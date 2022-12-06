ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dexter
2d ago

Well had he shot the thief while the guy was fighting with the women employees it would have been justified but apparently he shot the guy while he was leaving the store and the danger was no longer there

Pamela Wells
1d ago

Cops are trained to know the difference when to shoot or stand down … and we see how that plays out way too often , I personally think the man is a hero , I would have felt my life was in danger in that scenario , and I’m certain these ladies felt the same way .

muckraker_bob
1d ago

So if the thief were standing by the store employees and harassing them and the shot was fired striking and killing one of the women accidentally, would that have been better?

TheDailyBeast

12-Year-Old Faces Murder Charge for Deadly Dallas Hit-and-Run Crash

A 12-year-old boy in Dallas is facing a murder charge for a hit-and-run crash that left an 82-year-old woman dead last month. Police said they arrested the boy Wednesday and transferred him to a juvenile detention center. He has not been named due to his age, and authorities said the investigation is ongoing. The boy is suspected of driving a Toyota Avalon when it crashed into the car of Florence Kelly on Nov. 7 as she sat at a stop sign. The Toyota Avalon’s occupants fled, while Kelly, who had reportedly ventured out to buy groceries, was hospitalized and later died from her injuries. “I will miss her every day of my life, and she was my best friend,” her daughter, Rebekka Kelly, told WFAA after the crash.Read it at The Dallas Morning News
DALLAS, TX
actionnews5.com

Officials: Family Dollar customer who shot suspected robber charged

DALLAS (WFAA) - A Texas man who shot and killed another man suspected of stealing from a Family Dollar store faces a murder charge in the case, according to officials. Police say 47-year-old Kevin Jackson Sr. shot and killed a man who was fighting with two female store workers last Tuesday night at a Family Dollar store in Dallas. He is now facing a murder charge.
DALLAS, TX
orangeandbluepress.com

A 22-year-old got arrested as a suspect in a murder of a Family Dollar employee

On Thursday night, Dallas police made an announcement about the arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of a Family Dollar employee. The US Marshal’s Task Force detained Diavian Roberts, 22, on Saturday night. Danielle Roberts (Source: Dallas Police Department) Tenery Walker, 46, was killed, and Roberts is...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

22-year-old woman arrested for fatal Dallas hit-and-run

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in Dallas last month.On Dec. 6, 2022, Dallas police arrested Eddaria Lawrence, 22, in connection with a Nov. 14, 2022 hit-and-run that left Bo Stephens, 33, dead. She has been charged with failing to stop and render aid and manslaughter.According to police, the accident took place just after midnight in the 9900 block of Forest Ln,Stephens was walking on the sidewalk and stepped into the road, where he was hit by a person - later identified as Lawrence - driving very fast. The impact was so hard that Stephens was thrown from the road into a brick wall.Lawrence allegedly left the scene without stopping to help Stephens, who later died of his injuries.She is currently being held at the Dallas County Jail 
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Seagoville man found dead in burning car, family seeks answers

DALLAS - The family of a man found dead in a burning car in northwest Dallas is looking for answers about his murder. Larry Gosha is from Seagoville, southeast of Dallas. Family members said he went out Friday night and never returned. Firefighters found his body inside a burning Mercedes...
SEAGOVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

Man arrested for Family Dollar shooting charged in second murder

DALLAS - The man accused of killing a Family Dollar employee in Dallas was captured after allegedly committing a second murder in Lancaster. The 22-year-old suspect sits in jail accused of killing two men in two different cities within 36 hours. The Dallas and Lancaster police departments worked together in...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Information Needed in Fatal Pedestrian Hit and Run-9900 Block of Forest Lane

On December 6, 2022, Dallas Police arrested Eddaria Lawrence, 22, for an Accident Involving Death (Failure to Stop and Render Aid) and Manslaughter in the hit-and-run crash that killed 33-year-old Bo Stephens. Lawrence was taken to the Dallas County Jail. Update: 11/14/2022 @ 3:41 PM. The victim has been identified...
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Prosecution rests its case against former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean

Story updated 12/7/22 at 5:20 p.m. The prosecution has rested its case against former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean. Attorneys are asking the jury to decide whether Dean acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson on October 12, 2019. Dean shot Jefferson through the window of her home on East Allen Avenue while responding to a call about her doors being open in the early morning hours.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

8-year-old girl shot in North Richland Hills

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — North Richland Hills are investigating the shooting of an 8-year-old girl Wednesday evening. Police responded to the shooting at about 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 6500 block of Jerrell Street. The child is expected to survive, police say. Parents drove her to the hospital...
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
CBS DFW

8-year-old suffers gunshot wound after drive-by shooting in North Richland Hills

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Richland Hills police are investigating a drive-by shooting that wounded an 8-year-old girl.It happened just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 7 at a home in the 6500 block of Jerrell Street, just off Boulevard 26.According to police, the victim was inside the home with her family when they heard gunfire.The girl was struck by the gunfire in her upper torso. She was the only victim. Her parents took her to a local hospital and she is expected to be OK. Police said she has non-life threatening injuries.There is no word yet on suspects, but police have just started their investigation.Police say this was the only house struck by the gunfire.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed Israel Hernandez, 13

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Family and friends are mourning the loss of 13-year-old Israel Hernandez after his body was found on Dec. 2 two weeks after they reported him missing.  The Fort Worth Police Department along with Tarrant County Medical Examiner told them the teen was the victim of a hit and run. His family said the last time they saw Hernandez, he had just walked away from his home on the west side of Fort Worth.  "With the heaviest of broken hearts, let us reach out to those who have been touched by Israel Ethan's young...
FORT WORTH, TX
Teague Chronicle

Local agencies assist in nabbing burglary suspects

Two burglary suspects are behind bars in the Navarro County Justice Center after they were caught in Fairfield last week. The suspects allegedly broke into a convenience store recently on Interstate 45 in Navarro County. They were caught in Fairfield on Nov. 30. The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office obtained information on the burglary investigation, which led NCSO Detectives to the 100 block of W. Reunion Street in Fairfield. NCSO Detectives, along with Deputies from the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office, located and apprehended the two suspects that were suspected to be involved in a smash and grab style burglary at the I-45 Quick Stop located in the 16000 block of IH 45 West in Navarro County. The suspects were found to be in possession of numerous vape devices that were stolen from the store. The suspects were charged with Burglary of a Building and taken back to the Navarro County Justice Center. Further investigation of this case could lead to additional charges. Fairfield ISD law enforcement also was involved in the investigation.
NAVARRO COUNTY, TX
