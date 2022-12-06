ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

gmauthority.com

2023 Chevy Tahoe, Suburban Wireless Charging Available Again

Last month, GM Authority reported that some units of the 2023 Chevy Tahoe and 2023 Chevy Suburban would be built without their wireless phone charging feature. Now, the option is available once again. GM Authority has exclusively learned that the wireless phone charging feature (RPO Code K4C), which was originally...
TEXAS STATE
gmauthority.com

2024 Chevy Silverado HD To Offer GCW Alert System

The 2024 Chevy Silverado HD introduces a mid-cycle refresh for the heavy duty pickup that brings a bevy of exterior enhancements, an overhauled cockpit, and upgraded technology. One new feature is called GCW Alert, a system that measures gross combination weight while trailering. GCW Alert is a new trailering aid...
gmauthority.com

GMC Yukon Likely To Reach 250,000 Miles, Study Says

Often times, reliability and durability go hand-in-hand. When discussing both these attributes in vehicles, it can be hard not to mention body-on-frame, full-size SUVs like the GMC Yukon and GMC Yukon XL. In fact, the Yukon is so dependable, that it was recently ranked as one of the longest-lasting vehicles on the road today.
TEXAS STATE
gmauthority.com

Chevrolet Performance Launches L8T Crate Engine

Chevrolet Performance is now offering the naturally aspirated 6.6L V8 L8T as a new crate engine. For those readers who may be unaware, the naturally aspirated 6.6L V8 L8T is the same powerplant cradled by gasoline-powered variants of the Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD heavy duty pickups, and now, the L8T is the largest-displacement LT-family engine on offer from Chevrolet Performance. Peak output is rated at 401 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 464 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm, but unsurprisingly, the V8 also packs in loads of low-end torque along the way. Maximum recommended engine speed is 5,600 rpm.
gmauthority.com

Honda To Launch FCEV Compact Crossover To Rival Chevy Equinox EV

When it comes to new vehicle propulsion systems, all-electric vehicles are obviously getting the lion’s share of headlines. That said, some automakers are still developing hydrogen fuel cell technology, including Honda, which recently announced plans to launch a new fuel-cell-powered compact crossover to rival the Chevy Equinox EV. Unlike...
OHIO STATE
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Silverado Recalled For Risk Of Non-Deploying Airbags

GM has issued a product recall for certain units of the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 over an issue related to the vehicle’s airbags, which may not deploy in a crash. The problem: affected vehicles are equipped with a sensing diagnostic module (SDM) that was left in manufacturing mode and not activated after leaving the assembly plant prior to shipment. An SDM in manufacturing mode will not deploy the vehicle airbags in a crash. Some units of the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 are equipped with an SDM in manufacturing mode.
INDIANA STATE
gmauthority.com

Chevy Corvette Ranks Third In 2022 Made In America Index

Although the Chevy C8 Corvette is considered by many as “America’s sports car,” what really quantifies this title? From a production standpoint, not every part used to build the C8 Corvette was manufactured in America, and a result, the C8 Stingray ranks third overall in the 2022 Kogod Made In America Index.
KENTUCKY STATE
gmauthority.com

GMC Sierra And Canyon Hood Insulation Retrofit Under Way

Certain examples of the 2022 and 2023 GMC Sierra, as well as the 2022 Canyon, were shipped from the factory without underhood insulation. Now, GM Authority has learned that a dealer-installed retrofit has recently been made available. Owners of affected GMC vehicles can now take their vehicles to the dealership...
gmauthority.com

Chevy C10 S2SLA Build Brings Electron-Powered Hotness: Video

Say what you will about EV powertrains – at this point, there’s no denying that batteries and electric motors can combine for some truly striking performance potential. That much is obvious with the EV-powered Chevy C10 ripping it up in the following feature video. Coming to us from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
gmauthority.com

Chevy Blazer Discount Offers $1,250 Off In December 2022

In December 2022, a Chevy Blazer discount offers $1,250 off the 2022 Blazer. That’s $500 Red Tag Bonus Cash toward the purchase or lease of a 2022 or 2023 Chevy Blazer, and an additional $750 Cash Allowance on the 2022 model, $500 on the 2023 model. The Bow Tie...
gmauthority.com

Ironworks 1935 Chevy Hot Rod Roughs It In The Street: Video

Chasing perfection in the world of custom automobiles can lead to some truly stunning machinery, mixing engineering and artistry in equal proportions. Such is the case with the mind-blowing ’35 Chevy hot rod featured in the following video. Once again coming to us from AutotopiaLA, this ’35 Chevy was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
gmauthority.com

2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Offers New Off-Road Readiness Package

Customers eager to take the 2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup into the dirt may be interested in the new Off-Road Readiness Package, which adds in a variety of trail-ready equipment perfect for exploring the great outdoors. The new Off-Road Readiness Package for the 2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup is tagged...
MICHIGAN STATE
gmauthority.com

2023 Chevy Spin Adds Two New Trim Levels In Brazil

Seven months after the launch of the updated 2023 Chevy Spin lineup in Brazil, General Motors has just added two new trim levels for the twelfth model year of Chevrolet‘s subcompact MPV in the South American country. The automaker is introducing two new variants of the 2023 Chevy Spin...
gmauthority.com

Here’s Why Your Chevy LCF May Have A Rear-Axle Clicking Noise

Some Chevy LCF (Chevy Low Cab Forward) customers may notice that their medium-duty truck makes a clicking or chattering noise around the rear of the vehicle while making tight turns. Now, a possible cause for this issue has been identified, as has a fix. According to a recent report from...
gmauthority.com

Jay Leno Drives The 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais Quad 442: Video

Jay Leno is back, and this time, he’s climbing behind the wheel of a rare 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais Quad 442 W-41 in the following episode of Jay Leno’s Garage. If you’ve never heard of the Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais Quad 442 W-41, you’re not alone. Offered for a very limited time as a high-performance model to meet SCCA homologation, only a few hundred examples were produced, and now, we’re checking out the backstory behind this little two-door, as well as what it’s like to drive on the street.
gmauthority.com

Refreshed 2024 Buick Encore GX Caught Completely Undisguised

The refreshed 2024 Buick Encore GX was just spotted completely undisguised, giving us a clear look at the crossover’s redesigned exterior out in the real world. Before we dive into the new exterior styling, it’s worth briefly recapping the news thus far. Back in October, GM Authority was the first to report that the refreshed 2024 Buick Encore GX would bear a similar front-end treatment as the Buick Envista, while later, we were also the first to report that the 2024 Encore GX would offer a new range-topping Avenir trim level.

