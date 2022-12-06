Read full article on original website
Iran publicly executes second man over protests, defying outcry
Iran on Monday executed a second man convicted in connection with protests that have shaken the regime for almost three months, defying an international outcry over its use of capital punishment against those involved in the movement. Amnesty said Saturday Iran was now "preparing to execute" Mahan Sadrat, 22, just a month after his "grossly unfair" trial.
Fighting rages in east Ukraine, West eyes more sanctions on Russia
KYIV, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Russian forces pounded targets in eastern and southern Ukraine with missiles, drones and artillery, Ukraine's General Staff said on Monday, while millions remained without power in subzero temperatures after further strikes on key infrastructure.
The End of the New Peace
A few years ago, I published a book called 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, and dedicated one of the chapters to the future of war. Subtitled “Never underestimate human stupidity,” this chapter argued that the first decades of the 21st century had been the most peaceful era in human history, and that waging war no longer made much economic or geopolitical sense. But these facts did not absolutely guarantee peace, because “human stupidity is one of the most important forces in history” and “even rational leaders frequently end up doing very stupid things.”
With Pan Am 103 suspect in custody, spotlight returns to 1988 Lockerbie bombing
The attack killed all 259 people aboard the plane and 11 on the ground. The majority of those killed were Americans.
China slams U.S. sanctions over alleged rights abuses in Tibet
BEIJING, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. sanctions on two senior Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses in Tibet were illegal and seriously harmed Sino-U.S. ties, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.
Second Iranian detainee executed over alleged protest crime
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran on Monday executed a second prisoner detained and convicted amid nationwide protests challenging the country’s theocracy, airing footage on state television it claimed shows him stabbing two security force members to death and running away. The public hanging of Majidreza Rahnavard, less than a month after he allegedly carried out the fatal stabbings — purportedly angry about security forces killing protesters — shows the speed at which Iran now carries out death sentences handed down for those detained in the demonstrations the government hopes to put down. Activists warn that at least a dozen people already have been sentenced to death in closed-door hearings. At least 488 people have been killed since the demonstrations began in mid-September, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that’s been monitoring the protests. Another 18,200 people have been detained by authorities. Iran’s Mizan news agency, under the country’s judiciary, alleged Rahnavard had stabbed two security force members to death Nov. 17 in the city of Mashhad and wounded four others. The agency said the execution took place on Monday morning, in public, in Mashhad.
