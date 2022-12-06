Read full article on original website
Christmas events this coming week
Eight art stops in the Pee Dee
City of Lake City Hometown Holidays Festival kicks off today
A.G.E. Con Logo Competition Guidelines and Rules
South Florence vies for state championship Saturday
wpde.com
Person arrested after armed robbery at Pawleys Island ice cream shop: Deputies
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies arrested a suspect shortly after an armed robbery was reported at Paradise Ice Cream on Ocean Highway in Pawleys Island Thursday night, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. More information will be provided when it becomes available.
live5news.com
Suspect arrested in Georgetown Co. armed robbery
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Georgetown County have made an arrest in an armed robbery on Pawleys Island Thursday night. An armed robbery was reported at Paradise Ice Cream on Ocean Highway, sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said. Deputies arrested the suspect shortly after, Lesley said. This...
WMBF
Man wanted in connection to Florence County shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt and a man is now wanted after a shooting early Thursday in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Jason Bryce Floyd is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to an incident on Karl J. Floyd Road, located just outside Olanta.
10 arrested, charged by Myrtle Beach police in shoplifting operation
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Ten people were arrested following a multi-day shoplifting operation in Myrtle Beach, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. MBPD said the operation was designed to identify shoplifters in retail stores by working with local loss prevention professionals. The 10 individuals arrested in the operation are as follows: Joseph Franklin […]
Man allegedly shot at 2 cars during dispute near Conway in October
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 22-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly fired shots from a handgun at two vehicles during a dispute near Conway in October, according to documents obtained by News13. Stephon Ryan was arrested Wednesday morning and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a charge of discharging […]
2 women had marijuana in their cars while employed as correctional officers at Darlington County jail, SLED says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two women who worked as correctional officers in Darlington County have been accused of misconduct in office and possession of marijuana, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Eunisha Campbell, 21, and Jade Scarborough, 27, were arrested Wednesday and released on bonds totaling more than $5,600 each, according to […]
3 juveniles detained on attempted murder charges in Lake City, police say
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three Lake City juveniles were detained in connection with two November shooting incidents, according to the Lake City Police Department. The three were detained on Nov. 30 and each was charged with two counts of attempted murder and second-degree assault and battery by a mob, LCPD said. According to police, […]
wpde.com
Shots fired near SC hydro station days after shooting at NC substation: Deputies
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Deputies are investigating after someone fired shots near the Wateree Hydro Station in Kershaw County. According to Sheriff Lee Boan, the incident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Boan tells WACH Fox News, investigators got a report that someone shot out of the passenger side...
WMBF
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Fairmont area; 1 hurt
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Robeson County deputies responded to a shooting on Wednesday afternoon. Deputies were called to the 14000 block of Highway 41 North in the Fairmont area where they found a person shot. The victim was flown to a nearby hospital. That person’s condition hasn’t been...
WMBF
Several experts, detectives take the stand on day two of Allen’s Food Basket double murder trial
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Several law enforcement personnel and other professionals took the stand during the second day of the Allen’s Food Basket double murder trial. Samuel Alexander Frye, 23, and Mardave Hunter, 27, are each charged with two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and assault of a high and aggravated nature in connection to a shooting at Allen’s Food Basket in Myrtle Beach back in October 2020.
Williamsburg deputies investigating Nov. 13 shooting in Kingstree
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking the public for information related to a shooting in Kingstree that occurred in November. According to WCSO, deputies responded to Rabbits Foot Loop on Nov. 13 and found a victim with a gunshot wound. Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital where […]
wpde.com
Hartsville officer involved in wreck that injured pedestrian, city official says
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A Hartsville police officer has been involved in a wreck just after 5:45 Thursday evening on 8th Street near Jasper Street where a pedestrian was hurt but is expected to be ok, according to Michelle Byers Brown, the Director of Tourism and Communications for the city.
Person flown to hospital after Robeson County deputies called for shooting
FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) — One person was flown to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after a shooting in Robeson County. In a Facebook post, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the 14000 block of Highway 41 North in Fairmont. Deputies were called out just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a call of a […]
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 7, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Christopher Michael Kazmierczak, 21, of Crookston, for DUI. Khoreii Jackson Obasi, 29, of Georgetown, SC, for 1st-Degree DUI. Michael James Powers, 76, no address provided, for Dangerous Weapon-Discharge Firearm.
abccolumbia.com
Head-on vehicle collision in Kershaw leaves one woman dead
KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)— A 61 year-old woman was pronounced dead following a head-on vehicle collision in Kershaw County on Dec. 8. Authorities say they received a call at 2:48 p.m. of a fatal incident on Lockhard Road at Stretch Drive in Camden. The deceased, Tamara Ann Stephens, was traveling East on Lockhart Road and the other vehicle was headed West on the same road when they collided.
WMBF
Coroner: 21-year-old dies after incident at Horry County gas station; police investigating
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating a homicide after a man died following an incident at a gas station on Highway 905. The incident took place at the SunHouse gas station at 7406 S. Highway 905 in Longs Tuesday just before midnight. Horry County Deputy Coroner...
One airlifted to hospital after deputies called for shooting
FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) – One person has been airlifted to a hospital after a shooting in Robeson County. A Facebook post on the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office page says it happened in the 14000-block of Highway 41 North in Fairmont. Deputies were called out just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a call of a person […]
Marion County school employee killed after SUV, bus collide head-on in Mullins, authorities say
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion County school employee driving a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV died Thursday in a head-on crash involving a school bus, authorities said. Coroner Jerry Richardson said the person who died was from Mullins. The bus driver and an adult passenger were the only people on the bus, and they […]
2 arrested on drug charges after officers stop on ‘suspicious’ vehicle in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men were arrested on drug charges after officers conducted a traffic stop on a ‘suspicious’ vehicle, according to the Georgetown Police Department. It happened at 2:17 p.m. Tuesday on Fraser Street in Georgetown, police said. Hoyt Jeffrey Scott High, 55, and David Callie, Birt, 51, both of Georgetown, were found […]
Sheriff: 2 arrested in Georgetown County after large amount of meth found in stolen vehicle
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man and a woman were arrested Monday after trafficking amounts of meth were found in a vehicle that was reported stolen, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. Wesley Ramsey, 36, of Rochester, New York, and Chelsea O’Connell, 35, of Tilton, New Hampshire, were arrested at a traffic stop, […]
