NYPD Is Searching For 3 Gunmen Shooters Who Shoot on 4 People At Bronx deliAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Teen girl grazed by bullet in Brooklyn shooting: NYPD
EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A 16-year-old girl was wounded when a bullet grazed her in Brooklyn Thursday, police said. The shooting happened at White Street and Moore Street in East Williamsburg, according to the NYPD. The teen was taken to a hospital by private vehicle, police said. She’s the only victim that police are […]
NYPD Is Searching For 3 Gunmen Shooters Who Shoot on 4 People At Bronx deli
Three shooters who shot four people in The Bronx on Tuesday night are being sought by police. Just before six o'clock in the evening, three teens were among the victims who were shot outside The Bronx Gourmet Deli on East 180th Street in the West Farms neighborhood.
Man's head slashed by suspect on East Side 6 train: Police
Police say a man was slashed in the head by a suspect, who fled the 6 train at the 33rd Street station Thursday morning.
Queens man accused of stabbing brother to death
QUEENS (PIX11) — A Queens man is accused of stabbing his 25-year-old brother to death after the two got into a fight in their Jamaica home over the summer, authorities said Thursday. Henrry Gutierrez, 32, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing in connection to the July 17 […]
Suspect stabbed transgender woman in the face twice in Central Harlem attack: DA
CENTRAL HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An alleged attacker faced hate crime charges Thursday for the stabbing of a transgender woman. Alshon Williams, 49, allegedly misgendered the 36-year-old victim, called her an anti-gay slur and stabbed her at least twice in the face on Nov. 1, officials said. Williams then allegedly pulled out a gun, firing […]
Security guard, teen fall down elevator shaft at Bronx Target: NYPD
BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator shaft at a Target in the Bronx early Thursday, leaving one of them with serious injuries, police and fire officials said. First responders were called to the five-story big-box store on Exterior Street near East 153rd Street around 11:15 a.m., according […]
NYPD: 16-year-old linked to Brooklyn train station strangulation in custody
Police have arrested a suspect linked to a strangulation that took place in Brooklyn Sunday.
NYPD: Car stolen at gunpoint in Pelham Bay
A car was stolen at gunpoint Thursday morning in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx, police say.
Driver accused of intentionally mowing down NYC woman charged with murder
The driver accused of “intentionally” mowing down a woman after a wild knife fight outside a Queens nightclub surrendered to cops this week, authorities said. Eddie Eason, 25, showed up at the 102nd Precinct station house with his lawyer Wednesday morning and was slapped with a murder charge for running over Tiara Graham, 31, on Sept. 24, cops said. Eason, of East New York, was driving a white sedan when he rammed into Graham at 120th Street and 97th Avenue in South Richmond Hill around 2:45 a.m. Sept. 24, cops said. Police arrived to find Graham lying in the roadway with massive body...
talkofthesound.com
2 Bronx Men Found with Loaded Ghost Gun with Laser Sight Following New Rochelle Traffic Stop
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 8, 2022) — Two men from the Bronx are facing weapons charges after a ghost gun with a laser sight was found in their Mercedes. Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree, a C Felony. Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, an A...
Police searching for 3 gunmen in quadruple shooting outside of Bronx deli
Police are searching for three gunmen who shot four men in the Bronx Tuesday night.
NBC New York
NYC Bat Attack Suspect Arrested Days After Shocking Video Release
A 36-year-old Manhattan man has been arrested in connection with a brazen bat attack on an unsuspecting pedestrian that played out in broad daylight on a New York City sidewalk last week, authorities say. Karim Azizi was charged Wednesday with attempted assault, assault and criminal possession of a weapon in...
NYC man arrested in wild baseball-bat attack caught on video
A Manhattan man was arrested Wednesday over a caught-on-video assault in which he allegedly pulled a baseball bat from his pants and hit a man in the back of the head on the street. Karim Azizi, 36, was charged with assault, attempted assault, and criminal possession of a weapon for the Nov. 29 attack at Amsterdam Avenue and West 148th Street, cops said. Police sources have said the shocking crime was sparked by a previous verbal argument between the suspect and victim. Footage of the attack released by police Saturday showed the 47-year-old victim, who is homeless, getting smashed in the head and knocked to the sidewalk. The suspect appeared to first adjust the bat in his pants, with the handle covered by his sweatshirt, before walking up to the victim from behind. He can be seen taking a hard swing at the victim, who tumbled to the ground and rolled around in pain. The attacker then walked away, only to head back, yell and possibly stomp on the man on the ground. Previous 1 of 2 Next The victim was brought to the hospital following the attack and was in stable condition.
Case of teen with special needs found burned to death in NYC home ruled a homicide
A teen with special needs was found burned to death inside his Brooklyn home this week — two days after his dad said he fell into scalding bathwater — in a case that has been ruled a homicide, authorities and police sources said Wednesday. Josiah Green, 18, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive in his bed “with burns about the body” when cops responded to a 911 call at his apartment on Wyona Street near Pitkin Avenue in New Lots around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, cops said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers. The teen’s father claimed his son fell into...
Man fatally stabbed outside Manhattan parking garage: NYPD
HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed in an argument outside a Hell’s Kitchen parking garage late Tuesday, according to authorities. The 24-year-old victim, whose identity had not been released as of Wednesday morning, became involved in a verbal dispute with three other men outside the garage on West 42nd Street near […]
Community wants answers 1 month after innocent bystander shot outside Brooklyn home
"An angel living on earth and it was time for him to go home," Elizabeth Arnold said one month after the shooting death of her son.
NBC New York
Backpack Containing $150,000 of Jewelry Stolen at Manhattan Subway Station
A man's backpack holding $150,000 worth of jewelry was stolen at a Manhattan subway station as he went to enter the turnstiles, police said. The high-priced theft occurred just after 2 p.m. on Nov. 28 at the Canal Street and Broadway station in SoHo, according to police. The 52-year-old man went to take a MetroCard out of his wallet, and in doing so placed his backpack on the ground. Inside the bag was a trove of jewelry.
Investigation underway amid quadruple shooting outside of Bronx deli
Police are investigating after officials say four people were shot outside a deli the Bronx Tuesday night.
Man freed from prison following new testimony in Bronx shooting
A man was released from prison Wednesday after serving 22 years in a state penitentiary for a 1999 double shooting he says he did not commit.
NBC New York
NYC Man Sentenced Following Fatal 2019 Stabbing at Baby Christening Party
A Queens man was sentenced to spend decades behind bars in connection to a deadly stabbing that took place at a baby christening celebration in 2019, according to the district attorney's office. Antonio Martinez, 50 and of Corona, was sentenced Tuesday to 23 years in prison after being convicted on...
