Read full article on original website
Related
10 Rock + Metal Guitarists Who Owe A Lot to Jimi Hendrix
November 27 would’ve been Jimi Hendrix’s 80th birthday if the legendary guitarist had lived to see the day rather than tragically becoming a member of the mythical 27 Club. He passed far before his time in 1970, having been in the limelight for just a few years but leaving an incredible legacy in his wake.
Dave Grohl Joined By Beck, Jack Black At First Live 'Hanukkah Sessions'
The Foo Fighters frontman was joined by a star-studded list of performers at the special event.
Rolling Stones, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Motley Crue Among 2022’s Highest Grossing Tours
The Rolling Stones, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Motley Crue are just three of the rock and metal bands among Billboard's year-end ranking of the overall top-grossing tours of 2022. In the second full year since the COVID-19 pandemic effectively shuttered all touring in 2020, some big-time rock artists returned...
iheart.com
Music: Pantera Play First Show In 21 Years, Axl Rose, U2, Scott Weiland!
Pantera Play First Show In 21 Years. Pantera’s comeback is official. The legendary rock band performed its highly-anticipated first show in 21 years over the weekend at the Heaven & Hell Festival near Mexico City. And while the rockers’ return was welcomed by fans everywhere, the band is being wary of calling it a reunion.
Why Slash Never Wants to Hear Guns N’ Roses’ Cover of The Rolling Stones’ ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ Again
The Rolling Stones‘ “Sympathy for the Devil” is one of the most famous songs about the devil. During the 1990s, Guns N’ Roses put their own spin on the song. Subsequently, Slash said he never wants to hear the cover again. Slash said Guns N’ Roses’ cover The Rolling Stones’ ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ sounds …
Hear Roger Waters’ Haunting New Version of ‘Comfortably Numb’
Roger Waters has released a new version of the classic Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb.” Titled “Comfortably Numb 2022,” this update takes on a more ominous tone than the original. “During lockdown, I made a demo of a new version of ‘Comfortably Numb’ as an opener...
Metallica Announces New Album ’72 Seasons': See Track Listing
Metallica has announced a new album titled 72 Seasons, to be released on April 14. 72 Seasons marks Metallica's first studio album since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich are again co-producers with Greg Fidelman, whose other credits include Slipknot, Black Sabbath and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band previewed 72 Seasons on Monday with the short, blistering single "Lux Æterna."
Former Rolling Stones Bassist Bill Wyman Survived on Rations in Wartime London and Lived Without Electricity and Heat Until Adulthood
Bill Wyman, former Rolling Stones bassist, started his life in poverty, surviving on rations and living without heat or electricity in wartime London.
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen has inspired EVH Gear to release 24-fret and hardtail versions of its Eddie-inspired 5150 Series guitars
The new models – which will be joined by Fujigen EVH Signature guitars – will drastically alter the DNA of Eddie Van Halen’s original Kramer 5150 axe. Wolfgang Van Halen and his EVH co-runner Matt Bruck recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss what electric guitars the brand has in store for future releases – a topic of conversation that teased the arrival of some boundary-pushing axes for the firm.
Hangout Fest 2023 Line-Up Features Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Paramore, and More
Hangout Fest in Gulf Shores, Alabama has revealed its line-up for 2023. The headliners for next year’s event include Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Calvin Harris, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Flume, Skrillex, and Kid LAROI. Elsewhere on the line-up are AJR, COIN, GloRilla, Kevin Gates, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Russ,...
Watch this YouTuber switch Metallica and Pink Floyd guitar solos with jaw-dropping results
Bradley Hall plays Metallica’s Fade To Black and Pink Floyd’s Comfortably Numb solos like some sort of alchemist
Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante to release new solo album
(LOOTPRESS) – To say it has been an eventful year for Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist and modern-day musical genius John Frusciante might be a bit of an understatement. Following the musician’s long-anticipated return to the Red Hot Chili Peppers lineup following a ten-year absence, the band release two separate double LP albums in 2022: Unlimited Love and Return to the Dream Canteen, respectively.
Metallica's Lars Ulrich discusses whether he could play drums for Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin or Rush: "2112 would probably be too much of a bite of the apple for me"
Lars Ulrich knows he could sit behind the kit for Sabbath, Purple, Zeppelin and AC/DC songs, but admits Rush would be a different kind of challenge
Evanescence Achieve Rare Diamond Certification for Breakout Album ‘Fallen’
Congrats are in order for Evanescence as the band has reached the rare Diamond Certification club for their breakout debut album, Fallen. For those not aware, a diamond certification from the RIAA means that an album has moved over 10 million units in the U.S. and that's a mark that only some of the most legendary rock and metal albums have achieved in the U.S.
Watch Dave Mustaine's very first interview with Metallica back in March 1983
This rare footage from 1983 features the "hot new heavy metal band from LA" introducing themselves, before Mustaine name checks Angel Witch and Venom as his influences
Jeff Lynne and ELO Albums Ranked Worst to Best
In their heyday, Jeff Lynne and Electric Light Orchestra earned plenty of accolades – from fans, industry figures and their peers: John Lennon (we think approvingly) referred to them as the "son of Beatles." Randy Newman wrote an entire song about them, 1979's "The Story of a Rock and Roll Band."
Comments / 0