ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

South Dakota's Noem tries to convince lawmakers on tax cut

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HngW3_0jZZKeCc00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem tried Tuesday to win over the Republican-controlled Legislature with details of her plan to enact a historic repeal of the state’s tax on groceries. But to deliver on the campaign promise, the Republican governor must convince lawmakers in the coming months that the state can also afford to tackle inflation and a long list of items pressing on the state’s budget.

Noem, a Republican, was critical of a proposal to repeal the state grocery tax during the final days of the legislative session in March, but this fall, she changed course and made it a centerpiece of her reelection campaign.

“Eliminating the sales tax on groceries is the biggest way that in my budget that we can help South Dakotans tackle the challenge of Joe Biden’s inflation and protect their hard-earned money,” she told the Legislature in her annual budget address. “Unfortunately, food costs have risen by far too much. Families are struggling to make ends meet as a result.”

Noem, who has set her political ambitions beyond South Dakota, repeatedly took aim at Biden’s economic policies in the speech and credited the state’s rosy financial outlook to her conservative policy-making.

However, the state’s economic growth has lagged behind much of the country this year. South Dakota’s gross domestic product growth — the broadest measure of economic output — ranked 33rd among states from April through June, according to the most recent report from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Some Republicans and Democrats say they first want give raises to keep pace with inflation to people who draw their income from state funds. They also need to find funding for the Medicaid expansion approved by voters this year, upgrades to the state’s prison system and shortages in elder care facilities.

“We’re going into a year where there’s a real interest in cutting taxes but there are also a lot of new demands because of high inflation,” said Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen ahead of Noem’s speech.

The governor has estimated that repealing the state tax on groceries would cost about $100 million and argued that state revenue growth can cover it. Noem expects the state to have $310 million in ongoing revenue growth in the upcoming fiscal year, as well as $216 million in one-time funds available.

During her victory speech on Election Day, Noem was so confident that the state was ready to cut the grocery tax that she also hinted at other projects she would like to fund — incentivizing paid family leave and creating a way for childcare workers to get benefits. On Tuesday, she said she wanted to send $23 million to pay for paid family leave for both state employees and private sector workers, but made no mention of addressing what many in the state see as a crisis-level shortage in childcare.

Budget-setting during most of Noem’s first term was filled with state revenues swollen by consumer spending and federal pandemic relief. Noem has credited her hands-off approach to governmental COVID-19 protection measures for keeping the state’s economy humming.

But lawmakers are also cautioning that those years of plenty — when millions of dollars went to upgrading university campuses and other projects — could soon be over. Noem said some of those projects, like a new event center at the state fairgrounds, a new public health lab and university upgrades, are running over budget due to inflation and would require $26 million in additional funding.

A potential recession could take a toll on state budget revenues in the coming year and inflation has already left budget holes to fill, said Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, a Republican who presides over the Senate. He expressed skepticism at the idea of cutting taxes that provide ongoing revenue for the state.

Sen. Casey Crabtree, the Republican caucus leader, issued a statement praising Noem’s budget approach but stayed silent on the proposed repeal of the grocery tax.

“The GOP-led Senate is dedicated to making sure our residents are taxed fairly and that South Dakota remains fiscally sustainable in the long term,” he said.

Democrats, meanwhile, have pushed for years to repeal the state’s tax on groceries. But even Rep. Linda Duba, who will be just one of two Democrats on the Joint Appropriations Committee, predicted that the state could afford only an incremental cut to the tax if it also keeps up with inflation in funding for teachers, state employees and community support providers.

“We are going to see a fight between those who want to do all these tax relief programs — but you’ve got to care for all the people in our state,” she said.

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Philly

Democrats move to take power with narrow Pa. House majority

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats who barely won back a majority of seats in the Pennsylvania House in November moved to take control of the chamber Wednesday and replace one of their incumbents who died and two others who won higher office.Shortly after Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia was quietly sworn in as a state representative on the House floor, she scheduled special elections for Feb. 7 for all three seats.The top Republican leader called it an "illegal and unprecedented power grab" based on a specious claim to the majority.One of those seats had most recently belonged to former Rep. Tony DeLuca...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

Nebraska governor will vie for Senate appointment after Sasse resignation

Outgoing Nebraska Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts will seek the appointment to replace Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who is resigning early next month. The governor made his interest in the seat official in a statement Tuesday, where he said he would send an application to incoming GOP Gov. Jim Pillen (who Ricketts endorsed to replace him) as part of the appointment process.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Warnock delivers 51-seat Senate for Democrats, and much more

WASHINGTON (AP) — For Senate Democrats, an oh-so-slim 51-49 majority never sounded so good. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s victory in swing-state Georgia gives Democrats a welcome “lift,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday at the Capitol -- newly confident of sidelining Trump-inspired Republicans in Congress and reaching across the aisle to other GOP lawmakers to deliver on bipartisan priorities with President Joe Biden.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

State judge places hold on Oregon's gun law, state to appeal

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A ruling by a state court judge placed Oregon’s tough new voter-approved gun law on hold late Tuesday, just hours after a federal court judge allowed the ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines to take effect this week. The ruling by Harney County Judge Robert Raschio threw the implementation of Measure 114 — set for Thursday — into limbo and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said on Twitter that her office will urgently appeal to the Oregon Supreme Court. That filing is likely to come Wednesday morning. “It’s been a busy day for...
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Indiana doctor drops lawsuit against attorney general

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana doctor has dropped a lawsuit that aimed to halt the state’s attorney general from investigating her after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old Ohio child who was raped. Lawyers for Dr. Caitlin Bernard of Indianapolis voluntarily nixed the lawsuit filed last month against Indiana Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, according to court filings Thursday. The lawsuit argued Rokita’s office was wrongly justifying the investigation with “frivolous” consumer complaints submitted by people with no personal knowledge about the girl’s treatment. Marion County Judge Heather Welch ruled that Rokita could continue investigating Bernard, a decision that...
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

California eyes penalties for oil companies' big profits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could become the first state to fine big oil companies for making too much money, a reaction to the industry’s supersized profits following a summer of record-high gas prices in the nation’s most populous state. Gov. Gavin Newsom and his Democratic allies in the state Legislature introduced the proposal Monday as lawmakers returned to the state Capitol in Sacramento for the start of a special legislative session focused solely on the oil industry. But the proposal was missing key details, including how much profit is too much for oil companies and what fine they would have to pay for exceeding it. Newsom’s office said those details would be sorted out later after negotiations with lawmakers. Any money from the fines would be returned to the public. Gas prices are always higher in California because of taxes, fees and environmental regulations that other states don’t have. But in October, the average price of a gallon of gasoline in California was more than $2.60 higher than the national average — the biggest gap ever.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Polygamous 'prophet' leader had child brides, documents say

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show. The filing provides insight into what investigators have found in a case that first became public in August. It came as federal authorities charged three of the self-declared prophet’s wives with kidnapping and impeding a foreseeable prosecution after eight girls associated with the group fled from state foster care. Naomi Bistline and Donnae Barlow appeared in federal magistrate court in Flagstaff on Wednesday. They remain jailed and have court hearings scheduled next week. Moretta Rose Johnson is awaiting extradition from Washington state. The FBI affidavit filed in the women’s case centers on Samuel Bateman, who proclaimed himself a prophet in 2019. Authorities wrote that Bateman orchestrated sexual acts involving minors and gave wives as gifts to his male followers, claiming to do so on orders from the “Heavenly Father.” The men supported Bateman financially and gave him their own wives and young daughters as wives.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
589K+
Post
629M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy