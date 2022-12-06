Well had he shot the thief while the guy was fighting with the women employees it would have been justified but apparently he shot the guy while he was leaving the store and the danger was no longer there
Cops are trained to know the difference when to shoot or stand down … and we see how that plays out way too often , I personally think the man is a hero , I would have felt my life was in danger in that scenario , and I’m certain these ladies felt the same way .
So if the thief were standing by the store employees and harassing them and the shot was fired striking and killing one of the women accidentally, would that have been better?
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TexasTravel MavenArlington, TX
Happy Hour with a Proper Pisco SourSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Dallas Announced Plans for Affordable Housing At a Cost of $25 MillionTom HandyDallas, TX
Leaders Hoping Dallas Will Be Center of World Cup 2026Larry LeaseDallas, TX
The XFL's Arlington Renegades Released Uniforms for 2023 SeasonLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Related
Former Dallas Police officer arrested for allegedly murdering her neighbor over a necklace, arrest warrant states
Mesquite police seek clues in murder case
Lake Worth police arrest suspected mail theives after multi-million dollar investigation
12-Year-Old Faces Murder Charge for Deadly Dallas Hit-and-Run Crash
Officials: Family Dollar customer who shot suspected robber charged
A 22-year-old got arrested as a suspect in a murder of a Family Dollar employee
22-year-old woman arrested for fatal Dallas hit-and-run
Grand jury indicts man accused in death of Smith County deputy on 2nd charge
Former Deep Ellum Bartender Austin Shuffield Convicted of Simple Assault and Obstruction
Kaufman County Sheriff's Office continues to seek leads in armed burglary of firework stand
Woman Found Dead in Open Field, Boyfriend Mysteriously Dies Less than One Week Later
Police bodycam video: North Texas officers catch mail theft suspects in the act
Seagoville man found dead in burning car, family seeks answers
Man arrested for Family Dollar shooting charged in second murder
Information Needed in Fatal Pedestrian Hit and Run-9900 Block of Forest Lane
Prosecution rests its case against former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean
8-year-old girl shot in North Richland Hills
8-year-old suffers gunshot wound after drive-by shooting in North Richland Hills
Fort Worth Police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed Israel Hernandez, 13
Local agencies assist in nabbing burglary suspects
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 61