Galena, IL

Jon M
1d ago

So the guy was making himself known by driving recklessly? OK.Cop found the car and happened to see a handgun left out in the open on the front seat? um OK. Then they seen the couple go to the car where the 2 had loaded guns, rifles and 900 rounds next to the Christmas tree?Was the tree in the car?So this couple buys a tree and says Honey, lets load up some guns and head to the xmas tree lighting.

Lonnie Lee
1d ago

I don't see a crime here. You can infer all you want, but you can't arrest someone because you think they are going to commit a crime. It is called prior restraint and it is unconstitutional. They could have just watched it and if they made a move to use them, stopped it then. BRANDON NEEDS THE HEADLINES AND WILL TRY TO LEVERAGE THIS SCAM INTO LAW. NOBODY WILL GO TO JAIL BECAUSE THIS IS A SETUP. THEY WILL STOP TALKING ABOUT IT IN A FEW DAYS AND BRANDON WILL TRY TO CANCEL OUR RIGHTS ONE MORE TIME.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sauk Prairie police searching for man suspected of stealing expensive tools

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. — Police in Sauk Prairie are looking for a man suspected of breaking into a locked construction trailer and stealing expensive tools and equipment from inside. Authorities said the burglary happened around 11:20 p.m. when the trailer was parked outside of a new construction home in the 2300 block of Broadway Street in Prairie Du Sac....
PRAIRIE DU SAC, WI
WIFR

Police: 81-year-old woman almost robbed in Freeport

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - An 81-year-old woman claims a man tried to rob her in Freeport. According to the woman, the man approached her just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 in the 2000 block of W. Galena Avenue. She says the man demanded money and threatened her life by saying he was armed with a weapon.
FREEPORT, IL
nbc15.com

MPD: Madison man’s car stolen soon after it was returned

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - They say no good deed goes unpunished. A Madison man who loaned his car to a roommate had it stolen soon after the vehicle was returned, the city’s police department reported. The victim told Madison Police Department investigators his roommate returned the car Monday night....
MADISON, WI
superhits106.com

Dubuque Man Arrested For OWI, Assault on Police Officer

Dubuque Police arrested 24 year old Jesse Zeromski of Dubuque Tuesday on charges of second-offense operating while intoxicated, driving while barred, interference with official acts and assault on persons in certain occupations. A police report says that Zeromski assaulted a law enforcement officer during the course of his arrest.
DUBUQUE, IA
nbc15.com

Driver found dead in vehicle that crashed into Pecatonica River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lafayette County officials say a Beloit resident is dead after they discovered the vehicle the 73-year-old was driving had crashed into the Pecatonica River. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was called to the scene around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 1900 block of...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Suspect in Lakeside Street shooting was victim’s stepbrother, bond set at $1M

MADISON, Wis. — The suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred last month in downtown Madison was the stepbrother of the victim, according to a criminal complaint. Online court records show Edward Smith, 40, was charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide. Smith was arrested on Monday. Making an initial appearance Wednesday, Smith’s cash bond was set at $1...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Man arrested for 7th OWI following crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was accused of his 7th OWI after being arrested Monday afternoon. An officer on the Madison Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Safety Team found a car crashed into a tree near Old Middleton Road and Norman Way around 12:40 p.m. Monday. According to...
MADISON, WI
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. ALEXANDER EVANS, 39, 6’1”, 220 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for sex...
DAVENPORT, IA
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man sentenced to life in prison with no chance of early release for 2021 homicide

MADISON, Wis. — A man convicted of killing a 31-year-old woman on Madison’s east side was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of an early release. Tamas Smith, 53, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide following a four-and-a-half-day trial in Dane County Court. The jury deliberated for just over five hours before passing along their verdict. RELATED:...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Grant Co. issues missing endangered person alert

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant Co. Sheriff’s Department is asking for help locating a 34-year-old who has not been seen since he was at a friend’s home over the weekend. His loved ones told investigators it is not like him to be out of touch for so long.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
KROC News

Major Building Explosion in Iowa County Causes Multiple Injuries

[UPDATE: 12/8/22, 4:39 p.m.]: KCCI reports that the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics have taken in and are treating 10-15 individuals injured in relation to Thursday's explosion. Agencies within a 30-50 mile radius responded. More details are below.]. According to KCRG, the City of Marengo is warning people to...
MARENGO, IA
wearegreenbay.com

Dog accidentally sent through X-ray machine at Wisconsin airport

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – TSA wanted to remind travelers about the proper way to travel with a pet after a dog was sent through an X-ray machine in Wisconsin. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Great Lakes posted on its Twitter account about an incident that recently happened at the Dane County Regional Airport. A dog was apparently sent through the X-ray machine by accident.
WISCONSIN STATE
nrgmediadixon.com

Sterling Driver Sent to the Hospital Following Single Vehicle Crash

On Tuesday morning, Ogle County Deputies along with Byron Police Department and Byron Fire and EMS responded to a single vehicle accident in the 9,000 block of North Illinois Route-2. Upon investigation, it was determined that a sedan, driven by 63-year-old Alice Dalton of Sterling was northbound on Route 2...
STERLING, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Early Morning Stand-off Ends Peacefully as Rock Falls Man Surrenders to Police Following Report of a Battery

On Monday December 5, just after 5:30 am, Rock Falls Police responded to a battery that was reported to have occurred in the 1900 block of Canal Street. The victim reported to police they were battered by 27-year-old Dayton J. Hicks, a family or household member of the victim. It was alleged Hicks was armed with a handgun at the time of the battery. Hicks fled the scene prior to police arriving. A short time later, Rock Falls Police learned that Hicks was at a residence in the 2000 block of Walnut Street in rural Rock Falls.
ROCK FALLS, IL
1440 WROK

Why Did WI Cop Give Ticket To Pedestrian After Getting Hit By Car

This accident in Madison ends with a twist when a pedestrian receives a ticket after being hit by a car. If you haven't been up to Madison in a while and driven around the city. I would like to give you a heads-up. It's a big college town so there's a lot of pedestrian traffic. Some of the residents are fearless and will cross the street without even looking. Then, expecting you to stop.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Richland County crash on icy road sends one to the hospital

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 21-year-old Fennimore man was taken to the hospital Monday morning after his vehicle was hit by a truck that slid through an icy intersection, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities stated that the 21-year-old was driving west on State Highway 56 and...
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
superhits106.com

One Person arrested for stealing catalytic converters from Dubuque business

Dubuque Police said a man was arrested Thursday for stealing catalytic converters from a Dubuque business. 35 year old Justin Hoffmann of Charlotte, Iowa, was arrested around 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft. Court documents state that police responded to Newt Marine Service, 5 Jones St., on Nov. 21. An employee reported that catalytic converters had been removed from two vehicles belonging to the business. The converters were worth about $500, and the cost to repair the vehicles was about $2,500. Traffic camera footage showed that a truck arrived at Newt at about 1:40 a.m. Nov. 18. A person can be seen approaching one of the vehicles and carrying an item away before leaving at about 1:55 a.m. Police used city traffic camera footage to track the truck prior to the theft and determined it was occupied by two people, one of which was identified as Hoffmann. Documents do not state the identity of the other person.
DUBUQUE, IA
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Court docs lay out web of drug trafficking investigations, ties to Anisa Scott’s murder that led to Quadren Wilson shooting

MADISON, Wis. — Recently filed court documents have shined new light on a web of drug trafficking investigations — including ties to the murder of Anisa Scott — that led up to the shooting of Quadren Wilson earlier this year while he was being taken into custody. Details about the investigations leading up to the arrest of 38-year-old Wilson were...
DANE COUNTY, WI
KWQC

Highway 61 was shut down after multi-vehicle crash

CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Law enforcement responded to multiple crashes Wednesday morning on Highway 61 in Clinton County due to dense fog. Around 8:30 a.m., Clinton County deputies were dispatched to Highway 61 and 250th Avenue for a multi-vehicle crash. The crash involved three semi-tractor trailers and a passenger...
CLINTON COUNTY, IA

