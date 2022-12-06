With a new location behind the Animation Dance Community building at 640 McCray Street and all new equipment funded by a grant from the Community Foundation for San Benito County, Bulldog Boxing Gym is back and stronger than ever. Their official reopening celebration scheduled for Jan. 14 at 12 p.m., and owner Zeke Lopez is breathing easier, looking forward to taking his athletes to the next level as they prepare to compete in the new year.

SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO