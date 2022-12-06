ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

kosu.org

'Disasters that define us': Examining Northeast Oklahoma's patchwork of flood protections

Chuck Graham’s family had five hours to pack up their lives before flood waters filled their Sand Springs home with six feet of water. Left behind were musical instruments, hunting and fishing gear, Graham’s military equipment, memorabilia from grandparents and years worth of memories. Anything that may have been salvageable was pilfered by looters roaming the destruction.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KFOR

OSDH: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 hospitalizations increase

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health says COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Sooner State are continuing to rise. OSDH announced in March 2022 that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays. On Thursday,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Oklahoma panel votes to reject clemency for death row inmate

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man convicted in the shotgun slayings of an elderly couple in eastern Oklahoma in 2003 and sentenced to die should not be spared from the death sentence, a state board decided Wednesday. The five-member Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 to reject clemency for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority puts ACCESS on pause after lawsuit loss

Earlier this month, a district court ruled the OTA had violated the state’s Open Meeting Act because it used vague wording in agendas for meetings that authorized the ACCESS project. But the OTA argued to the state Supreme Court that it, rather than the district court, should make that...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

Western Oklahoma schools battle illness uptick, force some to go virtual

Schools in western Oklahoma are battling an uptick in flu cases, which has forced at least two to go virtual. Nearly 16% of Clinton Public Schools' student body was gone Tuesday sick with the flu or other illness. According to the district’s superintendent, that's about 330 students. Just down...
CLINTON, OK
earnthenecklace.com

Barry Mangold Leaving KWTV-DT: Where Is the Oklahoma Reporter Going?

Barry Mangold has been the go-to source for all types of news stories for the people of Oklahoma. However, the reporter has announced his departure from News 9. Barry Mangold is leaving KWTV-DT in December 2022 and moving to the next step of his career. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. They especially want to know if he will be staying in Oklahoma. Here’s what Barry Mangold said about his departure from KWTV-DT.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

'Hoax threats' trigger extra security at Oklahoma schools

(KTEN) — At least eight school districts across Texoma were on alert Friday morning after receiving telephoned threats, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. OHP spokesperson Capt. Scott Hampton said all of the calls appeared to be false alarms. The FBI said it was aware of "numerous swatting incidents across...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma reports more than 6,200 new COVID-19 cases, 45 additional deaths

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,232,202. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 660. The Oklahoma State Department...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Police respond to false calls regarding threats at multiple Oklahoma schools

Oklahoma law enforcement agencies have responded to multiple false calls regarding threats made against schools across the state Thursday. FBI officials said in a news release that the agency is aware of numerous false calls across Oklahoma and the country where an active shooter at a school is reported. They are working with other law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the hoax threats.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Should Oklahoma allow religious charter schools?

OKLAHOMA CITY — Should Oklahoma allow religious charter schools?. A new opinion by Attorney General John O’Connor said, "yes," and not allowing them would be unconstitutional. Critics of the opinion said the state lacks the oversight to expand the charter school system. O’Connor’s allies stand by him, saying...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Choctaw Nation teams up with the US Forest Service

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The U.S. Forest Service and the Choctaw Nation have worked together for more than 30 years. They are new teaming up to create a Wildland Fire Module. "Through years and years of organized wildland firefighting, we had a lot of contacts," said Tom Lowry, senior director of natural resources for the Choctaw Nation. "This was put together actually on a fire in Texas this past spring."
DURANT, OK
Z94

16 Oklahoma Phrases That Would Stump Out-of-Towners

When it comes to the Oklahoma lexicon, things get a little weird. Newbies to the state often hear words and phrases that'll likely have them guessing. While the notion may paint Oklahoma as a little "off" from mainstream America, the same can be said about every state in the nation.
OKLAHOMA STATE

