Judith Diane Cummings Wright
Judith Diane Cummings Wright, age 78, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Dallas, Texas. A memorial service will be on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sam B. Harvey Funeral Home. Judith was born on March 7, 1944, in Delano,...
Obituary – Connie Ann Kennedy
Connie was born on July 12, 1950, to Roy Talkington and Ruth Nelson Talkington in Dallas, Texas. She passed on December 5, 2022, in Greenville, Texas. She will have a family led memorial service later. Connie worked in accounting at Club Corp of America in Dallas for about 18 years....
Louise Smith
Funeral services for Louise Smith, age 93, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, December 9, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Shane Carrington officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Luke Wright, Wesley Cox, Brandon Huffines, Phyllis McPherson, William David McPherson and Dreylon Fountain serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10, one hour prior to service time, at West Oaks Funeral Home.
easttexasradio.com
Air Medical Base Opens in Daingerfield
Daingerfield, TX, Dec. 8, 2022 – A trusted name in air medical services is ready to answer the call when residents of Morris County and the surrounding area need emergency care. LifeNet Air 4, a partner of LifeNet, opened a new base at the Daingerfield Volunteer Fire Department today. It brings air medical support for emergent and trauma situations as well as interfacility transports for patients needing to move between hospitals for specialized care.
Hot Chocolate and Brownie Treat for the Paris Junior College Students
Paris Junior College Student Activities Coordinator Megan Chapman, left, passes out cups of hot chocolate and brownies to students at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus — a treat that is enjoyed during the holiday season. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas...
A Year in Review – Master Wellness Volunteers
This is the fourth in a series of program impacts conducted by the Family & Community Health Extension agent. Volunteers are the backbone of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. Hopkins County has a strong group of 14 Master Wellness Volunteers who have received 40 hours of training in the areas of health and wellness, nutrition, working with diverse audiences, identifying reliable internet sources, food safety, and other topics. Numerous programs and educational opportunities are available through AgriLife Extension. However, there is a limit to the amount of programming the Extension Family and Community Health agent can implement. The Master Wellness Volunteers serve as advocates and substantially increase the scope and impact of the Family and Community Health program.
That Stunning Family Compound You Want Is in Ben Wheeler, Texas
We've all talked or dreamed about buying a large piece of land or property and living next to our best friends or family members. For most of us it's just a dream, most likely it would never happen but it could in Ben Wheeler, Texas. It's the Caddo Ranch named after the Native Americans who first settled on the land.
KLTV
Wreck takes 2 lives on Hwy 19 near Canton Wednesday evening
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Two people died in a wreck on Hwy 19 on Wednesday. According to Sgt. Adam Albritton with the Department of Public Safety, the wreck happened north of I-20 in Canton. The wreck occurred around 5 p.m. Witnesses told KLTV 7 that traffic was backed up for...
WATCH: A Tyler, TX Restaurant Befriended an Adorable Raccoon Family
It's funny how sometimes it's the things that are least expected that end up becoming one of our favorite things about an experience. For example, when you go on vacation to somewhere amazing and well-known for world-famous attractions but it's the small moments that leave the longest-lasting impressions. It would...
City of Pittsburg attorney retiring after 44 years
PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – After 44 years of serving the City of Pittsburg, attorney Michael P. “Mike” Setty is retiring. According to a press release, a ceremony will be held on Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. “to honor his dedication to Pittsburg.” The ceremony will be held at the Pittsburg City Hall and the press […]
easttexasradio.com
Paris Tornado Siren Activated By Tiny Invaders
At 1:52 Tuesday morning, Paris Police were notified that someone had activated the emergency siren in the 3300 block of Lamar Ave. Unfortunately, the siren started a second time at 2:08 am. Since no emergency weather was in the immediate area, and the authorities had not activated the siren, they discovered that ants had invaded the electrical control box and had shorted out the circuit board. As a result, they deactivated it until crews could make the necessary repairs. Their relatives set Gainesville’s emergency sirens off Wednesday. It must be that time of the year.
Tyler roadway one of the most congested in Texas, study shows
TYLER, Texas — A busy stretch of Broadway Avenue in Tyler is one of the top 50 congested roadways in the state, according to a recent study. Coming in at No. 47, South Broadway Avenue, or U.S. 69, between W. Southwest Loop 323 and Toll 49 landed a spot on the Top 100 Most Congested Roadways in the state in a study performed by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI).
Dallas Woman Arrested In Hopkins County On Shreveport Warrant
December 5, 2022 – A 40-year-old Dallas woman was arrested in Hopkins County early Monday morning on a Shreveport warrant, according to police reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Stephen Lail reported stopping a Mercedes M35 at 12:49 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, on Interstate 30 west at mile marker 124 (South Broadway Street). The 40-year-old woman was identified by a Texas-issued ID card.
Pittsburg Siblings, 1 Other Jailed Following Theft Complaint
Three Pittsburg residents, a pair of siblings and another man, were jailed on controlled substance charges following a theft complaint at Walmart, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police were dispatched at 3:23 p.m. Dec. 7, 2022, to what was reported as a theft in progress at Wal-Mart. Officer Sean Hoffman was near the area and responded. He arrived in time to see a man, who matched the description given for the theft suspect, running from the store to a white Mitsubishi Endeavor. Store personnel reported the man walked past all points of sale with two TVs he had not paid for. The man jumped into the SUV, which quickly exited the store parking lot, turning east onto Posey Lane. The officer also exited the parking lot and initiated a traffic stop.
easttexasradio.com
Big Plans In Sulphur Springs For 2024 Solar Eclipse
It’s still 16 months away, but the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, will be here before we know it, and there is still a lot of planning to do. They expect tens of thousands to make Hopkins County their destination for the eclipse because Sulphur Springs sits directly on the centerline. Those who want to participate in the process should attend a planning meeting at noon on Friday, December 16, at Clarion Pointe Hotel in Sulphur Springs. Contact Butch at 903-885-6515 for more information.
ksstradio.com
At Least 20 Arrested In Hopkins County On Felony Warrants
At least 20 people were arrested in Hopkins County on felony warrants over the last 2 weeks, beginning Nov. 21 and ending Dec. 3, 2022, according to local law enforcement reports. A traffic stop by Sulphur Springs Police Officer Francisco Castro at 12:15 p.m. Dec. 3, 2022, on East Loop...
KXII.com
Emergency sirens activated after ant attack, police say
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police responded to a report of an emergency siren being activated in the 3300 block of Lamar Avenue early Tuesday morning. According to a press release from Paris Police, the siren was activated at 1:52 a.m. and again at 2:08 a.m., but there was no emergency weather in the area, and the siren was not activated by authorities.
Como Man Arrested On Parole Warrant
A Como man was arrested Monday evening on a parole warrant, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Isaac Foley reported seeing the 41-year-old walking on the wrong side of State Highway 11 east at Taylor Street in Como. Foley contacted the man, identified as James Edward Miller Jr.
Snowflake Campaign Is A Flurry of Activity
Sulphur Springs, Texas – Mid-November marked the start of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s annual snowflake campaign which runs through the first week of January. If a snowflake tribute gift is intended as a Christmas present, it is recommended that donations be sent soon in order for the acknowledgements to be mailed to the designated contacts and received by December 25.
KSST Radio
