Vinton, VA

WDBJ7.com

HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Appalachian folk band Palmyra receives special recognition at FloydFest, now preparing for 2023 tour

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Palmyra band member Sasha Landon describes their musical style as Appalachian folk. According to the band’s website, it uses influences from Appalachia and Midwestern Americana music. Palmyra comprises of three Virginia natives, Sasha Landon, Teddy Chipouras and Manoa Bell, who all studied music at James...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews Holiday Lights Tour

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - RIDE Solutions is proud to present the sixth annual Holiday Lights Tour, a bike ride to view some of the best holiday lights Roanoke has to offer. 7@four’s Melissa Gaona interviewed Elizabeth Elmore, Public Engagement Manager with Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission and RIDE Solutions about the event.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Christiansburg Chick-fil-a eyeing potential move

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Chick-fil-a in Christiansburg has plans to move from its current location. The town of Christiansburg says Chick-fil-a has submitted plans to turn the old Golden Corral into a Chick-fil-a. According to the proposal, the old Golden Corral would be torn down and a new building would...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Holiday festivities arrive at River Ridge Mall

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Santa’s sleigh has arrived early at the River Ridge Mall and the holiday spirit is in the air. River Ridge Mall kicks off this year’s Delightfully Campaign. They say this season welcomes a new Santa set, a $600 prize, and a series of performers.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Librarian helps locate missing teen

UPDATE 12/8 12:21 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department says a librarian helped in the search for a missing autistic teen in Roanoke on Thursday, Dec. 8. Police say the search for 14-year-old Shiloh “Shy” Hall started early in the morning. Hall was last seen at his home on the 3700 block of Signal Hill ave NW around 1:30 a.m.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Downtown Roanoke Inc. Shares Gift Ideas to Shop Local

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Looking for that perfect gift for someone? Want to shop locally and support local businesses?. Jaime Clark, Vice President of Marketing & Communications for Downtown Roanoke Inc. joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the gift guide, why they decided to do a gift guide and what people need to know about shopping downtown.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Tech Helmet Lab rates equestrian helmets

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech helmet lab tested 40 different equestrian helmets for safety. Out of the 40 tested helmets, only 2 received five stars. “We try to look at the sports that have the higher injury rates, equestrian has a really high head injury rate,” Virginia Tech Professor of Engineering Stefan Duma said.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Radford Transit increasing service to Blacksburg and Christiansburg

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford Transit currently connects to Blacksburg and Christiansburg when Virginia Tech and Radford are in session but Radford Transit will soon be making that service year round. “This additional funding will allow them to better meet the needs of their university employees and residents of the...
RADFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing Roanoke teen found safe

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke teen with autism was found safe on Thursday morning after he was missing for nearly nine hours. Police found the 14-year-old at the Roanoke City Public Library downtown. The librarian recognized him and called the police. The teen did not have a Project Lifesaver...
ROANOKE, VA

