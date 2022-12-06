ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Matt Lucas quits ‘The Great British Bake Off,’ fans rejoice: ‘Made my week’

By Erin Keller
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

The timer has gone off for Matt Lucas’ run as a host of “The Great British Bake Off.”

Lucas, 48, announced he is “cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else” after three years on the popular series, which is known as “The Great British Baking Show” in the US, where it streams on Netflix .

“Farewell Bake Off!” he tweeted on Tuesday. “It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers but it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both ‘Fantasy Football League’ and ‘Bake Off’ alongside all my other projects.

“So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else. I would like to give my warmest thanks and gratitude to everyone at Love Productions and Channel 4 and to Noelipops, Paul, Dame Prue, the crew and, of course, the wonderful bakers for welcoming me into the tent.

“I wish whoever takes over the very best and I can’t wait to tune into the next series without already knowing who won!” Lucas signed off.

The show responded to the news in a quote tweet that said they “loved having Matt Lucas brighten up our Tent for the last three years especially when laughter and smiles were so much in need. We appreciate everything he’s done for Bake Off, from working in COVID bubbles to supporting the bakers. It’s been a pleasure – thanks Matt.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IEGHl_0jZZIX2p00
Matt Lucas has eliminated himself from “The Great British Bake Off.”
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33oHw2_0jZZIX2p00
“The Great British Bake Off” personalities include (from left) Paul Hollywood, judge Prue Leith, presenter Matt Lucas and presenter Noel Fielding, shown during Season 13 in 2022.
©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Colle

Lucas had his fair share of controversies both before and during his time on the show. He and fellow comedian David Walliams starred in “Little Britain” from 2003 to 2006. Jokes about the transgender community as well as Lucas wearing blackface did not age well with modern audiences.

He issued respective apologies in 2017 and 2020 but would once again find himself in hot water when he made a remark about gluten-free diets on “Bake Off” one year ago. Also in 2021, Lucas appeared to mimic a contestant’s German accent, which offended some viewers .

We've loved having Matt Lucas brighten up our Tent for the last three years, especially when laughter and smiles were so much in need. We appreciate everything he's done for Bake Off, from working in covid bubbles to supporting the bakers. It's been a pleasure – thanks Matt. ❤️ https://t.co/NikSrSfGwa

— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) December 6, 2022

While some show devotees were sorry to see him go, it’s not terribly surprising that many fans on Twitter are rejoicing about his departure. Some shared that he was never their “type of humour,” while another called him “just a weird little man.”

“The #GBBO won’t be the same without Matt Lucas, thankfully,” one wrote .

“In the nicest possible way, and I honestly mean that, Matt Lucas leaving Bake Off has made my week,” another claimed .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zZez9_0jZZIX2p00
Many fans on Twitter aren’t sad to see Matt Lucas leave the show.
David Fisher/Shutterstock for NT

“Had to use public transport to get home for the first time ever and an hour journey has taken 2.5 hours. But Matt Lucas has left bake off so it’s ok,” another said .

Warning: Season finale spoiler below

The 13th and latest season of “Bake Off” — known as Collection 10 on Netflix and titled “The Great British Baking Show” in the US, the latter due to copyright issues involving Pillsbury — wrapped up on Nov. 15.

Syabira Yusoff, a contestant from London, avoided the soggy bottoms and won the season.

Comments / 2

Related
Mashed

Paul Hollywood Became Very Emotional About GBBO's 'Mexican Week' Backlash

Any reality show that has been running for over a decade is bound to have its fair share of controversies, and "The Great British Bake Off" is no exception. The show first aired in 2010 and just finished its 13th season. It has spawned spin-offs across the globe and even had a famous overhaul of iconic judges and presenters.
brides.com

“The Great British Baking Show” Winner Rahul Mandal Is Married!

Congratulations are in order for Rahul Mandal, the 2018 winner of The Great British Baking Show, who is officially a married man. On December 4, 2022, the baker took to Instagram to post a heartfelt video that explained he was getting married in Kolkata, India, on December 5, 2022. “I have an announcement to make,” he begins his post. “I’m getting married tomorrow. We both are very excited and a little nervous. I know you all will have a lot of questions. And me and my wife will answer them all. If you want to know anything about her, we will also be very happy to answer it, too.”
Popculture

'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness

The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
Inquisitr.com

Another 'Harry Potter' Star Has Passed Away

Leslie Phillips was an English actor, author, and voice artist. He enjoyed an amazing career in show business which spanned several decades. Throughout his time in entertainment, Leslie was mostly known for playing smooth and upper-class comic roles utilizing his "hello" and "ding dong" catchphrases. He warmed his way into the hearts of many fans with his immense talents, and they stayed loyal to him until the end.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
New York Post

‘Harry & Meghan’ torn apart by viewers online: ‘WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS?’

The rehashing of their royal romance isn’t getting much love. The first half of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s eagerly awaited docuseries was ripped apart and ridiculed by many observers — including one royal expert who asked: “WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS?” Despite expectations of fresh drama aimed squarely at the royal family, many online found the first three hours sorely lacking. “This is worse than Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Something I didn’t think was humanly possible,” Post columnist Piers Morgan tweeted. “God, they’re so boring!“ He then posted 10 emojis of a face crying with laughter as he noted the couple’s claim that...
Parade

Is Sally Struthers on Yellowstone? Who Plays Caroline Warner?

Fiinally! Yellowstone season 5 is here! It seems like just yesterday when we were tuning in to find out who perpetrated the attack on the Duttons. And one question that seems to have been on viewers' minds all season is, "Is that Sally Struthers as the head of Market Equities?"
Popculture

'The Good Doctor' Star and Ben Platt Reveal Engagement

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are engaged! The Broadway star and The Good Doctor actor announced that Platt had popped the question in a sweet Instagram announcement Friday featuring photos from the proposal and showing off Galvin's ring. "He agreed to hang out forever," Platt, 29, captioned his post, while Galvin, 28, wrote on his own, "I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours."
The Independent

Prince Harry jokes he thought awards ceremony was supposed to be a ‘date night’ with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has jokingly claimed that he thought he and wife Meghan Markle were going on a date night before their arrival at the Robert F Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award gala.On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the gala in New York City, where they and other “exemplary leaders” were honoured for their efforts “to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights”.However, according to Prince Harry, 38, he’d assumed that he and his wife had gotten dressed up to go on a date night.“I actually thought we were just going on a date night, so...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
100K+
Followers
66K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy