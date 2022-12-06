Read full article on original website
Wayne Forella
1d ago
yes it might be evil but the people voted in November for this Carnage/ death on the streets/ no bail/ parole reform and my all-time favorite folks- wait for it- appearance tickets. keep voting for those Marxist/ communist in the Albany assembly and Senate. watch your cities crumble from within. embrace the suck
VIDEO: Rochester residents in prayer as shots ring out
Editor’s Note: Some viewers may find the above content disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday night, three young people were shot during a “celebration of life” in Upper Falls, for a teen who lost his life to gun violence this past summer. During the vigil, shots rang out, and three young […]
WHEC TV-10
If it feels like more children are getting shot, we can tell you the feeling is true
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The data from the police prove it. Compared to years over the past decade, this year the number of children 18 and under who have been shot and killed has doubled and sometimes tripled. Monday, at a remembrance vigil for a 17-year-old murdered in June, a 12-year-old and 16-year-old were shot.
iheart.com
Rochester Parolee Accused of Slashing Man With Razor
Rochester police say a parolee is back behind bars, after allegedly slashing another man with a razor during a robbery. It happened shortly after 8 this morning at North Clinton Avenue and Morrill Street. The victim was bleeding heavily from the torso but is expected to survive. Police have not...
iheart.com
Lonsberry: MONDAY NIGHT ON WILLIAM WARFIELD WAY
I once spent an afternoon with William Warfield. He was an old singer and I was a young writer, and after an interview at the Eastman School his staff escort was unavailable and so I stayed there with him and we talked until someone came to get him for dinner.
Rochester Student Receives Death Threats for Doing the Right Thing
Over a week ago, two 13-year-old boys were arrested for bringing a loaded revolver to school in Rochester. The gun was never taken out or used to threaten anyone, according to authorities. The students responsible were both charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon. They were alerted to the presence of the firearm in the building by another female student who reported it, but she has since become the target of harassment and death threats around the school.
Henrietta man arrested for threatening to shoot co-workers at CooperVision
Subedi was confronted by deputies and they discovered he had a pistol without a serial number.
iheart.com
2 Arrested in String of Home Invasions
Two men are facing charges in three home invasions. Deputies say 46-year-old Danny Echevarria of Rochester and 33-year-old Anthony J. Smith of West Sparta forced their way into a pair of Livingston County homes in July, as well as a home in Allegany County in September. Both face multiple counts...
Man sentenced to 84 months for planning Irondequoit store robbery
They stole approximately $32,344 worth of cell phones before leaving the store.
localsyr.com
Pulaski man charged with attempted rape of toddler
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old James Gleason of Pulaski on Wednesday, December 7. Gleason was arrested for Attempted Rape in the first degree, Sexual Abuse in the first degree, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. These charges come from an investigation...
iheart.com
Large Police Presence Last Night on Chili Avenue
We are waiting for detail from authorities about the big police presence last night on Chili Avenue, west of Thurston Road. A car crashed into a home, and U.S. Marshals, state troopers and Rochester police were at the scene. We don't know if anyone was hurt. News10NBC reports a person...
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Man in 60s expected to survive after shooting near Rochester Public Market
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 65-year-old man is critically injured but is expected to survive after he was shot near the Rochester Public Market on Wednesday afternoon. Rochester Police are still searching for the shooter. Officers responded around 4:20 p.m. in a parking lot on Trinidad Street. Investigators say the...
iheart.com
Three People Shot and Wounded at the Harriet Tubman Estates In Rochester
Rochester police say three people were shot and wounded during some sort of fight at the Harriet Tubman Estates complex north of downtown. It happened around 6:20 last night on William Warfield Drive. The shooting wounded a 12-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl, and a 20-year-old man. All three were treated...
WHEC TV-10
Daryl Pierson Memorial Blood Drive honors officer killed in the line of duty
ROCHESTER, N.Y. To pay tribute to a fallen police officer while helping others, the annual Daryl Pierson Memorial Blood Drive happened Wednesday at the Rochester Police Locust Club on Lexington Avenue. Pierson was a Rochester police officer killed in the line of duty in 2014, but through this blood drive...
iheart.com
Repeat Felon Charged in Rochester Labor Day Homicide
A man who is already in custody for the September gunfight on North Clinton Avenue that wounded a three-year-old has been indicted a murder charge. Rochester police say 34-year-old Travis Lewis III allegedly shot and killed Isaiah Fleming during an argument on Labor Day weekend at a store on Joseph Avenue.
WHEC TV-10
More details come to light in shootout that seriously injured 3-year-old
ROCHESTER, N.Y. We have a better understanding as to why a man who is accused of murder and being involved in the shootout that caught a 3-year-old with a bullet was free from jail at the time. Those shootings happened after Travis Lewis had already pleaded guilty to a gun...
WHEC TV-10
Second man convicted of killing Rochester man in his garage
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Paris Washington was found shot to death in his garage on a Friday afternoon two years ago on Bardin Street. More than two years later, the second man charged in his murder was convicted. A Monroe County jury found Randall Scott, 32, guilty of second-degree murder...
Officer attacked and choked by inmate at Auburn Correctional Facility, sent to hospital
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An officer was sent to the hospital after being attacked by an inmate at the Auburn Correctional Facility, according to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA). On Saturday, November 26, an officer was escorting an inmate to the Mess Hall inside the maximum security facility. While […]
WHEC TV-10
Woman nabbed in downtown robbery spree in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A woman is facing several charges, accused of robbing several businesses in the city in one week. displaying what appeared to be a handgun at Broth Restaurant inside Sibley Square just after 1 p.m. on Nov. 30 and making off with cash from the register. displaying...
65-year-old shot multiple times near Public Market Wednesday afternoon
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 65-year-old is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in a Public Market parking lot Wednesday afternoon, police said. Shortly after 4 p.m. officers with the Rochester Police Department (RPD) responded to a parking lot on Trinidad Street just west of North Union Street for the report of […]
WHEC TV-10
In neighborhood where 12-year-old was shot, community leader says, “The gangs have taken over”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The shooting of a 12-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man happened in a Rochester Housing Authority townhouse complex a mile north of downtown. In the neighborhood, we found grandparents who are scared for their grandchildren. “Can you believe the number of young people...
