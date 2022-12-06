ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, VT

VTDigger

Health equity grants awarded in the NEK

Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC) and its community partners awarded $307,300 in grant funds to ten projects working to address health equity and improve the lives of residents in the Northeast Kingdom. The projects build capacity to combat systemic inequities and ensure everyone has a fair and just opportunity to...
ORLEANS COUNTY, VT
Barton Chronicle

Citizens criticize city budget process

NEWPORT — Contention between Newport City residents and council members and city staff lasted the entirety of the three-hour meeting here Monday night. After its November 21 meeting, Newport resident Jennifer Bjurling charged the council with three open meeting violations. Because of state law requires a response within ten...
Barton Chronicle

Mayor bids farewell to political life

NEWPORT — Newport Mayor Paul Monette announced recently without any fanfare that he would not be seeking re-election come Town Meeting Day. During an interview with the Chronicle, Mr. Monette explained why now is the time. “After 14 years as mayor and 12 years before that on council, that’s...
montpelierbridge.org

Art Theft at the Barre Opera House

Blank spaces on the lobby’s walls where Tracy Hambleton’s original artwork had been displayed greeted Barre Opera House staff Nov. 22. It was the first sign that someone had broken in and stolen cash and four paintings. One painting has since been recovered. “During the day, we saw...
BARRE, VT
VTDigger

Bread and Puppet Theater adds 23 acres to its Northeast Kingdom farm

The arts organization has acquired a neighboring property in Glover with a massive barn that is expected to be used for puppet, prop and set storage, as well as an archive and rehearsal and performance space. Bread and Puppet has launched a half-million-dollar fundraising campaign to fund the expansion. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bread and Puppet Theater adds 23 acres to its Northeast Kingdom farm.
GLOVER, VT
compassvermont.com

Y'all Better Pay Up! Scammer With Southern Accent Accuses Vermonters of Missing Jury Duty, Demands Gift Cards

On Friday December 2, 2022 we had a person come into the Sheriff’s Office as well as multiple phone calls in regards to money being owed for a missed Jury duty. This caller is reported to have a southern accent. They callers are instructing people to obtain cash. Currently we have not been notified of anyone falling victim.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
sevendaysvt

UVM Students Charged for 'Extreme' Dorm Damages

This fall semester, nearly 450 University of Vermont students have been billed for the destruction of property in residence halls “unlike anything we’ve seen before,” vice provost for student affairs Erica Caloiero said during an October 26. video message to UVM families. Since the beginning of the...
BURLINGTON, VT
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont

New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
VERMONT STATE
mainepublic.org

AUDIO JOURNAL: Behind-the-scenes sounds from a machine gun range in Vermont tell a story for Cape Cod

Members of the Massachusetts Army National Guard learn the basics of a M2A1 .50 caliber machine gun in a classroom building before heading out to a range. Few people outside of the military will sleep in an army barracks, pass through machine gun training, or stand within feet of the military's deadliest weapons as it's fired. In this audio journal, CAI reporter Eve Zuckoff recounts the 36 hours she spent traveling north to Camp Ethan Allen Training Site, in Jericho, Vermont. This behind-the-scenes story offers a closer look at the people, drills, and weaponry that could come to a proposed machine gun range on Joint Base Cape Cod.
JERICHO, VT
VTDigger

Community mourns Burlington stabbing victim as police investigation continues

Since Abubakar Sharrif’s death, staff from Mayor Miro Weinberger’s office, the Racial Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Office and the police department have been in touch with BIPOC and immigrant community members to discuss how best the city can support grieving and concerned residents, according to the mayor’s spokesperson. Read the story on VTDigger here: Community mourns Burlington stabbing victim as police investigation continues.
BURLINGTON, VT

