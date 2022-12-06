ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne Forella
1d ago

yes it might be evil but the people voted in November for this Carnage/ death on the streets/ no bail/ parole reform and my all-time favorite folks- wait for it- appearance tickets. keep voting for those Marxist/ communist in the Albany assembly and Senate. watch your cities crumble from within. embrace the suck

WSYR NewsChannel 9

VIDEO: Rochester residents in prayer as shots ring out

Editor’s Note: Some viewers may find the above content disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday night, three young people were shot during a “celebration of life” in Upper Falls, for a teen who lost his life to gun violence this past summer. During the vigil, shots rang out, and three young […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Parolee Accused of Slashing Man With Razor

Rochester police say a parolee is back behind bars, after allegedly slashing another man with a razor during a robbery. It happened shortly after 8 this morning at North Clinton Avenue and Morrill Street. The victim was bleeding heavily from the torso but is expected to survive. Police have not...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: MONDAY NIGHT ON WILLIAM WARFIELD WAY

I once spent an afternoon with William Warfield. He was an old singer and I was a young writer, and after an interview at the Eastman School his staff escort was unavailable and so I stayed there with him and we talked until someone came to get him for dinner.
ROCHESTER, NY
Lite 98.7

Rochester Student Receives Death Threats for Doing the Right Thing

Over a week ago, two 13-year-old boys were arrested for bringing a loaded revolver to school in Rochester. The gun was never taken out or used to threaten anyone, according to authorities. The students responsible were both charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon. They were alerted to the presence of the firearm in the building by another female student who reported it, but she has since become the target of harassment and death threats around the school.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

2 Arrested in String of Home Invasions

Two men are facing charges in three home invasions. Deputies say 46-year-old Danny Echevarria of Rochester and 33-year-old Anthony J. Smith of West Sparta forced their way into a pair of Livingston County homes in July, as well as a home in Allegany County in September. Both face multiple counts...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Pulaski man charged with attempted rape of toddler

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old James Gleason of Pulaski on Wednesday, December 7. Gleason was arrested for Attempted Rape in the first degree, Sexual Abuse in the first degree, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. These charges come from an investigation...
PULASKI, NY
iheart.com

Large Police Presence Last Night on Chili Avenue

We are waiting for detail from authorities about the big police presence last night on Chili Avenue, west of Thurston Road. A car crashed into a home, and U.S. Marshals, state troopers and Rochester police were at the scene. We don't know if anyone was hurt. News10NBC reports a person...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Three People Shot and Wounded at the Harriet Tubman Estates In Rochester

Rochester police say three people were shot and wounded during some sort of fight at the Harriet Tubman Estates complex north of downtown. It happened around 6:20 last night on William Warfield Drive. The shooting wounded a 12-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl, and a 20-year-old man. All three were treated...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Repeat Felon Charged in Rochester Labor Day Homicide

A man who is already in custody for the September gunfight on North Clinton Avenue that wounded a three-year-old has been indicted a murder charge. Rochester police say 34-year-old Travis Lewis III allegedly shot and killed Isaiah Fleming during an argument on Labor Day weekend at a store on Joseph Avenue.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Second man convicted of killing Rochester man in his garage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Paris Washington was found shot to death in his garage on a Friday afternoon two years ago on Bardin Street. More than two years later, the second man charged in his murder was convicted. A Monroe County jury found Randall Scott, 32, guilty of second-degree murder...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman nabbed in downtown robbery spree in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A woman is facing several charges, accused of robbing several businesses in the city in one week. displaying what appeared to be a handgun at Broth Restaurant inside Sibley Square just after 1 p.m. on Nov. 30 and making off with cash from the register. displaying...
ROCHESTER, NY

