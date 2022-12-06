ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers spoil Brady's Bay Area return with 35-7 win vs. Bucs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Tom Brady relished the rare opportunity to come back to the Bay Area to play his boyhood favorite team in front of family and friends. Too bad he couldn't give them much to cheer about. Brady threw two interceptions and struggled to move the...
L.A. Chargers 23, Miami 17

LAC_FG Dicker 33, 14:14. Drive: 8 plays, 42 yards, 3:22. Key Plays: Herbert 19 pass to M.Williams; Herbert 13 pass to Palmer on 3rd-and-5; Herbert 11 pass to Ekeler on 3rd-and-16. L.A. Chargers 3, Miami 0. LAC_M.Williams 10 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 9:49. Drive: 5 plays, 43 yards, 2:52....
