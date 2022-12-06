Matt Lucas quits ‘The Great British Bake Off,’ fans rejoice: ‘Made my week’

The timer has gone off for Matt Lucas’ run as a host of “The Great British Bake Off.”

Lucas, 48, announced he is “cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else” after three years on the popular series, which is known as “The Great British Baking Show” in the US, where it streams on Netflix .

“Farewell Bake Off!” he tweeted on Tuesday. “It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers but it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both ‘Fantasy Football League’ and ‘Bake Off’ alongside all my other projects.

“So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else. I would like to give my warmest thanks and gratitude to everyone at Love Productions and Channel 4 and to Noelipops, Paul, Dame Prue, the crew and, of course, the wonderful bakers for welcoming me into the tent.

“I wish whoever takes over the very best and I can’t wait to tune into the next series without already knowing who won!” Lucas signed off.

The show responded to the news in a quote tweet that said they “loved having Matt Lucas brighten up our Tent for the last three years especially when laughter and smiles were so much in need. We appreciate everything he’s done for Bake Off, from working in COVID bubbles to supporting the bakers. It’s been a pleasure – thanks Matt.”

Matt Lucas has eliminated himself from “The Great British Bake Off.” Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

“The Great British Bake Off” personalities include (from left) Paul Hollywood, judge Prue Leith, presenter Matt Lucas and presenter Noel Fielding, shown during Season 13 in 2022. ©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Colle

Lucas had his fair share of controversies both before and during his time on the show. He and fellow comedian David Walliams starred in “Little Britain” from 2003 to 2006. Jokes about the transgender community as well as Lucas wearing blackface did not age well with modern audiences.

He issued respective apologies in 2017 and 2020 but would once again find himself in hot water when he made a remark about gluten-free diets on “Bake Off” one year ago. Also in 2021, Lucas appeared to mimic a contestant’s German accent, which offended some viewers .

While some show devotees were sorry to see him go, it’s not terribly surprising that many fans on Twitter are rejoicing about his departure. Some shared that he was never their “type of humour,” while another called him “just a weird little man.”

“The #GBBO won’t be the same without Matt Lucas, thankfully,” one wrote .

“In the nicest possible way, and I honestly mean that, Matt Lucas leaving Bake Off has made my week,” another claimed .

Many fans on Twitter aren’t sad to see Matt Lucas leave the show. David Fisher/Shutterstock for NT

“Had to use public transport to get home for the first time ever and an hour journey has taken 2.5 hours. But Matt Lucas has left bake off so it’s ok,” another said .

Warning: Season finale spoiler below

The 13th and latest season of “Bake Off” — known as Collection 10 on Netflix and titled “The Great British Baking Show” in the US, the latter due to copyright issues involving Pillsbury — wrapped up on Nov. 15.

Syabira Yusoff, a contestant from London, avoided the soggy bottoms and won the season.