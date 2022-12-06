Read full article on original website
Can I Trim Bare Trees in the Winter?
I pruned my own trees as long as I could until I realized that, even on a ladder, I couldn’t quite reach the one branch I really wanted to cut off. Following the age-old wisdom of better safe than sorry, I hired an arborist the next time my trees needed to be pruned. At his suggestion, we waited until winter to do most of it.
How to Take Care of Your Hydrangeas in Winter (for Big Blooms Next Summer)
When it comes to caring for hydrangeas in the garden beds and containers, prep work in fall and winter will help boost blooms when the next growing season rolls around. Help your hydrangeas get through their dormant phase of rest and think of this TLC as an investment in future growth.
In the Garden: Keep holiday greens looking their best
Wreaths, door swags, garlands, and containers filled with evergreens have long been part of winter celebrations and displays. Keep them fresh and looking their best throughout the holidays with minimal effort. Fresh greenery with pliable branches and firmly attached needles will last the longest. Check for good color and an...
Give your garden festive sparkle by lighting it up in winter
Glow events at RHS gardens, Kew and other outside spaces which provide spectacular light festivals in winter make for a great evening out – but how about bringing a little bit of that sparkle home?There are lots of ways to make your own garden glow, using outdoor fairy lights, lanterns and uplighting in warm, welcoming tones, to cheer the cold nights and get you into the festive spirit.Here are some experts tips…All about the atmosphere“Rather than think decoration, think atmosphere first, and the mood and the feeling you want when you are in the garden,” suggests designer Andrew Duff (andrewduffgardendesign.com),...
fitchburgstar.com
RCC: Have a ‘green’ winter this season
Love it or hate it, the snow and ice-cold temperatures of a Wisconsin winter are here for the next few months. While everything outside may be covered in a blanket of white, it’s a great time of year to be thinking green. There’s no doubt that the winter months...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Coffee grounds and mowing among 'secrets' to keep your grass green this winter
Proud homeowners are being urged to keep on top of garden maintenance this winter to keep their grass looking green and healthy. The outdoor experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk have revealed the secret ways to make your garden stand out from the crowd with its pristine grass. Winter weather can create a...
The 11 Best Outdoor Christmas Lights of 2022
The Yiqu LED Christmas String Lights are great for decorating your home’s exterior because they’re extremely versatile and reasonably priced.
NOLA.com
Orange tree with 2 kinds of fruit? It likely means the rootstock is growing
Garden columnist Dan Gill answers readers' questions each week. To send a question, email Gill at gnogardening@agcenter.lsu.edu. I have a problem with my navel orange tree. It is producing two types of fruit. This year, it made an abundance of oranges on branches in the top of the tree. The fruit on these top branches are yellow, bitter, thick skinned and are packed with seeds. The navel oranges on the bottom branches are still very good, but there are less of them. What can I do to improve the quality of the fruit on the top? Johnny Mason.
Beware: Strange, Brown Clumps on New England Christmas Trees Are Filled With Praying Mantis Eggs
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you haven't yet, it's time to check your tree for small, brown clumps and lumps that resemble pinecones. Whether you've decorated your tree yet or not, take the time to search, because it's easy for them to blend in unless you know what you're looking for.
How to Propagate Houseplants
If you follow a lot of plant influencers online, you’ve probably seen propagation in progress. Jars containing snippets of plants can look like complex horticultural experiments, but even newbies can learn how to propagate and grow a new plant from an existing one. It’s the perfect pocketbook-friendly and practical way to expand your leafy indoor jungle and offer green gifts to guests and loved ones.
Woman Transforms Hair Into Christmas Tree Complete With Lights and Baubles
Justice Jackson told Newsweek that the weight of the ornaments and lights in her hair made it difficult to see anything.
WPTV
5 tips for dealing with fallen leaves this season
Vividly-colored fall foliage is stunning to behold but less impressive when cleaning up all the leaves is your job. Raking, bagging and moving what seems like thousands of leaves can be back-breaking work. And even if you have the best backpack leaf blower out there, there’s only so much moving around you can do.
5 plants that say `holiday season,' and how to care for them
Holiday horticulture tends to revolve around the same handful of plants. So if you don’t already have any or all of these five holiday plants, now is the time to get them: Paperwhites The bulbs of these daffodil family members are pre-chilled so they can be planted now and produce flowers in a month to six weeks. If you find them for sale, by all means buy as many as...
ktalnews.com
Best 4-foot Christmas tree
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There’s nothing like an artificial Christmas tree to quickly and efficiently adorn the home with festive cheer. Not only do they last year upon year, but they don’t shed pine needles and are far more cost-effective and practical on the whole. A 4-foot Christmas tree is ideal for smaller living spaces and work well as table-toppers or as a secondary tree for the office or entryway. If you are looking for a realistic and tasteful tree that’s ready to decorate, consider the National Tree Company Dunhill Fir.
Expect to pay a little more for your Christmas tree this year
High fertalizer and fuel prices are making the cost of business skyrocket for some Christmas tree farmers. Those farmers are in turn passing the cost on to consumers.
Is Your Home Ready for Winter?
The truth is that winter isn’t always easy on your home. It brings plenty of challenges in terms of safety. Fire is pretty common, especially when people first turn on their heat as the temperatures drop.
Battle Inflation and Save on Energy Costs This Winter
Cold hands over a heaterPhoto by(Shutterstock/Jelena Stanojkovic) While winter is host to some of the most festive and magical moments of the year, it can also be a strain on the pocketbook. Holiday spending isn’t the only expense associated with the chilliest months of the year as thermostats climb and energy bills spike, particularly in colder regions. The good news is there are many ways that may help you save on energy costs, reduce the winter wallet crunch and keep more money for holiday parties and presents (or for a vacation to the tropics).
vinlove.net
Earn billions by planting wild plants, the hotter it gets, the more “money you make”
Tiliacora triandra was once a wild plant in the mountains, now it has been planted on a large scale by Mr. Nguyen Quang Dinh (resident of Tam Anh Nam commune, Nui Thanh district) and suddenly brought economic benefits. high. “King” leaves Tiliacora triandra. According to the introduction of many...
atimeoutformommy.com
Fall Lawn Care Tips: Prepare Your Lawn for Winter
As the temperatures start to drop, it’s time to start thinking about how to prepare your lawn for the cold season. Follow these tips to make sure your yard is healthy and looking great all season long!. #1. Remove any debris such as leaves, branches, and sticks. It’s a...
