Gainesville, FL

Great stuff happening around the future Gator football as they recruited a top quarterback recruit from Texas: DJ Lagway. He committed to the Gators over other big programs like USC, Clemson, and Baylor. Lagway chose Florida because of the relationship he has with head coach Billy Napier. "The relationship I...
GAINESVILLE, FL

