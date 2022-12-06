ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleverly Catheryn

WDW News Today

PHOTOS: All Four New Park-Exclusive Wizarding World of Harry Potter Wands at Universal Parks Worldwide

Recently, an all-new collection of interactive wands debuted at Universal Parks across the world exclusively for The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. One unique aspect of this collection involves the fact that each Universal Studios park or resort worldwide has their own exclusive wands only available there! Guests visiting one of the four locations with a Wizarding World area — Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan, and Universal Beijing Resort — can purchase an exclusive interactive wand at those destinations only!
TheStreet

Disney World Makes an Adult Change Walt Would Hate

Walt Disney created the modern theme park, but his vision actually touched upon a very old-school set of values. Disney the man, built Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report the company around the idea of family entertainment. His version of family entertainment was G-rated with a certain type of naïveté hat was perhaps once considered loveable.
disneytips.com

Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!

It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
disneyfoodblog.com

CEO Bob Iger Comments on the Relocation of Disney Employees to Central Florida

Ever since Disney announced that Bob Iger would be taking over as CEO and Bob Chapek would be stepping down, a lot has happened. We’ve learned more about why this decision was made, what Iger’s first steps should be, what changes Iger could realistically make, and how Chapek’s exit is impacting the company. Now we’re learning more about Iger’s plans as CEO as he holds a Town Hall meeting for employees today.
ORLANDO, FL
TheStreet

Disney's Epcot Brings Back Guest-Favorite Attraction

Walt Disney World's Epcot has never been known as a great thrill ride theme park. Rides and attractions at the Florida park that first opened in 1982 have been more geared toward adults with the World Showcase collection of areas with themes of different countries and various themed pavilions sponsored by corporations.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Haunted Mansion Series Arrives at Walt Disney World

Series 10 of the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction collection features The Haunted Mansion. The limited-release series features an ear headband, a Mickey plush, a Disney Parks x Loungefly backpack, a pin, and a souvenir key. We first found The Haunted Mansion collection at the Creations Shop at EPCOT. Mickey...
Cleverly Catheryn

EVE is Hollywood’s Biggest NYE Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood Celebrates with the Biggest New Year’s Event Toasting the Arrival of 2023 on Saturday, December 31. Looking for a place to ring in the New Year? Eve, Universal Studios Hollywoods annual toast to the New Year will Feature Music, Dancing, Fireworks and Access to Select Rides and Attractions and it’s all Included with your Theme Park Admission with extended hours until 2:00 a.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WDW News Today

Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket Now Available at Disney Springs

It seems the Magic Kingdom-exclusive Mr. Toad popcorn bucket isn’t selling as well as Disney expected, as it has now crashed into Disney Springs, too. The bucket features Mr. Toad sitting in his red “Toady” car. It opens at the back for popcorn storage. Disney Springs shared...
WDW News Today

Disney Releases Statement Following Cast Member Protests, Chapek’s Restructuring Attempt Angered Creative Executives, ‘Indiana Jones’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Trailers, & More: Daily Recap (12/1/22)

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, December 1, 2022.
Disney Diary

6 changes we’d like to see Bob Iger make at Disney Parks

The return of Bob Iger as Disney’s CEO has energized fans, employees, analysts and the company’s stock price. The shocking change took place Sunday night when Disney’s Board of Directors showed Iger’s hand-picked successor Bob Chapek the door after a disappointing quarterly earnings report and internal complaints about Chapek’s leadership, according to a report from CNBC.
WDW News Today

Disney 100 Platinum Celebration Collection Coming Soon to shopDisney

The Disney Platinum Celebration Collection, in honor of 100 years of The Walt Disney Company, will launch on shopDisney on December 12, 2022. The Disney 100 Years Years of Wonder celebration will officially begin on December 31, 2022. The collection will be available at 7:00 a.m. PT on December 12.
thefamilyvacationguide.com

Magic Kingdom Roller Coasters: A Complete Guide

You’ve got your plane tickets. The hotel is booked, too. And now, you’re finally planning your trip to the most magical realm in the Disney universe- the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Florida. If you’re looking for classic Disney, you’ve come to the right place....
WDW News Today

WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure Refurbishment Canceled, Radiator Springs Racers Now Scheduled for January 2023 Refurbishment at Disney California Adventure

Recently, Disney announced that WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure would be closing on January 9, 2023 for a standard refurbishment. This has now been canceled. Meanwhile, Radiator Springs Racers has been added to the calendar. WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure has been removed from the refurbishment list. Beginning January 9,...
INDIANA STATE
WDW News Today

Hong Kong Disneyland Cast Members Sign Part of Arendelle Castle Décor for World of Frozen

Hong Kong Disneyland Cast Members are celebrating a construction milestone of the new “Frozen” themed land. Cast Members, including Hong Kong Disneyland Resort managing director Michael Moriarty, joined together for their first cast engagement activity of the themed land: the “Ice Magic Signing Moment.”. The group signed...
Cleverly Catheryn

Cleverly Catheryn

Anaheim, CA
