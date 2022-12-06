ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kicker Trey Wolff declines extra year

By David Collier
 2 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech senior kicker Trey Wolff will not return for his COVID-bonus year.

Wolff announced on social media that his final game as a Red Raider will be at the Texas Bowl.

“My career started as a true freshman standing on the sidelines of NRG Stadium in my hometown of Houston,” Wolff said in a social media post. “That will be the same place my college career will come to an end.”

Wolff has won Big 12 Special Team Player of the Week honors three times this season, including the last week of the regular season after hitting three field goals, including the overtime winner against Oklahoma.

“I’ve accomplished everything I’ve ever wanted as a college athlete,” Wolff said. “I’ll, definitely, remember the game-winning kicks and the countless times our fans stormed the field after each one of them. I’ll cherish those moments for the rest of my life.”

Wolff intends to pursue a professional career following the bowl game.

Wolff has 18 field goals this season, which is the third-most in a single season in program history. His 39 career field goals rank eighth in Texas Tech history.

The Red Raiders close out the season against Ole Miss at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

