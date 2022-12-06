Read full article on original website
benitolink.com
PG&E reports a 79.63% in scam reports in San Benito County
PG&E told BenitoLink it has received 97 reports of scams by its customers in San Benito County between January and October. PG&E spokesperson Mayra Tostado said in 2021, the company received 54 scam reports. “As the number of scams targeting utility customers continue at an alarming rate, PG&E is urging...
Hazel Hawkins seeking $10 million loan from County
Supervisor Bea Gonzales has met with hospital and asked that the county consider their loan request. Photo by John Chadwell. Supervisor Bea Gonzales claimed Supervisor Kollin Kosmicki sent letter to Hazel Hawkins that amounted to him telling the hospital to "pound salt." Photo by John Chadwell. Supervisor Kollin Kosmicki' entire...
Local probation supervisor to receive award in state ceremony
Jonell Casada, a San Benito County Probation Department supervisor at Juvenile Hall, is one of five people statewide who will be honored for their outstanding performance and significant contributions to the field of probation on Dec. 8 and 9 at the annual 2022 Chief Probation Officers of California Awards Ceremony in Santa Cruz.
San Benito County mirrors state trends in the 2022 election
The 2022 general election was marked by San Benito County’s lowest turnout in the last four general elections. The county saw an increase of 7,573 registered voters in the last four years. But in 2018, 79.88% of eligible voters went to the polls compared to only 52.58% in 2022.
Manuel Rolando Villarreal
Manuel Rolando Villarreal, 87, a native of México and longtime resident of Hollister, California, passed peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of December 2, 2022, with family by his side. He will be remembered fondly as a devoted husband, loving father, uncle, grandfather, and loyal friend...
Bulldog Gym plans grand opening ceremony
With a new location behind the Animation Dance Community building at 640 McCray Street and all new equipment funded by a grant from the Community Foundation for San Benito County, Bulldog Boxing Gym is back and stronger than ever. Their official reopening celebration scheduled for Jan. 14 at 12 p.m., and owner Zeke Lopez is breathing easier, looking forward to taking his athletes to the next level as they prepare to compete in the new year.
Minor accepts plea deal in accident that killed Hollister woman
The driver of the car that killed Hollister resident Devan Nicole Elayda on Nov. 27, 2021, accepted a plea deal Oct. 4 on a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving death or serious injury. The driver is a minor. Elayda, 23, was a senior in criminology...
Fernando Rodriguez
Fernando Rodriguez passed away on December 5, 2022 in Hollister at the age 50. Private Cremation will be followed by a service at St. Mary’s church in Gilroy; the Mass date will be announced at a later time.
COMMUNITY OPINION: Hospital board should resign if non-responsive
This community opinion was contributed by Robert Bernosky. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.
San Benito Stage Company brings Christmas to the stage
San Benito Stage Company announced it is having its first ever holiday production with “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” on Dec. 16 and 17. “When Bob Bradford said that this year’s Christmas pageant wasn’t going to be ‘anything special,’ boy was he wrong,” the release said. “He and the town had no idea how different this year’s production would be.”
