Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Cardi B and Reebok: The Final Installment
Cardi B’s making some more money moves. Reebok and Cardi B have launched the final installment of the crystal and energy inspired “Let Me Be…Next Level Energy” collection, marking the end of the duo’s multiyear collaboration. “We’re so grateful for our partnership with Cardi over the years. Having the opportunity to collaborate with someone as passionate, iconic and talented as her is an unmatched experience and will certainly leave a lasting impact on the brand,” Todd Krinsky, CEO at Reebok, said. “Since 2018, we have proudly pushed boundaries together, with an emphasis on inclusivity and self-expression, and this final collection really exemplifies and celebrates that.” Inspired by...
A Tasteful Selection Of Sherbet Hues Liven The Nike Air Max Plus
Having been inspired by the swaying palm trees of a Florida sunset, the Nike Air Max Plus has continuously fought the gloomy and cold winter weather with boisterous and titularly-hued propositions, now exploring a “Sherbet” inspired collection of shades. Anchoring its mesh upper in the colorful gradient, light...
Nike’s “The Future Is Equal” Collection Welcomes The Air Max 90
Nike’s “The Future Is Equal” collection — which was introduced earlier this week by way of the Dunk Low — is but another means of manifesting a better, more inclusive future. And to further spread the word, the brand is expanding said pack’s depth with an Air Max 90.
AMI and PUMA Reconnect for Second Apparel Collection of 2022
Earlier this year, and AMI presented their first collaboration with a photoshoot that starred Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan, and now the two brands have reconnected for a sequel collection. This time around, the collection lookbook features R&B and soul musician GIVĒON, who stars alongside model, Quannah Chasinghorse. Both part...
Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal
London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
A Lunar New Year Graphic Appears On The Nike Air Huarache Craft
Each year The Swoosh pays special care to its Lunar New Year celebration, so far enacting the Chinese celebration onto the Dunk High, Air Max TW and Air Max 90 Futura. Continuing its reach across the disparate AIR-infused tooling of its extensive roster of silhouettes, the Nike Air Huarache Craft is next up to dawn the titular multi-color scheme.
The Nike Air Huarache Craft Gets A Sleek “Black/White” Treatment
Celebrating its 30th anniversary last year, The Swoosh followed up the Air Huarache’s celebratory slate of offerings with a brand-new construction, debuting the Nike Air Huarache Craft just a few months ago. Having employed a seldom amount of propositions since then, a tried-and-true “Black/White” pairing is now entering the fold.
10th FLOOR's Hyperglam Collection Gives Your Strut ‘90s Energy
Celebrity-approved label 10th FLOOR has unveiled a new collection inspired by the iconic designers and supermodels of the ’90s. Dubbed Hyperglam, the range delivers hedonistic glamour for women who use fashion as a form of self-expression. The British label seeks to encourage wearers to celebrate their individuality and be...
The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra Receives A Greyscale Makeover
Continuously released in seldom propositions, the Nike Air Max 95 Ultra isn’t upending its inspired counterpart anytime soon, but the return of the silhouette in this clad grey and orange outfit is worthy of additional recognition. Near identical to the last released AM 95 Ultra fit with topographical prints,...
50 Cent’s G-Unit Sneakers Rivaled Air Jordan At Their Peak, Says Reebok CEO
50 Cent’s G-Unit sneaker was such a cultural phenomenon that its success rivaled that of Air Jordan at its peak, according to Reebok. Todd Krinsky, CEO of Reebok, recently made that claim during an appearance on The Complex Sneakers Podcast, recalling that during one year, one pair of G-Unit sneaks nearly outpaced a pair of Air Jordans in a similar colorway. “We were selling like, you know, 40-50,000 per color at a time,” Krinsky said of the G-Unit sneakers, before noting Paul Fireman, the brand’s CEO’s focus on Reebok’s sales in comparison to that of Air Jordans. “He was always saying...
Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates
Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
Virgil Abloh’s first all-original Nike design is here to impress!
Virgil Abloh’s first all-original Nike design is here to impress!. Over the years, Abloh and Nike have released a slow drip of highly collectable one-off sneakers: some Dunks, an elite running shoe, and so on. However, the brand’s latest might be its most impressive yet! Nike is dropping Off-White designer Virgil Abloh’s first all-original Nike design.
Forever 21 And Baby Phat Team Up For A Y2K-Inspired Collection
The Forever 21 X Baby Phat winter-wonderland themed collection will offer all the staples you need for the cold months.
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Indulges In A “Black Patent” Heel
Similar to the GORETEX tooling of its UNDERCOVER collaboration this past autumn, The Swoosh is now borrowing the highlighted heel counter aesthetic of the latter Nike Air Force 1 by dressing the back half of its latest 40th anniversary offering in a contrasting patent leather construction. Dissimilar to the remainder...
The Shades Of A Pigeon Clothe The ASICS GEL-Kayano 14
With THE BEAMS, JJJJound and ICE STUDIOS producing timely collaborative constructions throughout the year onto ASICS flagship running model, the silhouette’s in-line collection of neutral-toned propositions has routinely provided fresh perspectives for the GEL-Kayano 14 to dawn, including this greyscale effort akin to the hues of an NYC pigeon.
Clothes women wanted to wear: a new exhibition explores how Carla Zampatti saw her designs as a tracker of feminism
The late Carla Zampatti is celebrated in a splendid retrospective Zampatti Powerhouse at the Powerhouse Museum. Planned well before the fashion designer’s untimely death last year, the unveiling of her legacy will be bittersweet to her many fans. Zampatti is often referred to as “Carla” by friends and those...
A Clad “Pixel Green” Outfit Envelops The New Balance TWO WXY V3
Brightly shaded on-court propositions ran rampant throughout the 2010’s as everyone from The Swoosh to the Three Stripes dressed up its inline and signature silhouette’s in boisterously eye-catching shades. Iconizing the highlighter aesthetic unto the Nike Zoom Kobe 6 “Grinch”, New Balance is taking a page out of the latter decades vibrant obsession, coating the entirety of its TWO WXY V3 is a clad “Pixel Green” composition.
AMI And PUMA Present The Second Chapter Of Their Collaborative Collection
Parisian fashion house AMI is joining PUMA in collaboration for the second time this year, putting together a collection inspired by the “thirst for freedom and exploring new horizons.” Comprised of both apparel as well as footwear, the capsule is currently available right now via AMI stores, with a global release to follow on December 10th.
The Vans x Sci-Fi Fantasy Collection Invokes 90’s Nostalgia
Two years removed from their last collaborative effort, Sci-Fi Fantasy owner and renowned skateboarder Jerry Hsu has teamed up with the California-based action sports brand for a second coming of his obscure nostalgic imprint onto the board riding sneaker community. Commemorating the storied 30th anniversary of the iconic Half Cab,...
