VTDigger
Health equity grants awarded in the NEK
Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC) and its community partners awarded $307,300 in grant funds to ten projects working to address health equity and improve the lives of residents in the Northeast Kingdom. The projects build capacity to combat systemic inequities and ensure everyone has a fair and just opportunity to...
An Illinois Developer Is Claiming CityPlace Burlington as Its Own
CityPlace Burlington will have 427 luxury apartments, a rooftop pool with cabanas, a fish tank lounge and pet spa. Might be — if it were true. The description is from a proposal that an Illinois-based housing developer submitted to the City of Burlington last week to redevelop another Burlington landmark — Memorial Auditorium.
Barton Chronicle
Citizens criticize city budget process
NEWPORT — Contention between Newport City residents and council members and city staff lasted the entirety of the three-hour meeting here Monday night. After its November 21 meeting, Newport resident Jennifer Bjurling charged the council with three open meeting violations. Because of state law requires a response within ten...
Barre residential recovery center set to open next month
Foundation House will provide housing for six women and their children, while offering sober living and recovery services.
Following a petition and a lawsuit, Agency of Natural Resources begins new public process for state lands
Zack Porter, executive director of Standing Trees, said its lawsuit against the state will move forward while state officials begin a rulemaking process. Read the story on VTDigger here: Following a petition and a lawsuit, Agency of Natural Resources begins new public process for state lands.
Barton Chronicle
Mayor bids farewell to political life
NEWPORT — Newport Mayor Paul Monette announced recently without any fanfare that he would not be seeking re-election come Town Meeting Day. During an interview with the Chronicle, Mr. Monette explained why now is the time. “After 14 years as mayor and 12 years before that on council, that’s...
Expensive Housing Is Limiting Who Gets to Live Where in Vermont — and Clouds the State's Future
Jericho, population 5,100, doesn't look like an exclusive place. Along the undulating country roads that connect its triangle of small villages, visitors are more likely to encounter chicken coops, windblown barns or hand-painted Black Lives Matter signs than outward displays of privilege. Selectboard chair Catherine McMains, who has lived there...
montpelierbridge.org
Art Theft at the Barre Opera House
Blank spaces on the lobby’s walls where Tracy Hambleton’s original artwork had been displayed greeted Barre Opera House staff Nov. 22. It was the first sign that someone had broken in and stolen cash and four paintings. One painting has since been recovered. “During the day, we saw...
Bread and Puppet Theater adds 23 acres to its Northeast Kingdom farm
The arts organization has acquired a neighboring property in Glover with a massive barn that is expected to be used for puppet, prop and set storage, as well as an archive and rehearsal and performance space. Bread and Puppet has launched a half-million-dollar fundraising campaign to fund the expansion. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bread and Puppet Theater adds 23 acres to its Northeast Kingdom farm.
compassvermont.com
Y'all Better Pay Up! Scammer With Southern Accent Accuses Vermonters of Missing Jury Duty, Demands Gift Cards
On Friday December 2, 2022 we had a person come into the Sheriff’s Office as well as multiple phone calls in regards to money being owed for a missed Jury duty. This caller is reported to have a southern accent. They callers are instructing people to obtain cash. Currently we have not been notified of anyone falling victim.
Recounts affirm election winners in Grand Isle-Chittenden and Bennington-1 House races
Rep. Michael Morgan, R-Milton, and Josie Leavitt won in Grand Isle-Chittenden, while Rep. Nelson Brownell won in Bennington-1. Read the story on VTDigger here: Recounts affirm election winners in Grand Isle-Chittenden and Bennington-1 House races.
UVM Students Charged for 'Extreme' Dorm Damages
This fall semester, nearly 450 University of Vermont students have been billed for the destruction of property in residence halls “unlike anything we’ve seen before,” vice provost for student affairs Erica Caloiero said during an October 26. video message to UVM families. Since the beginning of the...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont
New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
WCAX
Burlington considers carbon fee on new construction heating with fossil fuel
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington could soon be charging to build new construction using fossil fuel heating in the city. The measure is up for debate at the City Council meeting Monday. This is part of a multiyear process. Burlington voters approved giving the city the ability to look into...
Two Couples to Open Nagueños Filipino American Diner in Essex Junction
Heart n Soul by Mark BBQ left a hole in Essex Junction when the restaurant closed earlier this year. But its former space won't be empty for long. This month, Nagueños Filipino American Diner will open at 34 Park Street, Suite 8 — with plenty of heart and soul.
Five homicides most in Burlington since 1960
The killings come as the city's police department tries to rebuild its staffing levels.
Chittenden County Sheriff’s Office warns Vermonters of scam
The caller has employed the names of actual Vermont sheriff’s deputies and judges when requesting that people pay a fine for missing jury duty. Read the story on VTDigger here: Chittenden County Sheriff’s Office warns Vermonters of scam.
mainepublic.org
AUDIO JOURNAL: Behind-the-scenes sounds from a machine gun range in Vermont tell a story for Cape Cod
Members of the Massachusetts Army National Guard learn the basics of a M2A1 .50 caliber machine gun in a classroom building before heading out to a range. Few people outside of the military will sleep in an army barracks, pass through machine gun training, or stand within feet of the military's deadliest weapons as it's fired. In this audio journal, CAI reporter Eve Zuckoff recounts the 36 hours she spent traveling north to Camp Ethan Allen Training Site, in Jericho, Vermont. This behind-the-scenes story offers a closer look at the people, drills, and weaponry that could come to a proposed machine gun range on Joint Base Cape Cod.
Community mourns Burlington stabbing victim as police investigation continues
Since Abubakar Sharrif’s death, staff from Mayor Miro Weinberger’s office, the Racial Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Office and the police department have been in touch with BIPOC and immigrant community members to discuss how best the city can support grieving and concerned residents, according to the mayor’s spokesperson. Read the story on VTDigger here: Community mourns Burlington stabbing victim as police investigation continues.
Colchester Sun
Chittenden County Sheriff's Office warns community members about jury duty phone scam
The Chittenden County Sheriff's Department wishes to warn the community about a phone scam involving money being owed for a missed jury duty, according to a press release. The scam caller is reported to have a southern accent and as asking people to obtain cash, probably by gift cards although no one has been reported to have fallen for the scam yet.
