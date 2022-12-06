ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Allegheny Chorale returns to the stage after 2 years

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
 2 days ago

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – After more than two years without singing the Allegheny Chorale is finally back!

The chorale had its first concert since before the pandemic Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Saint James Lutheran Church in Altoona.

The performance was called “Together again at Christmas” and it featured about 60 people who all played some classic Christmas songs.

The group has been practicing the songs since September.

“Our members have been really excited. So we’re very happy to present this to the community,” Debbie Estright, Director of the Allegheny Chorale.

“I love watching the joy of the people listening to our concert,” Janet Pearson, President of the Allegheny Chorale added.

If you missed the concert, don’t worry, they’re performing again on Tuesday night at 7. This concert will take place at the Presbyterian Church in Tyrone for free.

