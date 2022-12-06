HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Several law enforcement personnel and other professionals took the stand during the second day of the Allen’s Food Basket double murder trial. Samuel Alexander Frye, 23, and Mardave Hunter, 27, are each charged with two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and assault of a high and aggravated nature in connection to a shooting at Allen’s Food Basket in Myrtle Beach back in October 2020.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO