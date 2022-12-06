Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You can still obtain the time and weather in the Roanoke Valley by dialing the same phone number from decades pastCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
30 years of memories goes up in flames as Givens Bookstore burns and is later demolishedCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Hometown Holiday traditions do not disappoint at ChristmasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Christmas activities to enjoy in Roanoke and surrounding areas on December 9 and 10Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in BlacksburgCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Appalachian folk band Palmyra receives special recognition at FloydFest, now preparing for 2023 tour
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Palmyra band member Sasha Landon describes their musical style as Appalachian folk. According to the band’s website, it uses influences from Appalachia and Midwestern Americana music. Palmyra comprises of three Virginia natives, Sasha Landon, Teddy Chipouras and Manoa Bell, who all studied music at James...
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Holiday Lights Tour
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - RIDE Solutions is proud to present the sixth annual Holiday Lights Tour, a bike ride to view some of the best holiday lights Roanoke has to offer. 7@four’s Melissa Gaona interviewed Elizabeth Elmore, Public Engagement Manager with Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission and RIDE Solutions about the event.
WDBJ7.com
Claire Parker Foundation to host 5th annual Deck the Heels 5K night run
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Claire Parker Foundation is hosting their 5th annual Deck the Heels 5K in Altavista this Saturday. The night run starts and ends on Broad Street at 5 p.m. and will continue through Main Street and over the bridge. Glow in the dark accessories will be...
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg Chick-fil-a eyeing potential move
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Chick-fil-a in Christiansburg has plans to move from its current location. The town of Christiansburg says Chick-fil-a has submitted plans to turn the old Golden Corral into a Chick-fil-a. According to the proposal, the old Golden Corral would be torn down and a new building would...
WDBJ7.com
I-81 Roanoke County lane closure removed, closure in Botetourt County scheduled
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As of Wednesday morning, the right lane closure on southbound I-81 in Roanoke County had been removed. The closure was near Salem at mile marker 138.4, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The lane had been closed since 7 p.m. on Monday, December 5 for...
wfxrtv.com
Holiday festivities arrive at River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Santa’s sleigh has arrived early at the River Ridge Mall and the holiday spirit is in the air. River Ridge Mall kicks off this year’s Delightfully Campaign. They say this season welcomes a new Santa set, a $600 prize, and a series of performers.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech's Helmet Lab Helps Keep Horse Riders Safe
One Woman Dedicates Herself To Being A Shining Light For Others. Claire Parker Foundation Sells Third House To Help Kids With Cancer. Roanoke Co. Police Chief Howard Hall To Retire This Month. Updated: 5 hours ago.
wfxrtv.com
Librarian helps locate missing teen
UPDATE 12/8 12:21 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department says a librarian helped in the search for a missing autistic teen in Roanoke on Thursday, Dec. 8. Police say the search for 14-year-old Shiloh “Shy” Hall started early in the morning. Hall was last seen at his home on the 3700 block of Signal Hill ave NW around 1:30 a.m.
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Roanoke Inc. Shares Gift Ideas to Shop Local
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Looking for that perfect gift for someone? Want to shop locally and support local businesses?. Jaime Clark, Vice President of Marketing & Communications for Downtown Roanoke Inc. joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the gift guide, why they decided to do a gift guide and what people need to know about shopping downtown.
Christmas activities to enjoy in Roanoke and surrounding areas on December 9 and 10
Christmas events in the Roanoke ValleyPhoto byWallpaper screenshot. There are still plenty of holiday activities in Roanoke and surrounding areas for those who are interested and quite a few of them are taking place this Friday and Saturday, December 9 and 10.
WDBJ7.com
Police Chief Howard Hall reflects on decade of leadership in Roanoke County
ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - As a police recruit in Maryland, Howard Hall says he couldn’t imagine he might still be in uniform 36 years later, much less serving as Roanoke County’s Chief of Police. But after leading the department for over 10 years, Hall says the agency’s...
WDBJ7.com
EARLY YEARS: Narrows High School Homecoming queen gives up crown to friend with special needs
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -For those who attended Narrows’ Homecoming game this year, the final score might be a distant memory now. But what happened on the Homecoming court will probably never fade from memory. “I love how Amy is the sweetest person I’ve ever met. She’s always smiling. And...
wvtf.org
Digitally documenting Botetourt County structures where enslaved people once lived and worked
On a damp December afternoon, a documentarian sets up a tripod with a high-tech camera on top. The camera makes a hum as it scans the interior of the 1860's cabin where enslaved people lived on the Greenfield Plantation in Botetourt County. Over several days, the four-person crew will scan...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech Helmet Lab rates equestrian helmets
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech helmet lab tested 40 different equestrian helmets for safety. Out of the 40 tested helmets, only 2 received five stars. “We try to look at the sports that have the higher injury rates, equestrian has a really high head injury rate,” Virginia Tech Professor of Engineering Stefan Duma said.
WDBJ7.com
Danny Rocco looks to build Keydets through high school recruiting, not transfer portal
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - VMI formally introduced head football coach Danny Rocco at a press conference Thursday, just days after he took the job following Scott Wachenheim’s resignation. The former Liberty and Richmond head coach made it clear the Keydets will look to high school recruiting, not the transfer...
WSET
Celebration of Lights carriage rides rescheduled due to rainy weather
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Due to rain in the forecast, a special event at the Celebration of Lights in Lynchburg has been postponed. Lynchburg Parks and Recreation said carriage rides previously scheduled for Thursday and Friday nights have been rescheduled to rain dates of Dec. 14 and 15. If...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Parks and Recreation to host their biggest Community Holiday Light Show yet
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Parks and Recreation’s 9th annual Community Holiday Light Show begins Thursday night. The event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every night until December 23 at Ballou Park. The drive-through show features 40 displays this year – more than they’ve ever had. The...
WDBJ7.com
Claire Parker Foundation’s house to raise money for kids with cancer sells within days of completion
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Last March, the Claire Parker Foundation began remodeling their third house, located in Altavista, as a way to raise money for kids with cancer and their families. They say this was the hardest house they’ve had to flip so far. “The contractors really did an...
WDBJ7.com
Radford Transit increasing service to Blacksburg and Christiansburg
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford Transit currently connects to Blacksburg and Christiansburg when Virginia Tech and Radford are in session but Radford Transit will soon be making that service year round. “This additional funding will allow them to better meet the needs of their university employees and residents of the...
WDBJ7.com
Missing Roanoke teen found safe
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke teen with autism was found safe on Thursday morning after he was missing for nearly nine hours. Police found the 14-year-old at the Roanoke City Public Library downtown. The librarian recognized him and called the police. The teen did not have a Project Lifesaver...
Comments / 0