: The Turnpike has reopened as of 8 a.m., but residual delays should be expected. Part of the Turnpike is closed after a Tuesday morning crash near the Lancaster and Berks County line. Westbound lanes are shut down between Morgantown and Reading, the Turnpike Commission said in a travel advisory.
Sinkhole Opens Up, Closing Roads In Lititz
A sinkhole has opened up closing a major roadway in Lititz, authorities say. The Lititz Borough Public Works is repairing the sinkhole which was discovered on Wednesday, Dec. 7 around 7:00 a.m., according to a release by the area police. The hole is on Raspberry Lane near the intersection of...
Woman dies after multi-car crash in Sugarloaf Township
SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County Coroner confirms with Eyewitness News that a woman died in a crash Monday in Sugarloaf Township. According to coroner Jill Matthews, Amanda Rose Miller, 25, was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton after a two-car crash occurred on Route 93 around 3:00 p.m. Monday. Miller’s two-year-old son […]
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for December 8th, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ----------------------------------------------------- Edward A. Matzura, 61, of Minersville, passed away Monday, December 5th, at LVHN Cedar Crest, Allentown. Edward was born in Shamokin, PA on October 27, 1961, a son of the late Jeanette (Retallack) Matzura and Aloysius Matzura. He was the husband of...
WOLF
State Fire Commissioner McGarvey issues statement regarding line-of-duty deaths
PA (WOLF) — Acting State Fire Commissioner Charles McGarvey issued the following statement today on the recent increase in firefighter line-of-duty deaths:. "Yesterday afternoon, our office learned of the recent house fire in West Penn Township near Tamaqua, Schuylkill County during which three individuals unfortunately lost their lives. Two of the individuals were firefighters that were actively fighting the fire when they became trapped. While eventually rescued, they later succumbed to their injuries.
Dam demolition underway in Luzerne County
PLAINS, Pa. — After more than 130 years of service, a dam along Laurel Run in Plains Township is coming down. "By the DEP, the Department of Environmental Protection Dam Safety, that dam is rated through their engineering safety specifications for dams as a 'class C1 high-hazard dam,'" said Nicholas Lylo of the DCNR's Department of Forestry.
2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
Renovations complete at Point Township municipal building
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — In less than two years, the Point Township municipal building has undergone quite a change. "We wanted a multi-use facility with all of our agencies under one roof. A lot of our residents are becoming elderly, hence the portal out front, which you can pull in. They vote here, they eat here, and they meet here," said Montie Peters, a Point Township supervisor.
iheart.com
Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania
> Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania. (Dauphin County, PA) -- A brand of frozen raspberries is being recalled in Pennsylvania and several states because of the presence of hepatitis A. Nearly 13-hundred cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. They were sold at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations, possibly including the one on Chambers Hill Road in Harrisburg and the store in Bethlehem. The recall affects products with a "best if used by" date of June 14th, 2024.
WGAL
Wanted man taken into custody at Sheetz in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A wanted man was taken into custody at a Sheetz in Lancaster County, according to police. Manheim Township police said they were alerted Tuesday afternoon that a 25-year-old Lancaster man wanted for possession of a firearm and a parole violation was in the area. Officers...
Luzerne County man charged with COVID relief fraud
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A federal jury has accused a Luzerne County man of fraudulently claiming over $100,000 in COVID relief funds. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment alleges Reynard Lewis, 29-year-old from Nanticoke, and his co-conspirators used stolen identities to open bank accounts and apply for lines of credit. Investigators say […]
Comments / 0