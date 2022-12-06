Read full article on original website
Ole Miss offers longtime MSU safety commit Kelley Jones
Ole Miss shut the gate and picked a fight with instate rival Mississippi State on the recruiting trail Wednesday when the Rebels offered 2023 safety Kelley Jones. Jones, out of Clarksdale (Miss.) High School, has been committed to Mississippi State since last June. The 6-4, 178-pounder is a three-star prospect...
Rebels offer quarterback-turned-linebacker in transfer portal
Ole Miss has offered Georgia State outside linebacker portal transfer Jamil Muhammad. The offer was extended Thursday. Muhammad also owns offers from Soiuthern Cal, James Madison, Minnesota, California, Arkansas State, Troy and West Virginia. He is a graduate transfer and has two years of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Muhammad...
Mississippi State Football: Rara Thomas offered by Ole Miss
Former Mississippi State football leading wide receiver, Rara Thomas, has been offered by the Ole Miss Rebels. The former leading wide receiver for the 2022 Mississippi State football team, Rara Thomas, entered the transfer portal late last week. Originally, this was a bit of a hit to the gut as...
Freeze, Auburn Courting Multiple Ole Miss Football Commitments
New Auburn head coach has already hired away an Ole Miss assistant as recruiting battles intensify
wcbi.com
Ole Miss DB updates: Battle enters portal, Prince announces return
Ole Miss DB updates: Miles Battle will enter the transfer portal, Deantre Prince announced he will return to Ole Miss next season. WATCH:
hottytoddy.com
UM Student Gives Oxford Youth a ‘Big Sister’
A young women’s mentorship program created by University of Mississippi junior Georgia Zeleskey aims to give a “big sister” to young girls growing up in college towns. After explosive growth in just two months in Oxford, she hopes to spread that mentorship across the Southeastern Conference. The...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss Football trio earns All-SEC accolades
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Three Ole Miss Rebels garnered All-Southeastern Conference distinction from the league’s 14 head coaches for their 2022 performances, the SEC office announced Tuesday. Freshman Quinshon Judkins earned first team honors at running back, while Nick Broeker (offensive line) and Jonathan Mingo (all-purpose) hauled in second...
Mississippi college town boutique celebrates 20 years of making women feel beautiful, confident in affordable clothes
20 years ago, Teresa Cain and her 2 daughters, Brooke and Nicole, fulfilled their dream of owning a boutique and opened Indigo’s on the Square in Oxford. Although the inventory in the boutique has evolved over the years with different fashion trends at affordable prices, the family-owned business has remained in its current location since opening day in 2002.
Oxford Eagle
Artist Lee Harper recreates College Hill Presbyterian
Artist Lee Harper recreates College Hill Presbyterian. The Yoknapatawpha Arts Council’s annual ornament auction offers local artists the chance to step outside their traditional work and create fanciful small works celebrating the holiday season. These one-of-a-kind works of seasonal whimsy raise funds supporting the work of the Arts Council. These funds have assisted in renovating the Powerhouse, supported community events, and generated funds to launch new programs such as the Public Sculpture Trail.
wtva.com
Christmas movie scheduled for Tupelo High canceled
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Public School District canceled Friday's planned showing of a Christmas movie on the big screen at the high school football field. Weather is to blame for the cancellation. The forecast calls for rain that night. There was concern the blue turf at Renasant...
Oxford Eagle
UM students accepted early decision at UMMC Medical School
Nineteen University of Mississippi students have been accepted to medical school at the University of Mississippi Medical Center through the Early Decision Program. Claire Pearson, of Oxford, MS, majoring in Biological Science, is one of those students. Akshaya Vijayasankar, of Oxford, MS, majoring in International Studies, is one of those...
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi Professor Launches LGBTQIA+ Emergency Fund
Sarah Isom Center director organized nonprofit to address concern. Reggie Willis, who is transgender, will never forget when he lived in his truck on a diet of bagged cereal. He grew up in a middle-class family and lived a privileged life. He started at the University of Mississippi in 2013 as an accountancy major and received a scholarship to be in the Pride of the South marching band. Then his family discovered he was queer and in a relationship. They cut him off.
How United Furniture went from state-funded darling to coldly laying off 2,700 workers
United Furniture Industries — the Tupelo-based furnishings manufacturer that recently laid off its entire staff via email and text message – received more than $3 million dollars in taxpayer money through business incentive grants since 2009. The furniture company regularly got sums every few years — ranging from $200,000 to $1.3 million — in exchange […]
ourmshome.com
North Mississippi Photographer Provides Hope to Laid Off Employees
Following thousands of layoffs in the Tupelo region, holidays will be more challenging for many after recently losing employment. Mooreville photographer Kathryn Enlow of “Kathryn Leigh Photography” had a series of Santa sessions booked with clients. She felt impressed to ask her Santa, “Santa Sarge,” if he would be willing to do one more day of photo shoots with her. Santa Sarge is known for visiting children at St. Jude and Le Bonheur. Kathryn said, “I asked him what do you think about offering free Santa photos to these families who have just lost their jobs? I don’t know why, but I feel we need to give these away. He said, well, you already know what I think. Let’s give all that we can.”
hottytoddy.com
Oxford’s Paid Parking Brings in More Than $1M in FY 2022
Oxford’s downtown parking meters brought in over $1 million during the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30. Combined with revenues from paid parking fines and the purchase of permits, the city earned $1.4 million from its downtown parking system, which was about $450,000 more than the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
desotocountynews.com
Homestead Furniture opening manufacturing facility in New Albany
Project represents corporate investment of approximately $2.016 million. Motion upholstered furniture manufacturer Homestead Furniture is locating manufacturing operations in New Albany. The project is $2.016 million investment and will create 117 jobs. “These 117 new jobs are a great addition to New Albany and Union County,” said Gov. Tate Reeves....
Man, teen on probation after attack at MS catfish farm
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A Tunica County businessman and a former employee were placed on probation Wednesday after an attack at a catfish farm was caught on camera. The incident happened in October at the Pride of Pond catfish farm on Highway 4. Video taken by 18-year-old Bailey Wade shows Bill Battle, the business owner, […]
desotocountynews.com
Witt named new Center Hill High School principal
There’s a new principal leading Center Hill High School. The DeSoto County School District (DCS) Board of Education approved Jason Witt as the school’s new principal on Thursday, Dec. 1 and began his duties there the following day. Witt has served as an assistant principal at Southaven High...
wtva.com
Former Yalobusha County hospital clerk charged with embezzlement
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A grand jury indicted a former Yalobusha County hospital clerk for alleged embezzlement. Melissa Cook is accused of stealing from Yalobusha General Hospital. She’s ordered to repay $102,089. According to the State Auditor’s Office, Cook is accused of embezzling in-patient care payments from the hospital...
Oxford Eagle
Christmas Parade rescheduled to Friday
The City of Oxford’s annual Christmas Parade has been rescheduled due to the threat of inclement. The event was originally scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday, but was postponed due to the. threat of rain and thunderstorms in the area. It will now take place at 6:30...
