ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTV

Police ID man found dead in car on Meadowbrook Road

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An early-morning wreck off of Meadowbrook Road last month that resulted in the driver being found dead may be the result of a medical emergency, a Bridgeport Police Detective has confirmed. According to Bridgeport Police Detective Jason Carey, the Nov. 21 accident saw the vehicle leave...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing LaGrange Boys Believed To Be With Non-Custodial Parents

Law enforcement officials are asking the public for help locating two Hudson Valley boys who were allegedly abducted by their non-custodial mother and father. Dutchess County residents Kevin Qualters, age 11, and his 8-year-old brother Aiden who has autism and is non-verbal, were abducted from LaGrange on Thursday, Dec. 8, the New York Division of Criminal Justice Services said in an alert. Aiden has autism and is non-verbal, said authorities.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
NBC Connecticut

Construction Workers Struck in New Haven

Construction workers were struck by a vehicle while working in New Haven early Thursday morning, according to officials. Rick Fontana, of New Haven’s emergency management department, said a driver hit at least two construction workers around 1:03 a.m. at Temple Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, fled and state police found the person.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Wanted Man Found Driving Tractor-Trailer Containing $70K, Pistol In Waterford, Police Say

A wanted man was taken into custody after police said he was pulled over while driving a tractor-trailer in Connecticut that contained a loaded pistol and $70,000 in cash. State troopers were asked to assist the United States Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force with apprehending 65-year-old John Dahl, of Abbotsford, Wisconsin, at about 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, Connecticut State Police said.
WATERFORD, CT
WTNH

I-91 south in New Haven fully reopened following crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash in New Haven closed lanes on I-91 south Thursday morning, but the highway has since fully reopened. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just before 8 a.m. between exits 4 and 3, closing the left two lanes. Additionally, DOT warned of delays and […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Police Incident Report for Dec. 8

The East Haven Courier publishes a Police Incident Report to inform residents of incidents, criminal activities, and police responses occurring in town. As those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty, the report does not include names. It may be edited for space and content. Wednesday, Oct. 19 - Thursday,...
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Look for Person Accused of Stealing Car at Gunpoint in Milford

Police are looking for the person who stole a car at gunpoint in Milford on Wednesday. Officials said the carjacking happened on Maple Street. A man took a 2004 white Volvo S-80 out for a test drive with the car's owner. He then forced the car owner out of the vehicle at gunpoint and fled the area, police said.
MILFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy