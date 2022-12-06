Read full article on original website
centraloregondaily.com
I-84 remains closed due to weather and road conditions
ODOT: East. Ore.: I-84 remains closed eastbound and westbound in eastern Oregon between Exit 216 (6 miles east of Pendleton) and Exit 302 in Baker City. The closures are due to high winds, blowing snow and near zero visibility. I-84 westbound is also closed to commercial truck traffic between Exit...
KTVB
I-84 now open after crash in Baker County caused closure
BAKER CITY, Ore. — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 are now open, after they were closed from Pendleton to Ontario, Oregon, due to a truck crash near Huntington, the Oregon Department of Transportation reported Friday. The crash occurred near milepost 335, which is 11 miles west of Huntington,...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Oil Tanker Strikes a Snowplow Near Baker City
BAKER CITY – (Details Oregon State Police) On December 4, at 9:38 p.m., OSP responded to a two-vehicle crash on I84W near mile marker 322. A CMV pulling a tanker full of oil, attempted to pass an ODOT snowplow on the right. The CMV first struck the plow with the tractor then with the tanker trailer. A hole was punched in the tanker and the contents leaked onto the freeway. HAZMAT responded to the incident for the oil spill. No injuries were reported. The CMV was towed by a non-preference tow per OSP request. The driver of the CMV was issued a citation for Unsafe Passing on The Right.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Winter Weather Safety Tips from OTEC
BAKER COUNTY – (Release from the Oregon Trail Electric Co-op) Winter weather is here in eastern Oregon and Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative wants its member-owners to prepare to endure any weather-related circumstance this winter. “Winter storms can be unpredictable and can lead to power outages and unsafe situations,” said...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Two dead, five injured in collision near George
GEORGE – A collision involving a passenger car occupied by two people and a pickup truck carrying five people left two people dead Tuesday morning near George. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the passenger car’s two occupants died at the scene. The collision occurred on Adams Road South, about one-quarter mile south of South Frontage Road.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Oregon Trail Trader Speaks Out on Measure 114
LA GRANDE – The passing of Measure 114, and the ongoing legal situation that triggered in its wake, has generated quite a bit of discussion to say the least. Concerns have been raised among both Oregonians interested in firearms and those directly involved in the distribution of firearms. Recently, one local business involved in firearms sales, Oregon Trail Trader, had the opportunity to give their thoughts on the situation.
