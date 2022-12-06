ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, SC

live5news.com

Suspect arrested in Georgetown Co. armed robbery

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Georgetown County have made an arrest in an armed robbery on Pawleys Island Thursday night. An armed robbery was reported at Paradise Ice Cream on Ocean Highway, sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said. Deputies arrested the suspect shortly after, Lesley said. This...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Man wanted in connection to Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt and a man is now wanted after a shooting early Thursday in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Jason Bryce Floyd is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to an incident on Karl J. Floyd Road, located just outside Olanta.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

10 arrested, charged by Myrtle Beach police in shoplifting operation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Ten people were arrested following a multi-day shoplifting operation in Myrtle Beach, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. MBPD said the operation was designed to identify shoplifters in retail stores by working with local loss prevention professionals. The 10 individuals arrested in the operation are as follows: Joseph Franklin […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Man allegedly shot at 2 cars during dispute near Conway in October

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 22-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly fired shots from a handgun at two vehicles during a dispute near Conway in October, according to documents obtained by News13. Stephon Ryan was arrested Wednesday morning and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a charge of discharging […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

2 women had marijuana in their cars while employed as correctional officers at Darlington County jail, SLED says

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two women who worked as correctional officers in Darlington County have been accused of misconduct in office and possession of marijuana, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Eunisha Campbell, 21, and Jade Scarborough, 27, were arrested Wednesday and released on bonds totaling more than $5,600 each, according to […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Several experts, detectives take the stand on day two of Allen’s Food Basket double murder trial

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Several law enforcement personnel and other professionals took the stand during the second day of the Allen’s Food Basket double murder trial. Samuel Alexander Frye, 23, and Mardave Hunter, 27, are each charged with two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and assault of a high and aggravated nature in connection to a shooting at Allen’s Food Basket in Myrtle Beach back in October 2020.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Williamsburg deputies investigating Nov. 13 shooting in Kingstree

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking the public for information related to a shooting in Kingstree that occurred in November. According to WCSO, deputies responded to Rabbits Foot Loop on Nov. 13 and found a victim with a gunshot wound. Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital where […]
KINGSTREE, SC
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 7, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Christopher Michael Kazmierczak, 21, of Crookston, for DUI. Khoreii Jackson Obasi, 29, of Georgetown, SC, for 1st-Degree DUI. Michael James Powers, 76, no address provided, for Dangerous Weapon-Discharge Firearm.
GEORGETOWN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Head-on vehicle collision in Kershaw leaves one woman dead

KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)— A 61 year-old woman was pronounced dead following a head-on vehicle collision in Kershaw County on Dec. 8. Authorities say they received a call at 2:48 p.m. of a fatal incident on Lockhard Road at Stretch Drive in Camden. The deceased, Tamara Ann Stephens, was traveling East on Lockhart Road and the other vehicle was headed West on the same road when they collided.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC

