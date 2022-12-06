ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

Teen girl grazed by bullet in Brooklyn shooting: NYPD

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A 16-year-old girl was wounded when a bullet grazed her in Brooklyn Thursday, police said. The shooting happened at White Street and Moore Street in East Williamsburg, according to the NYPD. The teen was taken to a hospital by private vehicle, police said. She’s the only victim that police are […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Queens man accused of stabbing brother to death

QUEENS (PIX11) — A Queens man is accused of stabbing his 25-year-old brother to death after the two got into a fight in their Jamaica home over the summer, authorities said Thursday. Henrry Gutierrez, 32, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing in connection to the July 17 […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Security guard, teen fall down elevator shaft at Bronx Target: NYPD

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator shaft at a Target in the Bronx early Thursday, leaving one of them with serious injuries, police and fire officials said. First responders were called to the five-story big-box store on Exterior Street near East 153rd Street around 11:15 a.m., according […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Driver accused of intentionally mowing down NYC woman charged with murder

The driver accused of “intentionally” mowing down a woman after a wild knife fight outside a Queens nightclub surrendered to cops this week, authorities said.  Eddie Eason, 25, showed up at the 102nd Precinct station house with his lawyer Wednesday morning and was slapped with a murder charge for running over Tiara Graham, 31, on Sept. 24, cops said.  Eason, of East New York, was driving a white sedan when he rammed into Graham at 120th Street and 97th Avenue in South Richmond Hill around 2:45 a.m. Sept. 24, cops said.  Police arrived to find Graham lying in the roadway with massive body...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Bat Attack Suspect Arrested Days After Shocking Video Release

A 36-year-old Manhattan man has been arrested in connection with a brazen bat attack on an unsuspecting pedestrian that played out in broad daylight on a New York City sidewalk last week, authorities say. Karim Azizi was charged Wednesday with attempted assault, assault and criminal possession of a weapon in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC man arrested in wild baseball-bat attack caught on video

A Manhattan man was arrested Wednesday over a caught-on-video assault in which he allegedly pulled a baseball bat from his pants and hit a man in the back of the head on the street. Karim Azizi, 36, was charged with assault, attempted assault, and criminal possession of a weapon for the Nov. 29 attack at Amsterdam Avenue and West 148th Street, cops said. Police sources have said the shocking crime was sparked by a previous verbal argument between the suspect and victim. Footage of the attack released by police Saturday showed the 47-year-old victim, who is homeless, getting smashed in the head and knocked to the sidewalk. The suspect appeared to first adjust the bat in his pants, with the handle covered by his sweatshirt, before walking up to the victim from behind. He can be seen taking a hard swing at the victim, who tumbled to the ground and rolled around in pain. The attacker then walked away, only to head back, yell and possibly stomp on the man on the ground. Previous 1 of 2 Next The victim was brought to the hospital following the attack and was in stable condition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Case of teen with special needs found burned to death in NYC home ruled a homicide

A teen with special needs was found burned to death inside his Brooklyn home this week — two days after his dad said he fell into scalding bathwater — in a case that has been ruled a homicide, authorities and police sources said Wednesday.  Josiah Green, 18, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive in his bed “with burns about the body” when cops responded to a 911 call at his apartment on Wyona Street near Pitkin Avenue in New Lots around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, cops said.  He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers.  The teen’s father claimed his son fell into...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man fatally stabbed outside Manhattan parking garage: NYPD

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed in an argument outside a Hell’s Kitchen parking garage late Tuesday, according to authorities. The 24-year-old victim, whose identity had not been released as of Wednesday morning, became involved in a verbal dispute with three other men outside the garage on West 42nd Street near […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Backpack Containing $150,000 of Jewelry Stolen at Manhattan Subway Station

A man's backpack holding $150,000 worth of jewelry was stolen at a Manhattan subway station as he went to enter the turnstiles, police said. The high-priced theft occurred just after 2 p.m. on Nov. 28 at the Canal Street and Broadway station in SoHo, according to police. The 52-year-old man went to take a MetroCard out of his wallet, and in doing so placed his backpack on the ground. Inside the bag was a trove of jewelry.
MANHATTAN, NY

