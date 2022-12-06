Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenWilton, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Related
Man Accused Of Driving Drunk At More Than Twice Legal Limit In Westchester County
A 36-year-old man was charged after troopers reported that he drove in Westchester County while intoxicated at more than twice the legal limit.Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on I-287 in Rye at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, New York State Police reported.The driver, identifi…
News 12
Police: Norwalk man resigned from job, struck former employee with company vehicle
Police say a Norwalk man struck an employee with a company vehicle after resigning from a job in Middlefield. Jeremy Jordan, 41 was charged with assault, reckless endangerment, use of a car without permission, and disorderly conduct. Police say Jordan resigned from his job at a business on Industrial Park...
6 Rockland County Employees Charged With Falsifying Hours Worked, Police Say
Six Rockland County employees have been charged with allegedly charging the county for hours that they did not work. The Rockland County Sheriff's Office arrested the six on Wednesday, Dec. 7 following a six-week investigation into misconduct at the county division of Environmental Resources. The investigation was initiated by Rockland...
5 New Haven police officers charged in Richard ‘Randy’ Cox case face judge
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The five New Haven officers charged in an incident that left a man paralyzed faced a judge for the first time on Thursday. Officers arrested 36-year-old Richard “Randy” Cox on June 19 on a weapons charge, which was later dropped, and placed him inside a police van with no seatbelts. […]
WDTV
Police ID man found dead in car on Meadowbrook Road
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An early-morning wreck off of Meadowbrook Road last month that resulted in the driver being found dead may be the result of a medical emergency, a Bridgeport Police Detective has confirmed. According to Bridgeport Police Detective Jason Carey, the Nov. 21 accident saw the vehicle leave...
Alert Issued For Missing LaGrange Boys Believed To Be With Non-Custodial Parents
Law enforcement officials are asking the public for help locating two Hudson Valley boys who were allegedly abducted by their non-custodial mother and father. Dutchess County residents Kevin Qualters, age 11, and his 8-year-old brother Aiden who has autism and is non-verbal, were abducted from LaGrange on Thursday, Dec. 8, the New York Division of Criminal Justice Services said in an alert. Aiden has autism and is non-verbal, said authorities.
NBC Connecticut
Construction Workers Struck in New Haven
Construction workers were struck by a vehicle while working in New Haven early Thursday morning, according to officials. Rick Fontana, of New Haven’s emergency management department, said a driver hit at least two construction workers around 1:03 a.m. at Temple Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, fled and state police found the person.
NBC Connecticut
Police Look for Thief Accused of Stealing Merchandise, Assaulting CT Store Employee
Police are looking for a thief accused of assaulting and threatening to shoot an employee while fleeing a store with over $2,000 in stolen goods. Officials said they were called to Walmart at about 8 a.m. for a reported robbery. One man and two women entered the store, filled up...
Accused infant-killer refuses to respond to judge again; town sells "Justice for Camilla" bracelets
Christopher Francisquini was arraigned Wednesday morning on charges he missed a recent court hearing in Milford while on the run.
Wanted Man Found Driving Tractor-Trailer Containing $70K, Pistol In Waterford, Police Say
A wanted man was taken into custody after police said he was pulled over while driving a tractor-trailer in Connecticut that contained a loaded pistol and $70,000 in cash. State troopers were asked to assist the United States Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force with apprehending 65-year-old John Dahl, of Abbotsford, Wisconsin, at about 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, Connecticut State Police said.
I-91 south in New Haven fully reopened following crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash in New Haven closed lanes on I-91 south Thursday morning, but the highway has since fully reopened. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just before 8 a.m. between exits 4 and 3, closing the left two lanes. Additionally, DOT warned of delays and […]
LI man, 20, indicted after fleeing drunken crash that fatally ejected passenger: DA
A 20-year-old man was indicted Wednesday after he ran away from a high-speed drunk-driving crash that killed his front-seat passenger, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced.
Chaos as LI driver runs red light to escape road-raging man who slit throat of passenger
A BMW driver sped through a red light to escape a road-raging man who had just slit the throat of her passenger, Suffolk County police said Thursday.
Hudson Valley Man Charged With Bringing Drugs Into Prison During Visit: Police
A Hudson Valley man is charged with trying to sneak illegal substances into a prison during a visit, police said. On Monday, Oct. 31, 32-year-old Rockland County resident Joseph Garguilo III of Clarkstown brought a controlled substance into the Putnam County Correctional Facility in Carmel dur…
Bridgeport Police searching for 3 involved in battery complaint
The Bridgeport Police Department asking for the help of the public to identify three people as it investigates a battery complaint.
zip06.com
Police Incident Report for Dec. 8
The East Haven Courier publishes a Police Incident Report to inform residents of incidents, criminal activities, and police responses occurring in town. As those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty, the report does not include names. It may be edited for space and content. Wednesday, Oct. 19 - Thursday,...
UPDATE: Man Gunned Down At New Milford Apartments ID'd As Search For Killer Continues
A Long Island man who was gunned down at an apartment complex in New Milford last month is being laid to rest this coming weekend as the hunt for his killer continued. Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella identified the victim shot in the head in the rear of the Bookchester Apartments in the 900 block of Boulevard on Nov. 26 as Jacques McDonald, 25, of Amityville.
NBC Connecticut
Police Look for Person Accused of Stealing Car at Gunpoint in Milford
Police are looking for the person who stole a car at gunpoint in Milford on Wednesday. Officials said the carjacking happened on Maple Street. A man took a 2004 white Volvo S-80 out for a test drive with the car's owner. He then forced the car owner out of the vehicle at gunpoint and fled the area, police said.
200 Pounds Of Coke, Fentanyl Seized In Stop Of Tractor-Trailer Driver From Westchester: Feds
A tractor-trailer driver from Westchester had nearly 100 kilos of cocaine and fentanyl combined when he was stopped for driving erratically on the New Jersey Turnpike near the Meadowlands, authorities said.Members of a special federal drug task force found the nearly 225-pound shipment after stoppi…
Pair Of CT Women Charged With Scamming Public Assistance Program
Two Connecticut women have been arrested and charged, in unrelated incidents, with stealing a combined $26,616 from a program financed by the state Department of Social Services. Hartford County residents Amy Figueroa, age 30, and Tarina Martin, age 32, both of Manchester, were arrested by inspecto…
Comments / 1