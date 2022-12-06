ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Prayer service, open house all part of McMaster’s inauguration

By The Associated Press
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wJnnH_0jZZGrrL00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster plans a prayer service, open house and an inaugural ball when he is sworn into office next month for a second full term.

Inauguration day on Jan. 11 will start with a prayer service at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Columbia, where McMaster regularly attends.

McMaster, who was the first Columbia native to serve as governor in a century, held the prayer service for his first inaugural at the same church, instead of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral where the event had been held in previous inaugurations.

McMaster and other statewide officers will be sworn in during a ceremony on the south steps of the Statehouse starting at 11 a.m.

After that, McMaster and his wife, Peggy, will head back to the Governor’s Mansion and hold an open house from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The governor, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and other statewide officials will hold the inaugural ball at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. A ticket is required for that event and can be bought at 2023SCInaugural.sc.gov or by email at 2023SCInaugural@gmail.com.

McMaster, 75, won reelection in November with 58% of the vote. If he completes his second term, he would serve as governor for 10 years, longer than any other executive in the state’s history, since he took office in 2017 for the final two years of Gov. Nikki Haley’s term.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

New South Carolina speaker: Bills need to be better written

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina House Speaker Murrell Smith is using his power to assign members to committees to make sure bills are more closely scrutinized before they reach the chamber floor. Smith, a Republican from Sumter who took over leadership of the House in 2022 after 21 years, said one of his biggest frustrations has been poorly […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WSAV News 3

Matt Hatchett named to lead Georgia House spending committee

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia State Rep. Matt Hatchett, a Dublin Republican, was named Wednesday to lead the state House Appropriations Committee, a key role in writing the state’s $58 billion budget. New committee assignments will be made after the newly elected General Assembly convenes on Jan. 9, but Hatchett’s appointment was announced early by House […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Gov. Kemp extends gas tax suspension through holiday season

SAVANNAH, Georgia (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday extended the suspension of Georgia’s motor fuel tax for another month, saying he wants to help families still struggling with inflation offset the costs of holiday spending. A month after winning reelection, the Republican governor signed an order to continue withholding the tax of 29.1 cents […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Local church gives snacks for voters to pick up on way to polls

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local church is offering snacks for those to pick up on their way to the polls Tuesday as the Peach States holds its runoff elections. One of the most notable runoffs in the country is the hotly contested Georgia Senate race between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Georgia loss fuels GOP divisions over Trump

Herschel Walker’s loss in the Georgia Senate runoff is setting off a fresh round of recriminations among Senate Republicans, with allies of Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) pointing the finger at former President Trump’s involvement in Senate GOP primaries and discontented conservatives blaming their leadership for lacking an agenda.   Tuesday’s loss in Georgia reopened […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

3.5 million voted in Georgia’s runoff election

ATLANTA (WSAV) — Two years and six elections. Now that Georgia’s final run-off election is in the books and awaiting final certification from counties, voting rights groups are looking to see what went well and how to reach more voters. The crucial Senate race resulted in incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock winning the runoff by 95,000 […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Warnock win makes it official: Georgia is a ’24 battleground

ATLANTA (AP) — Fresh off Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s runoff victory, Georgia Democrats are embracing — and Republicans are reluctantly accepting — the state’s transition from a GOP stronghold to a premier battleground as the political calendar turns to the 2024 presidential cycle. Democrats and Republicans alike are parsing their victories and defeats after an extended midterm […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Interior secretary: `Unacceptable’ to mine near famed swamp

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A member of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet is urging Georgia officials to deny permits for a proposed mine near the edge of the famed Okefenokee Swamp and its vast wildlife refuge, saying the plan poses “unacceptable risk” to the swamp’s fragile ecology. “I write to express serious concerns regarding proposed mining activities that […]
GEORGIA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Former SC Attorney General weighs in on Russell Laffitte’s request for new trial

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Russell Laffitte was convicted of helping disbarred Hampton County Attorney Alex Murdaugh commit financial crimes. Laffitte believes he received an unfair trial when two jurors were dismissedand replaced by U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel during jury deliberations. If the motion is approved, the ex-Palmetto State Bank CEO would likely receive […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

GOP Georgia lieutenant governor: Every Republican ‘ought to hold Donald Trump accountable’ for Warnock win

GOP Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says that every member in his party needs to hold former President Trump “accountable” for Sen. Raphael Warnock’s (D-Ga.) victory in Tuesday’s runoff election.  “The only way to explain this is candidate quality,” Duncan said in an interview with CNN, alluding to the controversies surrounding failed Republican challenger Herschel […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

State responds to Murdaugh’s request for motive

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Prosecutors in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial say his financial crimes are motive enough for him to have killed his wife and son. In a 23-page response to the defense’s request for a motive, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says, in part, that “Murdaugh was the only individual with a […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in South Carolina, officials say

RIDGEWAY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gunshots were fired near a power station in Ridgeway, South Carolina Wednesday, Duke Energy confirmed to Queen City News. Officials said gunfire was reported near the Wateree Hydro Station in Kershaw County. No one was injured in the incident and no outages were reported. There were also no reports […]
RIDGEWAY, SC
kiss951.com

Visit this South Carolina Town for a Unique Christmas Market Experience

Looking for a cute Christmas market to visit? With the holidays coming closer and closer, finding the perfect gifts and decor is always nice. One small town in South Carolina is the perfect example of where you can find some of the greatest things. Time to step right into a scene from a Landmark movie.
AWENDAW, SC
WSAV News 3

Five takeaways from the Georgia Senate runoff

Sen. Raphael Warnock’s (D) victory over Republican Herschel Walker in Georgia’s Senate runoff Tuesday night wrapped up the 2022 midterm election season and set the stage for the 2024 presidential election.  The Democrat’s victory also gives his party more leverage with their majority in the Senate and signifies yet another midterm loss for a candidate […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy