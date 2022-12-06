Read full article on original website
Anthony Bowens Reveals His Struggles Coming Out As A Gay Pro Wrestler
Anthony Bowens is one half of The Acclaimed, the current AEW World Tag Team Champions. Bowens became the first openly gay AEW wrestler to win a title by claiming the Tag Team Titles at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. Despite his current popularity as one of the most popular acts in wrestling, Bowens was not always as open about his sexuality.
William Regal Cannot Appear On WWE Television As Part Of His AEW Release
William Regal leaving AEW caused a lot of shock among wrestling fans, since he was contracted for a good amount of time. Apparently, AEW and Regal came to terms on a release that was conditional. While speaking at the ROH Final Battle media call, AEW CEO & President Tony Khan...
Various News: Solo Sikoa Pays Tribute to Umaga on WWE Raw, Synopsis for Tonight’s Tales From the Territories
– Fans on social media took note of Solo Sikoa using the Samoan Spike on Raw, formerly the signature move of his late uncle, Umaga. The anniversary of Umaga’s passing was the day before. – A new episode of Tales From the Territories debuts tonight on VICE TV at...
Dan Severn Describes WWE Contract Negotiations With Vince McMahon
A Hall of Famer with both the Ultimate Fighting Championship and the National Wrestling Alliance, Dan Severn found great success in both MMA and professional wrestling. After an outstanding career as an amateur wrestler, "The Beast" made his mark as a pro wrestler initially in the National Wrestling Alliance, where he won the company's biggest prize — the NWA World's Heavyweight Championship — twice.
Former AEW Star Currently At WWE Tryout
When Triple H gained control of WWE creative following the retirement of Vince McMahon back in July, the policy regarding WWE signings was also softened. In the last year of the McMahon regime, WWE opted against signing independent wrestling stars, instead targeting college athletes. The change in regime has once...
Saraya Admits To Moving Slower At AEW Full Gear, Talks About Who Got Her Ready To Come Back
In an interview with Bleacher Report, Saraya spoke about her comeback match at AEW Full Gear against Britt Baker and the fact that she was slower than she used to be. Here are highlights:. On her comeback match: “So when it came to taking bumps, I wasn’t bumping like crazy...
Saraya comments on William Regal leaving AEW for a return to WWE
While speaking to Alistair McGeorge, Saraya commented on William Regal leaving AEW for a WWE return…. “Everyone has an opinion on that. The reality is, it doesn’t have anything to do with anything backstage, it’s to do with how he feels. Us behind the scenes know why, and we’re happy for him! Whether he’s going there or whatever, it doesn’t matter. We’re just happy with whatever he wants to do with his life. He’s at the age where he can do whatever he wants to without the internet deep diving into it, or everyone saying this, that and the other about him. Who cares? Let him be happy!”
Solo Sikoa Reacts To AEW Star Saying He’s A Fan Of His
Solo Sikoa spoke with Josh Martinez’s “Superstar Crossover” to talk about a wide range of topics. During the WWE SmackDown star talked about AEW’s Ricky Starks recently saying he is a fan of his. “Shout out to Ricky Starks. I know who he is. I’m also...
Tony Khan Confirms William Regal’s AEW Departure, Says Regal Can’t Appear On-Screen For WWE, How Much He Respects Regal and more
AEW President Tony Khan made the decision to allow William Regal to return to WWE so that Regal could help train his son, NXT wrestler Charlie Dempsey. The AEW President revealed on a pre-ROH Final Battle media call on Monday that he first learned Regal was hoping to return to WWE during what was a difficult time for the Khan family. Tony Khan’s mother suffered two strokes and required an operation to remove a spot on her heart in the months following All Out. Khan was at home with his parents for his 40th birthday on October 10 when he received a call about Regal.
Tony Khan Teases Update on ROH TV Situation This Weekend
– Ahead of this weekend’s ROH Final Battle event, ROH owner and AEW CEO Tony Khan hinted during today’s media conference call that an update on Ring of Honor’s TV situation could be revealed during the event (via Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston). Khan announced the acquisition of ROH earlier this year. The deal officially closed in May.
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 12.7.22
It’s the go home show for Final Battle and the Dynamite before next week’s Winter Is Coming so it is time to start hammering home the build for both shows. Believe it or not we have a battle royal this week for a shot at MJF’s….ring, rather than the World Title. That should get a lot of people on the show so let’s get to it.
William Regal Asked Tony Khan Not To Pick Up The Option On His AEW Contract
William Regal personally asked AEW not to pick up the option on his contract. Earlier today, Tony Khan held his Ring Of Honor Final Battle media call. He had promised beforehand to address William Regal’s status and that he did. During the call, Tony was asked several times about Regal’s status and how his contract worked. During his explanation, Tony would divulge that Regal had personally asked Megha Parekh, who is AEW’s chief legal officer, not to pick up the option on his contract with AEW as he wanted to return to WWE to work with his son.
Valerie Loureda Gets WWE NXT Ring Name
MMA fighter-turned-WWE recruit Valerie Loureda has her official WWE NXT ring name. Loureda took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that she will be known as Lola Vice, as you can see below. Loureda officially signed WWE in August and made her debut at an NXT live event last month.
Update on Next WWE NXT Premium Live Event in February 2023
– PWInsider has an update on the next WWE NXT premium live event. February 6, 2023 will see the return of NXT Vengeance Day. The card is reportedly slated for the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. WWE held the last NXT Vengeance Day in February of this year. The card was broadcast live on SyFy due to the 2022 Winter Olympics coverage on USA Network.
Naomi Hangs Out With Jade Cargill at Atlanta Hawks Game
– WWE Superstar Naomi ran into AEW star and TBS Champion jade Cargill at last night’s Atlanta Hawks game. Naomi shared a clip of the two together on her Twitter account, which you can see below:
Various News: This Week’s Episode of WWE’s The Bump Is Online, MLW War Chamber Tickets On Sale Tomorrow, Latest MLW Insider with EJ Nduka
– This week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump is now online, featuring X-Pac and the Street Profits. – Tickets for MLW War Chamber go on sale tomorrow. The event happens at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on April 6. – The latest MLW Insider with EJ...
Sonjay Dutt Discusses Working With Tony Khan On AEW Creative
Since signing with AEW in the summer of 2021, Sonjay Dutt has become an important figure for the company. Dutt works as a producer alongside Tony Khan and members of the roster like QT Marshall, as well as appearing onscreen as the manager for Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh and, most recently, Jeff Jarrett. Earlier this year, Dutt was promoted to Vice President of Production and Creative Coordination, and the retired wrestler elaborated on the process of working with Khan on AEW creative during a recent appearance on "The Sessions" with Renee Paquette.
Ric Flair, Dustin Rhodes, Iron Sheik, More Show Support for Barry Windham
– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham is currently in the ICU after suffering a heart attack. A number of talents and industry veterans are showing their support for Windham on social media, which you can see below. Additionally, a GoFundMe has started to help raise money...
AEW World Title Match & More Set For AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming
Ricky Starks will get his AEW World Title match on next week’s Winter is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite. The following lineup was announced on tonight’s show for next Wednesday’s episode, which airs on TBS:. * AEW World Championship Dynamite Diamond Ring Match: MJF vs. Ricky Starks.
Tony Schiavone Thinks Jim Herd Era of WCW Was the Worst Era to Work In
– During a recent Ask Tony Live show, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone discussed working in the Jim Herd era of WCW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Tony Schiavone on Jim Herd: “There’s no question that the worst era to work in the front office was the Jim Herd era. He was f***ing clueless.”
