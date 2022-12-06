Read full article on original website
kosu.org
'Disasters that define us': Examining Northeast Oklahoma's patchwork of flood protections
Chuck Graham’s family had five hours to pack up their lives before flood waters filled their Sand Springs home with six feet of water. Left behind were musical instruments, hunting and fishing gear, Graham’s military equipment, memorabilia from grandparents and years worth of memories. Anything that may have been salvageable was pilfered by looters roaming the destruction.
KFOR
OSDH: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 hospitalizations increase
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health says COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Sooner State are continuing to rise. OSDH announced in March 2022 that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays. On Thursday,...
Film depicting landmark Native American case to be shot in Oklahoma
A landmark case that changed the course of Native American rights in the United States will soon be depicted on the big screen.
FBI Issues Statement In Wake Of False 911 Calls To Oklahoma Schools
The FBI issued a statement Thursday afternoon after false 911 calls were sent Thursday to at least 10 schools around Oklahoma. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls at schools in Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami, Enid, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore. The FBI's statement follows:. The FBI is aware of...
crossroadstoday.com
Oklahoma panel votes to reject clemency for death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man convicted in the shotgun slayings of an elderly couple in eastern Oklahoma in 2003 and sentenced to die should not be spared from the death sentence, a state board decided Wednesday. The five-member Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 to reject clemency for...
kosu.org
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority puts ACCESS on pause after lawsuit loss
Earlier this month, a district court ruled the OTA had violated the state’s Open Meeting Act because it used vague wording in agendas for meetings that authorized the ACCESS project. But the OTA argued to the state Supreme Court that it, rather than the district court, should make that...
Oklahoma Attorney General states that religious institutions should be able to operate charter schools
A recent opinion from the Oklahoma State Attorney General stated that the Oklahoma Charter Schools Act is unconstitutional.
Oklahoma families on 13-year DDS waitlist attend first of several informational meetings
Some Oklahoma families who have been waiting as long as 13 years for developmental disability services are finally getting a big step forward.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority pauses work on ACCESS Oklahoma project
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has placed it's notice that it will begin evaluating the next steps to correct a court decision that has placed everything on hold.
kosu.org
Western Oklahoma schools battle illness uptick, force some to go virtual
Schools in western Oklahoma are battling an uptick in flu cases, which has forced at least two to go virtual. Nearly 16% of Clinton Public Schools' student body was gone Tuesday sick with the flu or other illness. According to the district’s superintendent, that's about 330 students. Just down...
earnthenecklace.com
Barry Mangold Leaving KWTV-DT: Where Is the Oklahoma Reporter Going?
Barry Mangold has been the go-to source for all types of news stories for the people of Oklahoma. However, the reporter has announced his departure from News 9. Barry Mangold is leaving KWTV-DT in December 2022 and moving to the next step of his career. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. They especially want to know if he will be staying in Oklahoma. Here’s what Barry Mangold said about his departure from KWTV-DT.
KTEN.com
'Hoax threats' trigger extra security at Oklahoma schools
(KTEN) — At least eight school districts across Texoma were on alert Friday morning after receiving telephoned threats, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. OHP spokesperson Capt. Scott Hampton said all of the calls appeared to be false alarms. The FBI said it was aware of "numerous swatting incidents across...
KOCO
Oklahoma reports more than 6,200 new COVID-19 cases, 45 additional deaths
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,232,202. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 660. The Oklahoma State Department...
The Best Place To Live In Oklahoma
If you want to find the best place to live in Oklahoma, it will take careful consideration of a few regions. But here's the best city in the state to live in.
KOCO
Police respond to false calls regarding threats at multiple Oklahoma schools
Oklahoma law enforcement agencies have responded to multiple false calls regarding threats made against schools across the state Thursday. FBI officials said in a news release that the agency is aware of numerous false calls across Oklahoma and the country where an active shooter at a school is reported. They are working with other law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the hoax threats.
KOCO
Should Oklahoma allow religious charter schools?
OKLAHOMA CITY — Should Oklahoma allow religious charter schools?. A new opinion by Attorney General John O’Connor said, "yes," and not allowing them would be unconstitutional. Critics of the opinion said the state lacks the oversight to expand the charter school system. O’Connor’s allies stand by him, saying...
DDS Wait List families get paid $100 to attend information sessions
This week, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (DHS) will launch a series of informational meetings for families on the DDS Wait List.
KTEN.com
Choctaw Nation teams up with the US Forest Service
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The U.S. Forest Service and the Choctaw Nation have worked together for more than 30 years. They are new teaming up to create a Wildland Fire Module. "Through years and years of organized wildland firefighting, we had a lot of contacts," said Tom Lowry, senior director of natural resources for the Choctaw Nation. "This was put together actually on a fire in Texas this past spring."
16 Oklahoma Phrases That Would Stump Out-of-Towners
When it comes to the Oklahoma lexicon, things get a little weird. Newbies to the state often hear words and phrases that'll likely have them guessing. While the notion may paint Oklahoma as a little "off" from mainstream America, the same can be said about every state in the nation.
KOCO
One of only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma was purchased
STILLWATER, Okla. — One of the only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma has just been purchased. An anonymous donor donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the city of Stillwater to preserve Booker T. Washington School. "Their class motto in 1956 was, ‘Don’t wait for something to...
