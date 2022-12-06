ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

10 Rock + Metal Guitarists Who Owe A Lot to Jimi Hendrix

November 27 would’ve been Jimi Hendrix’s 80th birthday if the legendary guitarist had lived to see the day rather than tragically becoming a member of the mythical 27 Club. He passed far before his time in 1970, having been in the limelight for just a few years but leaving an incredible legacy in his wake.
iheart.com

Music: Pantera Play First Show In 21 Years, Axl Rose, U2, Scott Weiland!

Pantera Play First Show In 21 Years. Pantera’s comeback is official. The legendary rock band performed its highly-anticipated first show in 21 years over the weekend at the Heaven & Hell Festival near Mexico City. And while the rockers’ return was welcomed by fans everywhere, the band is being wary of calling it a reunion.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Metallica Announces New Album ’72 Seasons': See Track Listing

Metallica has announced a new album titled 72 Seasons, to be released on April 14. 72 Seasons marks Metallica's first studio album since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich are again co-producers with Greg Fidelman, whose other credits include Slipknot, Black Sabbath and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band previewed 72 Seasons on Monday with the short, blistering single "Lux Æterna."
Guitar World Magazine

Wolfgang Van Halen has inspired EVH Gear to release 24-fret and hardtail versions of its Eddie-inspired 5150 Series guitars

The new models – which will be joined by Fujigen EVH Signature guitars – will drastically alter the DNA of Eddie Van Halen’s original Kramer 5150 axe. Wolfgang Van Halen and his EVH co-runner Matt Bruck recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss what electric guitars the brand has in store for future releases – a topic of conversation that teased the arrival of some boundary-pushing axes for the firm.
Lootpress

Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante to release new solo album

(LOOTPRESS) – To say it has been an eventful year for Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist and modern-day musical genius John Frusciante might be a bit of an understatement. Following the musician’s long-anticipated return to the Red Hot Chili Peppers lineup following a ten-year absence, the band release two separate double LP albums in 2022: Unlimited Love and Return to the Dream Canteen, respectively.
Loudwire

Evanescence Achieve Rare Diamond Certification for Breakout Album ‘Fallen’

Congrats are in order for Evanescence as the band has reached the rare Diamond Certification club for their breakout debut album, Fallen. For those not aware, a diamond certification from the RIAA means that an album has moved over 10 million units in the U.S. and that's a mark that only some of the most legendary rock and metal albums have achieved in the U.S.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Jeff Lynne and ELO Albums Ranked Worst to Best

In their heyday, Jeff Lynne and Electric Light Orchestra earned plenty of accolades – from fans, industry figures and their peers: John Lennon (we think approvingly) referred to them as the "son of Beatles." Randy Newman wrote an entire song about them, 1979's "The Story of a Rock and Roll Band."

Comments / 0

Community Policy